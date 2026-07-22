أدى حريق في منزل أسرة بقرية اللقية التابعة لمركز القفل بمحافظة صامطة بمنطقة جازان إلى وفاة أم حامل وأربعة من أبنائها، إثر اختناقهم بالدخان الناتج عن حريق اندلع في منزلهم، فيما تم نقل الأب إلى العناية الفائقة بمستشفى الملك فهد بجازان.
الباب المغلق يمنع النجدة
وذكر شهود عيان مشاهدتهم الدخان يتصاعد من منزل الأسرة قبل غروب الشمس، وهبّ المجاورون إلى المنزل بعد سماع صراخ من موقع الحريق، لكن باب المنزل كان مغلقاً من الداخل، وحاول عدد من المارة فتح الباب لكن تأخر ذلك، وبعد عدة محاولات تم كسر الباب والدخول إلى المنزل لكن بعد فوات الأوان، إذ وجدوا الأسرة داخل المنزل في حالة إغماء والبعض قد فارقوا الحياة، وتم الاتصال بالدفاع المدني الذي باشر الحريق وإخراج المتوفين والمصابين.
وفاة 5.. والأب في «العناية المركزة»
وقد نتج عن الحريق وفاة خمسة أفراد من أسرة واحدة اختناقاً بالدخان، وهم الأم وفاء محنشي (43 عاماً)، وابنتها وسن (11 عاماً)، وكيان (10 أعوام)، وسعود (3 أعوام)، ولانا التي لم يتجاوز عمرها عاماً واحداً، فيما كانت حالة الأب (43 عاماً) حرجة وتم نقله إلى مستشفى الفهد لتلقي العلاج.
وقد باشرت كل الجهات المعنية حادث الحريق وتم قطع التيار الكهربائي والتأكد من إخماد الحريق بالكامل.
A fire in a family home in the village of Al-Luqiah, part of the Al-Qafl center in the Samta governorate of the Jazan region, resulted in the death of a pregnant mother and four of her children due to smoke inhalation from the fire that broke out in their home. The father was transferred to the intensive care unit at King Fahd Hospital in Jazan.
The Closed Door Prevents Rescue
Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke rising from the family’s home before sunset, and neighbors rushed to the house after hearing screams from the fire site. However, the door was locked from the inside, and several passersby attempted to open it but were delayed. After several attempts, they broke the door and entered the house, but it was too late, as they found the family inside in a state of unconsciousness, with some having already lost their lives. The civil defense was contacted, which responded to the fire and retrieved the deceased and the injured.
Five Dead... and the Father in "Intensive Care"
The fire resulted in the deaths of five members of the same family from smoke inhalation: the mother Wafa Muhnashi (43 years old), her daughter Wisan (11 years old), Kayan (10 years old), Saud (3 years old), and Lana, who was only one year old. The father (43 years old) was in critical condition and was transferred to Al-Fahd Hospital for treatment.
All relevant authorities responded to the fire incident, and the electricity supply was cut off to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.