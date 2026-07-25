The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, received a phone call from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar. During the call, they reviewed the developments in the region and emphasized the importance of continuing coordination and consultation, as well as making efforts to reduce escalation, contain tensions, and ensure the security and safety of the waterways in the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea, which contributes to reaching peaceful and comprehensive solutions that enhance security and stability at both the regional and international levels.