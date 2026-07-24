اعتمد مجلس الوزراء اللائحة التنفيذية المنظمة لصلاحيات هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد «نزاهة» في تطبيق الأحكام الواردة في نظام الإجراءات الجزائية ولائحته التنفيذية ونظام النيابة العامة؛ بهدف تنظيم إجراءات التحقيق والادعاء في جرائم الفساد، وتحديد الصلاحيات التنفيذية للمحققين والمدعين العامين ورؤساء الوحدات والفروع، بما يعزز كفاءة وسرعة مباشرة القضايا.

وتضمنت اللائحة 21 مادة موزعة على أربعة أبواب، شملت الأحكام العامة، والصلاحيات الممنوحة خلال مراحل الاستدلال والتحقيق والمحاكمة، إضافة إلى الأحكام الختامية.

وأكدت اللائحة تولي الهيئة تطبيق جميع الأحكام الواردة في نظام الإجراءات الجزائية ولائحته التنفيذية خلال مراحل الاستدلال والتحقيق والمحاكمة في جرائم الفساد، ومنح رجال الضبط الجنائي والمحققين والمدعين العامين الصلاحيات النظامية اللازمة لأداء مهامهم، كلٌّ في نطاق اختصاصه.

ومنحت اللائحة رؤساء الدوائر والفروع صلاحية إصدار عدد من الأوامر واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحسب الأحوال، من بينها قبول طلب رد المحقق أو رفضه، وإصدار أوامر تفتيش المساكن، وطلب ضبط الأموال والأرصدة والحجز عليها، والأمر بحفظ الأوراق، وسماع الشهادة خارج نطاق الاختصاص المكاني، وتكليف محقق آخر باستجواب المتهم عند تعذر مباشرته من المحقق الأصلي، إلى جانب الموافقة على ندب المحقق المختص.

كما خولت اللائحة الجهات المختصة بإصدار أوامر تسليم الأشياء المضبوطة، أو تمكين ذوي العلاقة من الاطلاع عليها وفق الضوابط النظامية، والنظر في التظلمات والاعتراضات على بعض الإجراءات، وإصدار أوامر التوقيف وتمديدها ضمن الحدود المقررة نظاماً، على ألا تتجاوز مدة التوقيف 40 يوماً من تاريخ القبض، إلا وفق الإجراءات النظامية المعتمدة.

ونصت على أن أوامر حفظ الدعوى والإفراج عن المتهم الموقوف في الجرائم الكبيرة لا تصبح نافذة إلا بعد تصديق الرئيس المختص. كما نظمت آلية تنبيه أعضاء الهيئة عند وقوع مخالفات وظيفية، وإجراءات الاعتراض عليها والتحقيق فيها، وما يترتب على تكرارها من رفع الأمر إلى مجلس الوحدة لاتخاذ اللازم.

وقضت اللائحة بنشرها في الجريدة الرسمية والعمل بها من تاريخ نشرها؛ بما يعزز الإطار النظامي لعمل هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد، ويرفع كفاءة مباشرة إجراءات التحقيق والادعاء في قضايا الفساد.