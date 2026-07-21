The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hussein Ibrahim Taha, expressed his strong condemnation and denunciation of the threats issued by the Houthi terrorist militia against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, maritime navigation security, and international trade freedom. He emphasized that the statements made by the so-called military spokesperson of the Houthi terrorist militia cannot be accepted or justified in any way, stressing that the ongoing threat to maritime navigation poses a threat to regional and international security. He pointed out that these practices are part of a series of assaults and baseless claims launched by the Houthi militia against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the latest of which was the attack targeting the southern region, as well as the threats aimed at maritime navigation.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation reiterated its full solidarity and support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes to safeguard its security and stability, recalling the efforts and diligent endeavors made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to contribute to achieving peace, security, and stability in Yemen, alongside the generous humanitarian and relief assistance it has provided and the development projects it has completed for the benefit of the Yemeni people to alleviate their suffering, calling for the implementation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions regarding Yemen and concerning the rights and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.