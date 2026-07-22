أدى حريق في منزل أسرة بقرية اللقية التابعة لمركز القفل بمحافظة صامطة بمنطقة جازان إلى وفاة أم حامل وأربعة من أبنائها، إثر اختناقهم بالدخان الناتج عن حريق اندلع في منزلهم، فيما تم نقل الأب إلى العناية الفائقة بمستشفى الملك فهد بجازان.

الباب المغلق يمنع النجدة

وذكر شهود عيان مشاهدتهم الدخان يتصاعد من منزل الأسرة قبل غروب الشمس، وهبّ المجاورون إلى المنزل بعد سماع صراخ من موقع الحريق، لكن باب المنزل كان مغلقاً من الداخل، وحاول عدد من المارة فتح الباب لكن تأخر ذلك، وبعد عدة محاولات تم كسر الباب والدخول إلى المنزل لكن بعد فوات الأوان، إذ وجدوا الأسرة داخل المنزل في حالة إغماء والبعض قد فارقوا الحياة، وتم الاتصال بالدفاع المدني الذي باشر الحريق وإخراج المتوفين والمصابين.

وفاة 5.. والأب في «العناية المركزة»

وقد نتج عن الحريق وفاة خمسة أفراد من أسرة واحدة اختناقاً بالدخان، وهم الأم وفاء محنشي (43 عاماً)، وابنتها وسن (11 عاماً)، وكيان (10 أعوام)، وسعود (3 أعوام)، ولانا التي لم يتجاوز عمرها عاماً واحداً، فيما كانت حالة الأب (43 عاماً) حرجة وتم نقله إلى مستشفى الفهد لتلقي العلاج.

وقد باشرت كل الجهات المعنية حادث الحريق وتم قطع التيار الكهربائي والتأكد من إخماد الحريق بالكامل.