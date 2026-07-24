وجّه قرار مجلس الوزراء بالموافقة على نظام التعليم العام وزارة التعليم، بالاشتراك مع وزارتي المالية والموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، بدراسة مدى مناسبة إخضاع المعلمين وأعضاء الهيئة الإدارية في المؤسسات التعليمية لنظامي العمل والتأمينات الاجتماعية، والرفع بما يلزم حيال نتائج الدراسة. وجاء التوجيه ضمن قرار مجلس الوزراء رقم (103) وتاريخ 22 محرم 1448هـ، المنشور في جريدة «أم القرى» بتاريخ 24 يوليو 2026، والمتضمن الموافقة على نظام التعليم العام وفق الصيغة المرافقة. وألزم القرار مجلس شؤون التعليم العام بالاتفاق مع وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية عند إقرار شروط وضوابط التعاقد مع المعلمين، وكذلك عند اعتماد النموذج الموحد لعقود عمل المعلمين في المؤسسات التعليمية الحكومية. كما اشترط موافقة وزارة المالية عند تحديد المزايا المالية المترتبة على تكليف المعلمين بتدريس مقررات خارج تخصصاتهم، فيما يخضع تحديد المقابل المالي للأعمال والخدمات التي تقدمها الوزارة للإطار الوطني للرسوم والمقابلات المالية. وتضمن القرار إلغاء نظام تعليم الكبار ومحو الأمية، إلى جانب إلغاء سبع وثائق ولوائح تعليمية قديمة، من بينها السياسة العامة للتعليم، ولائحة المدارس الأهلية، ولائحة المدارس الأجنبية، وضوابط إحداث مدارس التعليم العام. إلا أن القرار نص على استمرار العمل مؤقتاً بالأحكام القائمة، إلى حين إصدار مجلس شؤون التعليم العام الأحكام البديلة، خلال مدة لا تتجاوز سنة من تاريخ نفاذ النظام؛ بما يمنع حدوث فراغ تنظيمي خلال المرحلة الانتقالية.