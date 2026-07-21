أعرب الأمين العام لمنظمة التعاون الإسلامي حسين إبراهيم طه عن إدانته واستنكاره الشديدين لما صدر عن مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية من تهديدات ضد المملكة العربية السعودية، وأمن الملاحة البحرية وحرية التجارة الدولية. وأكد أن التصريحات الصادرة عن ما يسمى المتحدث العسكري باسم مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية لا يمكن قبولها أو تبريرها بأي شكل من الأشكال، مشدداً على أن التهديد المستمر للملاحة البحرية يشكل تهديداً للأمن الإقليمي والدولي، مشيراً إلى أن هذه الممارسات تأتي في سلسلة الاعتداءات والمزاعم الواهية التي أطلقتها مليشيا الحوثي ضد المملكة العربية السعودية، وآخرها الاعتداء الذي استهدف المنطقة الجنوبية، وكذلك التهديدات التي استهدفت الملاحة البحرية.

وجدد تضامن منظمة التعاون الإسلامي الكامل ووقوفها مع المملكة العربية السعودية في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات لصون أمنها واستقرارها، مذكراً بالجهود والمساعي الحثيثة التي بذلتها المملكة العربية السعودية من أجل الإسهام في تحقيق السلام والأمن والاستقرار في اليمن، إلى جانب المساعدات الإنسانية والإغاثية السخية التي قدمتها والمشاريع التنموية التي أنجزتها لصالح الشعب اليمني بهدف التخفيف من معاناته، داعياً إلى تنفيذ قرارات مجلس الأمن الدولي بشأن اليمن وبشأن حقوق وحرية الملاحة في البحر الأحمر.