أعلنت السفارة السعودية في أنقرة وفاة السائح السعودي عبدالعزيز الحربي، 39 عاماً، غرقاً في مجرى نهر بمنطقة أوزنغول، وأكدت متابعتها لملابسات الحادثة التي تعود تفاصيلها إلى انزلاق قدم الحربي أثناء وقوفه على حافة النهر وسقوطه في مشهد حزين وثقته كاميرات السياح.

صراع مع التيار

حاول الغريق التشبث بغصن شجرة، فيما اندفع شقيقه الأصغر عمر لإنقاذه بلا طائل، فجرف التيار عبدالعزيز ليختفي عن الأنظار. ووصلت فرق إدارة الكوارث التركية (AFAD) والإسعاف إلى الموقع، ووثقت مقاطع مصورة لحظة انتشال الجثمان، بينما كان عمر يُسعف على الضفة وقد أنهكه البرد والخوف قبل أن يُنقل إلى مستشفى قريب، وأكدت مصادر طبية استقرار حالته.
وأكد الطاقم الطبي وفاة عبدالعزيز في الموقع، ونُقل جثمانه إلى معهد الطب الشرعي لتحديد السبب الدقيق للوفاة، فيما استقرت حالة عمر الصحية.

أوزنغول.. جمال ساحر وخطر كامن

تُعد أوزنغول من أشهر وجهات السياحة في شمال تركيا، لكن أنهارها ذات التيارات القوية كثيرًا ما تشهد حوادث مشابهة، خصوصًا عند اقتراب السياح من الضفاف الصخرية لالتقاط الصور.
ورغم التحذيرات المنتشرة في المنطقة، تتكرر الحوادث بين فترة وأخرى، ما دفع كثيرين للمطالبة بتشديد إجراءات السلامة ووضع حواجز في المواقع الخطرة.

فاجعة تهز السياح

انتشر الفيديو على منصات التواصل، وعبّر كثيرون عن حزنهم للمشهد المؤلم الذي جمع شقيقين في لحظة صراع بين الحياة والموت. رحلة سياحية كان يفترض أن تكون ذكرى جميلة، تحولت إلى قصة تُروى بوجع.