بعد اعتماد مجلس الوزراء الموافقة على نظام التعليم العام الجديد، كفل النظام للطلاب حزمة من الحقوق التعليمية والصحية، وضمانات الحماية النفسية والجسدية والفكرية، وألزم المؤسسات التعليمية بسماع شكاواهم وقيدها واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة حيالها، إلى جانب ضمان استمرار تعليم الطالب إذا تعرض لعارض يمنعه من مواصلة الدراسة بالطريقة المعتادة.

وحدد النظام سبعة حقوق أساسية للطالب، في مقدمتها الحصول على بيئة تعليمية تمكّنه من التحصيل العلمي، وبيئة آمنة نفسياً وجسدياً وفكرياً، وحمايته من جميع أشكال الإيذاء.

كما منح الطالب حق سماع شكواه وقيدها واتخاذ الإجراء اللازم بشأنها، ومنع المعلمين أو أعضاء الهيئة الإدارية من تكليفه بأعمال ناتجة عن اجتهادات فردية لا تتفق مع أحكام النظام ولوائحه.

وشملت الحقوق توفير الرعاية الصحية الأولية داخل المؤسسة التعليمية، ومنح الطالب المميز جوائز وحوافز مادية ومعنوية وفق الضوابط، إضافة إلى تسليمه شهادة النجاح بعد إتمام السنة الدراسية دون قيد أو شرط.

وفي المقابل، ألزم النظام الطالب باحترام المعلمين وأعضاء الهيئة الإدارية وزملائه، والالتزام بمواعيد الحضور والانصراف، والجد في التحصيل العلمي وأداء الواجبات، والمحافظة على مبنى المدرسة وأثاثها وتجهيزاتها، والتقيد بقواعد السلوك والمواظبة.

كما أوجب على وزارة التعليم وضع قواعد لسلوك الطلاب وإجراءات التعامل مع مخالفاتهم، ووضع آلية تكفل مواصلة الطالب تعليمه عند تعرضه لعارض يمنعه من استكمال دراسته بالطريقة المعتادة.