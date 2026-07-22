The Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, made an official visit to the Republic of Turkey, in response to an invitation from the Turkish Minister of Justice, Akin Gurlik.

Al-Samaani held an official meeting with his Turkish counterpart, during which they discussed ways to enhance judicial and legal cooperation between the two countries, and to activate the areas of the memorandum of understanding signed between the two ministries of justice, in a way that supports the exchange of experiences and practices and develops areas of mutual interest.

The two sides reviewed several areas of cooperation, including digital transformation, judicial training, knowledge exchange, and professional visits among specialists, in addition to developing judicial services and procedures.

He also visited the Turkish Constitutional Court, met with the President of the Court, Mr. Kadir Ozkaya, and learned about the court's work and its jurisdictions.

Both sides emphasized the importance of continuing coordination between the relevant authorities and working to activate areas of cooperation that serve the common interests of the two countries.

The Minister of Justice was accompanied during the visit by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Turkey, Fahd bin Asaad Abulnasr.