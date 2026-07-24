The Cabinet's decision to approve the general education system directed the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministries of Finance and Human Resources and Social Development, to study the appropriateness of subjecting teachers and members of the administrative body in educational institutions to the labor and social insurance systems, and to raise what is necessary regarding the results of the study. This directive came as part of Cabinet Decision No. (103) dated 22 Muharram 1448 AH, published in the "Um Al-Qura" newspaper on July 24, 2026, which included the approval of the general education system according to the accompanying formula. The decision obligated the Council of General Education Affairs to coordinate with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development when establishing the terms and conditions for contracting with teachers, as well as when approving the unified model for teachers' employment contracts in public educational institutions. It also stipulated the approval of the Ministry of Finance when determining the financial benefits resulting from assigning teachers to teach subjects outside their specialties, while the determination of the financial compensation for the works and services provided by the ministry is subject to the national framework for fees and financial compensations. The decision included the cancellation of the adult education and literacy system, along with the cancellation of seven old educational documents and regulations, including the general education policy, the private schools regulation, the foreign schools regulation, and the controls for establishing general education schools. However, the decision stated that the existing provisions would continue to be applied temporarily until the Council of General Education Affairs issues alternative provisions within a period not exceeding one year from the date of the system's enforcement; this is to prevent any regulatory vacuum during the transitional phase.