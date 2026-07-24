حدد نظام التعليم العام الجديد حزمة من العقوبات والجزاءات بحق المؤسسات التعليمية الخاصة ومنسوبي التعليم المخالفين لأحكام النظام واللوائح، تبدأ بالإنذار والغرامة، وتصل إلى إلغاء ترخيص المؤسسة التعليمية، وإنهاء خدمة المعلم أو عضو الهيئة الإدارية، ومنعه من العودة إلى العمل في المجال التعليمي في القطاعين الحكومي والخاص.

ونص النظام على معاقبة المؤسسات التعليمية الخاصة المخالفة بجزاء أو أكثر، وفق تصنيف جسامة المخالفة، تشمل الإنذار، وإيقاف تسجيل الطلاب، وفرض غرامة مالية لا تقل عن 5 آلاف ريال ولا تتجاوز 50 ألف ريال، إضافة إلى إلغاء الترخيص مع إلزام المالك بإكمال العام الدراسي للطلاب المقيدين في المؤسسة على نفقته.

وأجاز النظام تضمين قرار العقوبة نصاً يقضي بنشر منطوقه على نفقة المؤسسة المخالفة في صحيفة أو وسيلة نشر محلية، بعد اكتساب القرار الصفة القطعية، مع مراعاة نوع المخالفة وجسامتها وآثارها.

وألزم النظام وزارة التعليم، عند ضبط مخالفات في المدارس والمؤسسات التعليمية الخاصة، باتخاذ الإجراءات التي تضمن عدم تأثر المسيرة التعليمية للطلاب أو الإخلال بحقوقهم نتيجة العقوبات المفروضة على المؤسسة.

إنهاء الخدمة والمنع من العودة

وفي ما يتعلق بالمعلمين وأعضاء الهيئات الإدارية، نص النظام على تطبيق الإجراءات والجزاءات الواردة في نظام الانضباط الوظيفي ولائحته التنفيذية ونظام العمل، بحسب الأحوال، بحق المخالفين لأحكام نظام التعليم العام أو لوائحه أو القرارات الصادرة عن مجلس شؤون التعليم العام ووزارة التعليم.

ومنح النظام وزير التعليم أو من يفوضه صلاحية اتخاذ تدابير عاجلة بحق أي معلم أو عضو هيئة إدارية تظهر قرائن على ارتكابه ما يخل بالنظام العام أو اللحمة الوطنية، وتشمل منعه من ممارسة العمل داخل المؤسسة التعليمية وتكليفه بعمل آخر خارج نطاقها، أو كف يده مؤقتاً عن العمل، إلى حين الفصل في المخالفة.

وفي حال ثبوت ارتكاب مخالفة غير جسيمة، تطبق على المخالف العقوبات الواردة في نظام العمل أو نظام الانضباط الوظيفي، باستثناء إنهاء الخدمة، فيما يجوز إنهاء خدمته عند تكرار المخالفة.

أما إذا ثبت ارتكابه مخالفة جسيمة، فتُنهى خدمته، ولا يسمح له بالعودة إلى العمل مرة أخرى في المجال التعليمي، سواء في القطاع الحكومي أو الخاص، على أن تحدد اللوائح التنفيذية الضوابط والمعايير المنظمة للمخالفات الجسيمة.

لجان للتحقيق في المخالفات

وأوجب النظام تشكيل لجنة أو أكثر بقرار من وزير التعليم للنظر والتحقيق في المخالفات التي يرتكبها المعلمون وأعضاء الهيئات الإدارية في المؤسسات التعليمية الحكومية.

وتتكون اللجنة من ثلاثة أعضاء على الأقل، بينهم مختص في الجانب التعليمي وآخر في الموارد البشرية، على أن تكون برئاسة مستشار شرعي أو نظامي.

ومنح النظام من صدر بحقه قرار بالعقوبة حق التظلم أمام الجهة القضائية المختصة خلال 60 يوماً من تاريخ علمه بالقرار.

كما ألزم وزارة التعليم بإنهاء خدمة أي من منسوبي المؤسسات التعليمية إذا صدر بحقه حكم قضائي نهائي يدينه في جريمة تخل بالأمانة أو الشرف، وفقاً للأحكام النظامية ذات العلاقة.

وألزم إدارات المؤسسات التعليمية بإبلاغ الجهات المختصة عن أي اعتداء أو إيذاء يقع داخل المؤسسة أو في محيطها على الطلاب أو المنسوبين، لاستكمال الإجراءات النظامية حيال الواقعة.