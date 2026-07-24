في خطوة ألهبت المنافسة بين الباحثين عن العمل في المملكة، كشفت المنصة الوطنية الموحدة للتوظيف (جدارات) طرح 6,301 وظيفة جديدة في القطاع الخاص مخصصة بالكامل للسعوديين والسعوديات خلال الأسبوع الحالي، في مختلف مناطق المملكة.
الطرح الجديد يأتي ليعكس التوسع الاقتصادي المتسارع والطلب الإقليمي العالي على الكفاءات الوطنية، مدعوماً بتوسع المشاريع الكبرى ضمن مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.
وأظهرت بيانات الوظائف أن منطقة الرياض تصدرت قائمة المناطق الأكثر طلباً للكوادر، إذ كشفت 2,231 وظيفة مدعومة بنمو قطاعات التقنية، والإدارة، والخدمات اللوجستية، وتوسع الشركات العالمية والعائلية بالعاصمة.
وجاءت منطقة مكة المكرمة في المرتبة الثانية بـ 1,514 وظيفة ركزت على الضيافة، والسياحة، والتجزئة، تلتها حائل بـ 8,32 وظيفة، ثم المنطقة الشرقية بـ 7,91 وظيفة تنافست عليها قطاعات الطاقة والصناعة والبتروكيماويات.
ولم تقتصر الفرص على المدن الكبرى، إذ سجلت عسير قفزة لافتة بـ 432 وظيفة مع انتعاش القطاع السياحي، بينما طرحت المدينة المنورة 223 وظيفة.
وتوزعت باقي الوظائف على جازان (88)، وكل من القصيم وتبوك (42 لكل منهما)، والجوف (37)، ونجران (33)، والحدود الشمالية (24)، وأخيراً الباحة بـ 12 وظيفة، لتفتح منصة «جدارات» باب التقديم المباشر أمام الكفاءات الوطنية للاستفادة من هذه الفرص الاستثنائية.
In a move that has ignited competition among job seekers in the Kingdom, the unified national employment platform (Jadarat) has announced the launch of 6,301 new jobs in the private sector, fully dedicated to Saudi men and women during this week, across various regions of the Kingdom.
The new offering reflects the accelerating economic expansion and the high regional demand for national competencies, supported by the expansion of major projects within the targets of Saudi Vision 2030.
Job data showed that the Riyadh region topped the list of areas with the highest demand for talent, revealing 2,231 jobs supported by the growth of the technology, management, and logistics sectors, as well as the expansion of global and family-owned companies in the capital.
The Makkah region came in second place with 1,514 jobs focused on hospitality, tourism, and retail, followed by Hail with 832 jobs, and then the Eastern Province with 791 jobs contested by the energy, industry, and petrochemicals sectors.
Opportunities were not limited to major cities, as Asir recorded a remarkable leap with 432 jobs due to the recovery of the tourism sector, while Madinah offered 223 jobs.
The remaining jobs were distributed among Jazan (88), both Qassim and Tabuk (42 each), Al-Jawf (37), Najran (33), the Northern Borders (24), and finally Al-Baha with 12 jobs, allowing the "Jadarat" platform to open direct applications for national competencies to benefit from these exceptional opportunities.