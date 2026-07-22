أجرى وزير العدل الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني زيارة رسمية إلى جمهورية تركيا، تلبيةً لدعوة وزير العدل التركي أكين غورليك.

وعقد الصمعاني لقاءً رسميّاً مع نظيره التركي، بحثا خلاله سبل تعزيز التعاون العدلي والقانوني بين البلدين، وتفعيل مجالات مذكرة التفاهم الموقعة بين وزارتي العدل، بما يدعم تبادل الخبرات والتجارب وتطوير مجالات التعاون ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

واستعرض الجانبان عدداً من مجالات التعاون، شملت التحول الرقمي، والتدريب العدلي، وتبادل المعرفة والزيارات المهنية بين المختصين، إلى جانب تطوير الخدمات والإجراءات العدلية.

كما زار المحكمة الدستورية التركية، والتقى رئيس المحكمة السيد قادر أوزكايا، واطلع على أعمال المحكمة واختصاصاتها.

وأكد الجانبان أهمية استمرار التنسيق بين الجهات المختصة، والعمل على تفعيل مجالات التعاون بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة للبلدين.

ورافق وزير العدل خلال الزيارة سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية تركيا، فهد بن أسعد أبوالنصر.