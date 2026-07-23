في أول رد رسمي يحسم حالة الغليان الرقمي على منصات التواصل، خرج النجم المصري أحمد العوضي عن صمته ليكسر حاجز الصمت حول مقطع الفيديو المثير للجدل والمعروف إعلامياً بـ«مجنونة العوضي»، والذي تحول خلال الأيام الماضية إلى مادة دسمة لـ«التريند» والسخرية الرقمية.

الواقعة التي شهدها العرض الجماهيري لفيلمه الجديد «شمشون ودليلة» وسط الزحام، أزاح العوضي الستار عن كواليسها المظلمة في بودكاست «المحتوى»، مفجراً تفاصيل لم تلتقطها كاميرات الهاتف!

ماذا حدث خلف الكاميرات؟

فنّد العوضي الشائعات التي طالته، مؤكداً بنفي قاطع عدم وجود أي معرفة مسبقة تجمع بينه وبين الفتاة، موضحاً أن جملته الشهيرة التي أطلقها باستغراب: «هو أنا أعرفك؟» كانت رد فعل تلقائي نتيجة الصدمة والمباغتة وسط التجمهر.

وعن سر عودته إليها مجدداً بعد أن واصل طريقه، فجّر العوضي المفاجأة مؤكداً أن الفتاة بصوت «منخض» باغتته بسؤال غريب: «هو أنت هتسيبني أمشي لوحدي؟»، وهو السؤال الذي أثار قلقه ودق ناقوس الخطر لديه، مما دفعه للعودة إليها واستجوابها أمام الحضور علناً، لقطع الطريق على أي تأويلات أو ادعاءات كاذبة قد تمس سمعته أو توحي بوجود علاقة سابقة.

وأكد الفنان المصري أنه أدار الأزمة بهدوء ودبلوماسية، مدركاً أن أي تصرف متسرع أو انفعالي في ظل الانتشار السريع لـ«السوشيال ميديا» كان سيُفسر بطريقة مغلوطة وتبنى عليه روايات خيالية بعيدة عن الواقع.

لكن تطورات القصة لم تتوقف عند اعترافات العوضي أو ظهور الفتاة لاحقاً في فيديو للدفاع عن نفسها، بل امتدت لتصل إلى أروقة الجهات الرقابية، حيث أصدر المجلس الأعلى للإعلام قراراً حاسماً ضد إحدى القنوات الفضائية بسبب التجاوزات التي رافقت تغطيتها للواقعة، ليضع العوضي بتصريحاته الأخيرة نقطة النهاية لقصة شغلت الرأي العام المصري.