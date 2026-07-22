زار الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي، رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين، الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، مسجد النور بمدينة كرايستشيرش النيوزيلندية، الذي تعرّض لمجزرة إرهابية أثناء صلاة الجمعة في 8 رجب 1440هـ، الموافق لـ 15 مارس 2019م.


وتفقّد العيسى مجددًا حاجات المسجد، والتقى الناجين من الهجوم الإرهابي، وأُسر الشهداء - رحمهم الله - وأكّد التزام رابطة العالم الإسلامي بالتواصل مع المجتمعات المسلمة، ومواصلة المبادرات والبرامج الخاصة بمكافحة أفكار الكراهية حول العالم، وتعزيز مفاهيم التسامح والتعايش والتماسك المجتمعي.


وقد أبدى مسؤولو المسجد حاجته الحالية إلى إعادة البناء؛ نظرًا لاتساع متطلباته، ولا سيما بعد أن تزايد رواده في السنوات الأخيرة، إضافة إلى حاجته لقاعة محاضرات وحوار، وقد وعد العيسى - باسم أمانة الرابطة - بتلبية هذه الرغبة بشكل عاجل، بعد استكمال الإجراءات القانونية.