The General Transport Authority announced that the ship (NCC MASA), belonging to one of the Saudi companies, was targeted while sailing in the Red Sea today (Friday), resulting in minor damage to the hull of the ship, with no injuries reported among the crew members.

A responsible source in the authority explained that the ship continued its voyage to its scheduled destination after confirming its technical safety and the safety of all its crew members, emphasizing that the incident did not affect the continuation of its journey.

Confirmation of Navigation Safety

The source stressed that the continued targeting of commercial ships represents a blatant violation of international laws and norms that ensure maritime navigation safety and guarantee the protection of commercial vessels and their crews while transiting international waterways.