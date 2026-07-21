أعرب الأمين العام لمنظمة التعاون الإسلامي حسين إبراهيم طه عن إدانته واستنكاره الشديدين لما صدر عن مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية من تهديدات ضد المملكة العربية السعودية، وأمن الملاحة البحرية وحرية التجارة الدولية. وأكد أن التصريحات الصادرة عن ما يسمى المتحدث العسكري باسم مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية لا يمكن قبولها أو تبريرها بأي شكل من الأشكال، مشدداً على أن التهديد المستمر للملاحة البحرية يشكل تهديداً للأمن الإقليمي والدولي، مشيراً إلى أن هذه الممارسات تأتي في سلسلة الاعتداءات والمزاعم الواهية التي أطلقتها مليشيا الحوثي ضد المملكة العربية السعودية، وآخرها الاعتداء الذي استهدف المنطقة الجنوبية، وكذلك التهديدات التي استهدفت الملاحة البحرية.
وجدد تضامن منظمة التعاون الإسلامي الكامل ووقوفها مع المملكة العربية السعودية في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات لصون أمنها واستقرارها، مذكراً بالجهود والمساعي الحثيثة التي بذلتها المملكة العربية السعودية من أجل الإسهام في تحقيق السلام والأمن والاستقرار في اليمن، إلى جانب المساعدات الإنسانية والإغاثية السخية التي قدمتها والمشاريع التنموية التي أنجزتها لصالح الشعب اليمني بهدف التخفيف من معاناته، داعياً إلى تنفيذ قرارات مجلس الأمن الدولي بشأن اليمن وبشأن حقوق وحرية الملاحة في البحر الأحمر.
The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hussein Ibrahim Taha, expressed his strong condemnation and denunciation of the threats issued by the Houthi terrorist militia against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, maritime navigation security, and international trade freedom. He emphasized that the statements made by the so-called military spokesperson of the Houthi terrorist militia cannot be accepted or justified in any way, stressing that the ongoing threat to maritime navigation poses a threat to regional and international security. He pointed out that these practices are part of a series of assaults and baseless claims launched by the Houthi militia against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the latest of which was the attack targeting the southern region, as well as the threats aimed at maritime navigation.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation reiterated its full solidarity and support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes to safeguard its security and stability, recalling the efforts and diligent endeavors made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to contribute to achieving peace, security, and stability in Yemen, alongside the generous humanitarian and relief assistance it has provided and the development projects it has completed for the benefit of the Yemeni people to alleviate their suffering, calling for the implementation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions regarding Yemen and concerning the rights and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.