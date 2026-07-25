The official spokesperson for the coalition forces, "Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen," Major General Turki Al-Maliki, stated that the terrorist Houthi militia committed a cowardly and reckless act when it targeted commercial ships in the Red Sea, adding this to its list of crimes and maritime terrorism in one of the most important international waterways.

Major General Al-Maliki clarified that the Kingdom has stood and will continue to stand by the brotherly Yemeni people and their government in the most difficult circumstances and changes, and the Kingdom renews its commitment to support them in facing the terrorist Houthi militias.

He also explained that the port of Hodeidah was not targeted and that all Yemeni ports, including (Hodeidah, Ras Issa, and Salif), are open to maritime navigation and are receiving commercial ships carrying food, goods, fuel, and construction materials. Likewise, flights to Yemeni airports are ongoing. The Houthi militia continues to refuse to operate flights from Sana'a International Airport and insists on besieging the Yemeni people to export the problems and suffering it has caused, exacerbating the suffering of our Yemeni brothers in the areas under their control.

Major General Al-Maliki indicated that the coalition executed a firm and strong response after prioritizing and focusing on preserving the resources of the brotherly Yemeni people, and that the targeting focused on legitimate military objectives of the terrorist Houthi militia related to the threat to ships in the Red Sea. The military response operation concluded with the achievement of the principle of proportionality and the planned operational objectives. The operation was carried out in accordance with the provisions of international humanitarian law and its customary rules, consistent with the principle of proportionality.

Major General Al-Maliki affirmed that the leadership of the joint coalition forces will continue to take all operational measures and necessary precautions to protect our ships and safeguard the Kingdom's interests and national resources. If the Houthi militia continues its hostile actions, a response will be made without hesitation.