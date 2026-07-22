The Saudi embassy in Ankara announced the drowning of Saudi tourist Abdulaziz Al-Harbi, 39 years old, in a river in the Uzungöl area, and confirmed its follow-up on the circumstances of the incident, which details stem from Al-Harbi slipping while standing on the riverbank and falling in a tragic scene captured by tourists' cameras.

Struggle with the Current

The drowning man tried to cling to a tree branch, while his younger brother Omar rushed to save him in vain, as the current swept Abdulaziz away, causing him to disappear from sight. Turkish disaster management teams (AFAD) and ambulances arrived at the scene, documenting video footage of the moment the body was retrieved, while Omar was being treated on the bank, exhausted by the cold and fear before being transferred to a nearby hospital, where medical sources confirmed his condition was stable.

The medical team confirmed Abdulaziz's death at the scene, and his body was transferred to the forensic institute to determine the exact cause of death, while Omar's health condition stabilized.

Uzungöl.. Enchanting Beauty and Hidden Danger

Uzungöl is one of the most famous tourist destinations in northern Turkey, but its rivers with strong currents often witness similar incidents, especially when tourists approach the rocky banks to take photos.

Despite widespread warnings in the area, incidents recur from time to time, prompting many to call for stricter safety measures and the installation of barriers in dangerous locations.

Tragedy Shakes Tourists

The video spread on social media, and many expressed their sorrow for the painful scene that brought together two brothers in a moment of struggle between life and death. A tourist trip that was supposed to be a beautiful memory turned into a story told with pain.