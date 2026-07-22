أجرى وزير العدل الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني زيارة رسمية إلى جمهورية تركيا، تلبيةً لدعوة وزير العدل التركي أكين غورليك.
وعقد الصمعاني لقاءً رسميّاً مع نظيره التركي، بحثا خلاله سبل تعزيز التعاون العدلي والقانوني بين البلدين، وتفعيل مجالات مذكرة التفاهم الموقعة بين وزارتي العدل، بما يدعم تبادل الخبرات والتجارب وتطوير مجالات التعاون ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
واستعرض الجانبان عدداً من مجالات التعاون، شملت التحول الرقمي، والتدريب العدلي، وتبادل المعرفة والزيارات المهنية بين المختصين، إلى جانب تطوير الخدمات والإجراءات العدلية.
كما زار المحكمة الدستورية التركية، والتقى رئيس المحكمة السيد قادر أوزكايا، واطلع على أعمال المحكمة واختصاصاتها.
وأكد الجانبان أهمية استمرار التنسيق بين الجهات المختصة، والعمل على تفعيل مجالات التعاون بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة للبلدين.
ورافق وزير العدل خلال الزيارة سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية تركيا، فهد بن أسعد أبوالنصر.
The Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, made an official visit to the Republic of Turkey, in response to an invitation from the Turkish Minister of Justice, Akin Gurlik.
Al-Samaani held an official meeting with his Turkish counterpart, during which they discussed ways to enhance judicial and legal cooperation between the two countries, and to activate the areas of the memorandum of understanding signed between the two ministries of justice, in a way that supports the exchange of experiences and practices and develops areas of mutual interest.
The two sides reviewed several areas of cooperation, including digital transformation, judicial training, knowledge exchange, and professional visits among specialists, in addition to developing judicial services and procedures.
He also visited the Turkish Constitutional Court, met with the President of the Court, Mr. Kadir Ozkaya, and learned about the court's work and its jurisdictions.
Both sides emphasized the importance of continuing coordination between the relevant authorities and working to activate areas of cooperation that serve the common interests of the two countries.
The Minister of Justice was accompanied during the visit by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Turkey, Fahd bin Asaad Abulnasr.