The Council of Ministers approved the executive regulations governing the powers of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority "Nazaha" in applying the provisions contained in the Criminal Procedure Law and its executive regulations, as well as the Public Prosecution Law; with the aim of organizing the procedures for investigation and prosecution in corruption crimes, and defining the executive powers of investigators, public prosecutors, and heads of units and branches, thereby enhancing the efficiency and speed of handling cases.

The regulations included 21 articles distributed across four sections, covering general provisions, the powers granted during the stages of investigation and trial, in addition to final provisions.

The regulations confirmed that the authority is responsible for applying all provisions contained in the Criminal Procedure Law and its executive regulations during the stages of investigation and trial in corruption crimes, and granting law enforcement officers, investigators, and public prosecutors the necessary legal powers to perform their duties, each within their jurisdiction.

The regulations granted heads of departments and branches the authority to issue a number of orders and take legal actions as appropriate, including accepting or rejecting requests to recuse the investigator, issuing search warrants for residences, requesting the seizure of funds and assets, ordering the preservation of documents, hearing testimony outside the jurisdiction, and assigning another investigator to interrogate the accused if the original investigator is unable to do so, in addition to approving the assignment of the specialized investigator.

The regulations also authorized the relevant authorities to issue orders for the delivery of seized items, or to allow those concerned to review them according to legal controls, to consider grievances and objections to certain procedures, and to issue detention orders and extend them within the legally prescribed limits, provided that the detention period does not exceed 40 days from the date of arrest, except in accordance with the approved legal procedures.

It stipulated that orders to dismiss the case and release the detained accused in major crimes do not become effective until approved by the competent president. It also organized the mechanism for notifying members of the authority in the event of job-related violations, the procedures for objecting to them and investigating them, and the consequences of their recurrence, which involves raising the matter to the unit council for necessary action.

The regulations mandated their publication in the official gazette and their implementation from the date of publication; thereby enhancing the legal framework for the work of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority and improving the efficiency of conducting investigation and prosecution procedures in corruption cases.