أعلنت الهيئة العامة للنقل تعرض السفينة (NCC MASA) التابعة لإحدى الشركات السعودية لاستهداف أثناء إبحارها في البحر الأحمر اليوم (الجمعة)، ما أسفر عن إصابة طفيفة في بدن السفينة، دون تسجيل أي إصابات بين أفراد الطاقم.

وأوضح مصدر مسؤول في الهيئة أن السفينة واصلت إبحارها إلى وجهتها المقررة بعد التأكد من سلامتها الفنية وسلامة جميع أفراد طاقمها، مؤكداً أن الحادث لم يؤثر على استمرار رحلتها.

تأكيد على سلامة الملاحة

وشدد المصدر على أن استمرار استهداف السفن التجارية يمثل انتهاكاً صريحاً للقوانين والأعراف الدولية التي تكفل سلامة الملاحة البحرية، وتضمن حماية السفن التجارية وأطقمها أثناء عبورها الممرات البحرية الدولية.