After the Cabinet approved the new general education system, the system guaranteed students a package of educational and health rights, as well as guarantees for psychological, physical, and intellectual protection. It required educational institutions to listen to their complaints, document them, and take the necessary actions regarding them, in addition to ensuring the continuation of the student's education if they face an incident that prevents them from continuing their studies in the usual manner.

The system defined seven basic rights for the student, foremost among them the right to obtain an educational environment that enables them to achieve academic success, a psychologically, physically, and intellectually safe environment, and protection from all forms of abuse.

It also granted the student the right to have their complaints heard, documented, and the necessary action taken regarding them, and prohibited teachers or administrative staff from assigning them tasks resulting from individual interpretations that do not comply with the provisions of the system and its regulations.

The rights included providing primary health care within the educational institution, awarding distinguished students with material and moral rewards according to regulations, in addition to issuing a certificate of success after completing the academic year without any conditions.

In return, the system obligated the student to respect teachers, administrative staff, and peers, adhere to attendance and departure times, be diligent in academic achievement and completing assignments, maintain the school building, its furniture, and its equipment, and comply with the rules of conduct and attendance.

It also required the Ministry of Education to establish rules for student conduct and procedures for dealing with violations, and to create a mechanism that ensures the student can continue their education when faced with an incident that prevents them from completing their studies in the usual manner.