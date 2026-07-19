In a step that embodies institutional maturity and high professionalism in charitable work, Al-Wedad Charity Association signed a strategic cooperation memorandum with "Al-Wedad Endowment for Orphan Care," aimed at enhancing financial sustainability and expanding the range of quality services provided to orphaned children without parental care in the Kingdom.

The agreement was signed by the Acting CEO of Al-Wedad Association, Azam Al-Ghamdi, and the CEO of the endowment, Engineer Mohammed Al-Sharif.

"Al-Wedad Endowment for Orphan Care" was established on February 3, 2026, as a charitable endowment entity with an independent financial status and its own governance framework, making it the sustainable investment arm of the association. This memorandum, which extends for 18 months, will create a flexible organizational framework, as the association will provide its support to the endowment during the establishment phase through supportive services and financial resource development services, without any financial compensation to the association, in a complementary framework that enhances the launch of the endowment.

The endowment aims, through its investment assets, to secure long-term financial resources to support the association's programs, while fully adhering to the "donor's condition," which restricts the proceeds of the endowment exclusively for the benefit of Al-Wedad Charity Association; to ensure that support is directed to those in need and to cover the increasing needs of beneficiaries.

Al-Wedad Association is the leading and only association in the Kingdom specialized in caring for orphaned children without parental care, adopting a professional working methodology that goes beyond traditional care to include empowerment programs, foster care, and placing children with qualified Saudi families, while providing ongoing support and follow-up to ensure a warm family environment and healthy upbringing that contributes to their positive integration into society.

This partnership reflects the association's commitment to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in developing the non-profit sector and enhancing its financial resources through sustainable institutional tools, ensuring the continuity of social impact and providing a bright future for orphaned children in the care of Saudi families that embrace them with all care.