في خطوة ألهبت المنافسة بين الباحثين عن العمل في المملكة، كشفت المنصة الوطنية الموحدة للتوظيف (جدارات) طرح 6,301 وظيفة جديدة في القطاع الخاص مخصصة بالكامل للسعوديين والسعوديات خلال الأسبوع الحالي، في مختلف مناطق المملكة.

الطرح الجديد يأتي ليعكس التوسع الاقتصادي المتسارع والطلب الإقليمي العالي على الكفاءات الوطنية، مدعوماً بتوسع المشاريع الكبرى ضمن مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

وأظهرت بيانات الوظائف أن منطقة الرياض تصدرت قائمة المناطق الأكثر طلباً للكوادر، إذ كشفت 2,231 وظيفة مدعومة بنمو قطاعات التقنية، والإدارة، والخدمات اللوجستية، وتوسع الشركات العالمية والعائلية بالعاصمة.

وجاءت منطقة مكة المكرمة في المرتبة الثانية بـ 1,514 وظيفة ركزت على الضيافة، والسياحة، والتجزئة، تلتها حائل بـ 8,32 وظيفة، ثم المنطقة الشرقية بـ 7,91 وظيفة تنافست عليها قطاعات الطاقة والصناعة والبتروكيماويات.

ولم تقتصر الفرص على المدن الكبرى، إذ سجلت عسير قفزة لافتة بـ 432 وظيفة مع انتعاش القطاع السياحي، بينما طرحت المدينة المنورة 223 وظيفة.

وتوزعت باقي الوظائف على جازان (88)، وكل من القصيم وتبوك (42 لكل منهما)، والجوف (37)، ونجران (33)، والحدود الشمالية (24)، وأخيراً الباحة بـ 12 وظيفة، لتفتح منصة «جدارات» باب التقديم المباشر أمام الكفاءات الوطنية للاستفادة من هذه الفرص الاستثنائية.