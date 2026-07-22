The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, visited the Al-Noor Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, which was subjected to a terrorist massacre during Friday prayers on the 8th of Rajab 1440 AH, corresponding to March 15, 2019.



Al-Issa again inspected the needs of the mosque, met with survivors of the terrorist attack, and the families of the martyrs - may Allah have mercy on them - and affirmed the commitment of the Muslim World League to engage with Muslim communities, continue initiatives and programs aimed at combating hate ideologies around the world, and promote the concepts of tolerance, coexistence, and social cohesion.



The mosque officials expressed its current need for reconstruction due to the expansion of its requirements, especially after the increase in its visitors in recent years, in addition to its need for a lecture and dialogue hall. Al-Issa promised - on behalf of the League's secretariat - to meet this request urgently, after completing the legal procedures.