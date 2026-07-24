In a move that has ignited competition among job seekers in the Kingdom, the unified national employment platform (Jadarat) has announced the launch of 6,301 new jobs in the private sector, fully dedicated to Saudi men and women during this week, across various regions of the Kingdom.

The new offering reflects the accelerating economic expansion and the high regional demand for national competencies, supported by the expansion of major projects within the targets of Saudi Vision 2030.

Job data showed that the Riyadh region topped the list of areas with the highest demand for talent, revealing 2,231 jobs supported by the growth of the technology, management, and logistics sectors, as well as the expansion of global and family-owned companies in the capital.

The Makkah region came in second place with 1,514 jobs focused on hospitality, tourism, and retail, followed by Hail with 832 jobs, and then the Eastern Province with 791 jobs contested by the energy, industry, and petrochemicals sectors.

Opportunities were not limited to major cities, as Asir recorded a remarkable leap with 432 jobs due to the recovery of the tourism sector, while Madinah offered 223 jobs.

The remaining jobs were distributed among Jazan (88), both Qassim and Tabuk (42 each), Al-Jawf (37), Najran (33), the Northern Borders (24), and finally Al-Baha with 12 jobs, allowing the "Jadarat" platform to open direct applications for national competencies to benefit from these exceptional opportunities.