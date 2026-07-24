بعد اعتماد مجلس الوزراء الموافقة على نظام التعليم العام الجديد، كفل النظام للطلاب حزمة من الحقوق التعليمية والصحية، وضمانات الحماية النفسية والجسدية والفكرية، وألزم المؤسسات التعليمية بسماع شكاواهم وقيدها واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة حيالها، إلى جانب ضمان استمرار تعليم الطالب إذا تعرض لعارض يمنعه من مواصلة الدراسة بالطريقة المعتادة.
وحدد النظام سبعة حقوق أساسية للطالب، في مقدمتها الحصول على بيئة تعليمية تمكّنه من التحصيل العلمي، وبيئة آمنة نفسياً وجسدياً وفكرياً، وحمايته من جميع أشكال الإيذاء.
كما منح الطالب حق سماع شكواه وقيدها واتخاذ الإجراء اللازم بشأنها، ومنع المعلمين أو أعضاء الهيئة الإدارية من تكليفه بأعمال ناتجة عن اجتهادات فردية لا تتفق مع أحكام النظام ولوائحه.
وشملت الحقوق توفير الرعاية الصحية الأولية داخل المؤسسة التعليمية، ومنح الطالب المميز جوائز وحوافز مادية ومعنوية وفق الضوابط، إضافة إلى تسليمه شهادة النجاح بعد إتمام السنة الدراسية دون قيد أو شرط.
وفي المقابل، ألزم النظام الطالب باحترام المعلمين وأعضاء الهيئة الإدارية وزملائه، والالتزام بمواعيد الحضور والانصراف، والجد في التحصيل العلمي وأداء الواجبات، والمحافظة على مبنى المدرسة وأثاثها وتجهيزاتها، والتقيد بقواعد السلوك والمواظبة.
كما أوجب على وزارة التعليم وضع قواعد لسلوك الطلاب وإجراءات التعامل مع مخالفاتهم، ووضع آلية تكفل مواصلة الطالب تعليمه عند تعرضه لعارض يمنعه من استكمال دراسته بالطريقة المعتادة.
After the Cabinet approved the new general education system, the system guaranteed students a package of educational and health rights, as well as guarantees for psychological, physical, and intellectual protection. It required educational institutions to listen to their complaints, document them, and take the necessary actions regarding them, in addition to ensuring the continuation of the student's education if they face an incident that prevents them from continuing their studies in the usual manner.
The system defined seven basic rights for the student, foremost among them the right to obtain an educational environment that enables them to achieve academic success, a psychologically, physically, and intellectually safe environment, and protection from all forms of abuse.
It also granted the student the right to have their complaints heard, documented, and the necessary action taken regarding them, and prohibited teachers or administrative staff from assigning them tasks resulting from individual interpretations that do not comply with the provisions of the system and its regulations.
The rights included providing primary health care within the educational institution, awarding distinguished students with material and moral rewards according to regulations, in addition to issuing a certificate of success after completing the academic year without any conditions.
In return, the system obligated the student to respect teachers, administrative staff, and peers, adhere to attendance and departure times, be diligent in academic achievement and completing assignments, maintain the school building, its furniture, and its equipment, and comply with the rules of conduct and attendance.
It also required the Ministry of Education to establish rules for student conduct and procedures for dealing with violations, and to create a mechanism that ensures the student can continue their education when faced with an incident that prevents them from completing their studies in the usual manner.