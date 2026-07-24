The new general education system has defined a package of penalties and sanctions against private educational institutions and educational staff who violate the provisions of the system and regulations, starting with warnings and fines, and reaching the cancellation of the educational institution's license, termination of the teacher's or administrative member's service, and preventing them from returning to work in the educational field in both the public and private sectors.

The system stipulates punishing violating private educational institutions with one or more penalties, according to the classification of the severity of the violation, including warnings, suspension of student enrollment, and imposing a financial fine of no less than 5,000 riyals and no more than 50,000 riyals, in addition to canceling the license while obligating the owner to complete the academic year for the students enrolled in the institution at their own expense.

The system allows for including in the penalty decision a clause requiring the publication of its text at the expense of the violating institution in a local newspaper or publication medium, after the decision has become final, taking into account the type of violation, its severity, and its effects.

The system obligates the Ministry of Education, when violations are detected in schools and private educational institutions, to take measures that ensure the educational process of students is not affected or their rights are not compromised as a result of the penalties imposed on the institution.

Termination of Service and Prohibition from Returning

Regarding teachers and members of administrative bodies, the system stipulates applying the procedures and penalties contained in the disciplinary system and its executive regulations and the labor law, as appropriate, against those who violate the provisions of the general education system or its regulations or decisions issued by the Council of General Education Affairs and the Ministry of Education.

The system grants the Minister of Education or their delegate the authority to take urgent measures against any teacher or administrative member who shows evidence of committing acts that disrupt public order or national unity, including preventing them from working within the educational institution and assigning them to another job outside its scope, or temporarily suspending them from work until the violation is resolved.

If a minor violation is proven, the penalties contained in the labor law or the disciplinary system will be applied to the violator, except for termination of service, while termination of service may occur upon repeated violations.

If a serious violation is proven, their service will be terminated, and they will not be allowed to return to work again in the educational field, whether in the public or private sector, with the executive regulations specifying the controls and standards governing serious violations.

Committees to Investigate Violations

The system requires the formation of one or more committees by a decision from the Minister of Education to consider and investigate violations committed by teachers and members of administrative bodies in public educational institutions.

The committee consists of at least three members, including a specialist in the educational field and another in human resources, and it should be chaired by a legal or regulatory advisor.

The system grants anyone who has been subject to a penalty decision the right to appeal before the competent judicial authority within 60 days from the date they become aware of the decision.

The Ministry of Education is also obligated to terminate the service of any of the staff of educational institutions if a final judicial ruling is issued against them for a crime that undermines trust or honor, in accordance with the relevant regulatory provisions.

Educational institution administrations are required to report any assault or harm occurring within the institution or its vicinity against students or staff to the relevant authorities to complete the legal procedures regarding the incident.