بعد موافقة مجلس الوزراء على نظام التعليم العام، منح النظام وزارة التعليم صلاحية تكليف من تراه من معلمي المؤسسات التعليمية الحكومية بتدريس مقررات دراسية تخرج عن تخصصاتهم، على ألا يكون التكليف مفتوحاً أو قائماً على اجتهاد إداري منفرد، بل وفق قواعد يعتمدها مجلس شؤون التعليم العام.

ونصت المادة الـ46 على جواز تكليف المعلم خارج تخصصه استناداً إلى الفقرة الرابعة من المادة الثامنة، التي ألزمت المجلس بإقرار قواعد تأهيل المعلمين لهذا النوع من التدريس، على أن تتضمن المتطلبات المهنية اللازمة والمزايا المالية المترتبة عليه.

وبذلك، لا يعني النظام أن كل معلم يمكن تكليفه مباشرة بأي مقرر خارج مجال تأهيله؛ إذ يرتبط تنفيذ الصلاحية بصدور القواعد التي تحدد التأهيل المطلوب والاشتراطات المهنية وطريقة تطبيق التكليف. كما أكد قرار مجلس الوزراء أن تحديد المزايا المالية المرتبطة به يكون بالاتفاق بين مجلس شؤون التعليم العام ووزارة المالية.

وفي مقابل إمكان التكليف، ثبت النظام حقوق المعلم في توفير بيئة تعليمية مناسبة، وإتاحة برامج التدريب والتطوير المهني في تخصصه، بما يشمل التقنيات الحديثة وأساليب التعليم التفاعلي، إلى جانب منحه فرص المشاركة في تطوير التعليم والحصول على جوائز وحوافز عند التميز.

وألزم النظام المعلم بتدريس المناهج والمقررات المسندة إليه وفق الأهداف والبرامج المعتمدة، ومراعاة قدرات الطلاب والفروق الفردية بينهم، والالتزام بقيم الهوية الوطنية وميثاق أخلاقيات المهنة، واستثمار اليوم الدراسي وتطوير أدائه المهني.

ويكشف النص النظامي أن التكليف خارج التخصص أصبح صلاحية نظامية مشروطة بالتأهيل والمزايا المالية، وليس تكليفاً مطلقاً يطبق دون ضوابط.