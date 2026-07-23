In the first official response that settles the state of digital unrest on social media platforms, Egyptian star Ahmed El Awadi broke his silence to address the controversial video clip known in the media as "El Awadi's Crazy Girl," which has turned into a rich source for "trending" topics and digital mockery over the past few days.

The incident that occurred during the public screening of his new film "Samson and Delilah" amidst the crowd saw El Awadi unveil the dark behind-the-scenes details in the podcast "Content," revealing information that was not captured by phone cameras!

What Happened Behind the Cameras?

El Awadi refuted the rumors surrounding him, firmly denying any prior acquaintance with the girl, explaining that his famous line, "Do I know you?" was a spontaneous reaction due to shock and surprise amidst the gathering.

Regarding the reason for his return to her after he continued on his way, El Awadi dropped a surprise, confirming that the girl, in a "low" voice, startled him with a strange question: "Are you going to let me walk alone?" This question raised his concern and sounded the alarm for him, prompting him to return to her and question her publicly in front of the audience, to cut off any interpretations or false claims that could harm his reputation or suggest a prior relationship.

The Egyptian artist confirmed that he handled the crisis calmly and diplomatically, realizing that any hasty or emotional action in light of the rapid spread of "social media" would be misinterpreted and lead to fictional narratives far from reality.

However, the developments of the story did not stop at El Awadi's confessions or the girl's later appearance in a video to defend herself; they extended to the corridors of regulatory authorities, where the Supreme Council for Media issued a decisive decision against one of the satellite channels due to the violations accompanying its coverage of the incident, with El Awadi's recent statements putting a final point to a story that occupied the Egyptian public's attention.