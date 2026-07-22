The General Administration of Mujahideen patrols in the Jazan region arrested a citizen for transporting two individuals of Ethiopian nationality in a vehicle that violated border security regulations. The individuals were stopped, and legal procedures were taken against them, with the violators referred to the competent authority, and the person who transported them to the Public Prosecution.

The spokesperson for the General Administration of Mujahideen confirmed that anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of border security regulations into the Kingdom, transports them within it, provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any form, exposes themselves to penalties of up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to one million riyals, confiscation of the means of transport and housing used for shelter, in addition to being publicly named.

He explained that this crime is considered one of the major offenses that warrant detention, and is a breach of honor and trust, urging the public to report violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations at the number 911 in the Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and 999 and 996 in the rest of the Kingdom's areas. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.