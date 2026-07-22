A fire in a family home in the village of Al-Luqiah, part of the Al-Qafl center in the Samta governorate of the Jazan region, resulted in the death of a pregnant mother and four of her children due to smoke inhalation from the fire that broke out in their home. The father was transferred to the intensive care unit at King Fahd Hospital in Jazan.

The Closed Door Prevents Rescue

Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke rising from the family’s home before sunset, and neighbors rushed to the house after hearing screams from the fire site. However, the door was locked from the inside, and several passersby attempted to open it but were delayed. After several attempts, they broke the door and entered the house, but it was too late, as they found the family inside in a state of unconsciousness, with some having already lost their lives. The civil defense was contacted, which responded to the fire and retrieved the deceased and the injured.

Five Dead... and the Father in "Intensive Care"

The fire resulted in the deaths of five members of the same family from smoke inhalation: the mother Wafa Muhnashi (43 years old), her daughter Wisan (11 years old), Kayan (10 years old), Saud (3 years old), and Lana, who was only one year old. The father (43 years old) was in critical condition and was transferred to Al-Fahd Hospital for treatment.

All relevant authorities responded to the fire incident, and the electricity supply was cut off to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.