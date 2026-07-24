After the Cabinet's approval of the general education system, the system granted the Ministry of Education the authority to assign any of the teachers from government educational institutions to teach courses that fall outside their specialties, provided that the assignment is not open-ended or based on individual administrative discretion, but rather according to rules established by the Council of General Education Affairs.

Article 46 stipulated that a teacher may be assigned outside their specialty based on the fourth paragraph of Article 8, which obligated the council to approve rules for qualifying teachers for this type of teaching, including the necessary professional requirements and the financial benefits resulting from it.

Thus, the system does not mean that any teacher can be directly assigned to any course outside their qualification area; the implementation of this authority is linked to the issuance of rules that define the required qualifications, professional conditions, and the method of applying the assignment. The Cabinet's decision also confirmed that the determination of the financial benefits associated with it would be agreed upon between the Council of General Education Affairs and the Ministry of Finance.

In contrast to the possibility of assignment, the system established the teacher's rights to provide a suitable educational environment, and to make available training and professional development programs in their specialty, including modern technologies and interactive teaching methods, in addition to granting them opportunities to participate in the development of education and to receive awards and incentives for excellence.

The system required the teacher to teach the curricula and courses assigned to them according to the approved objectives and programs, taking into account the students' abilities and individual differences among them, and adhering to the values of national identity and the code of ethics of the profession, as well as making the most of the school day and developing their professional performance.

The regulatory text reveals that assignment outside the specialty has become a conditional legal authority based on qualification and financial benefits, rather than an absolute assignment applied without controls.