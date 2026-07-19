في خطوة تجسد النضج المؤسسي والمهنية العالية في العمل الخيري، وقعت جمعية الوداد الخيرية مذكرة تعاون إستراتيجية مع «أوقاف الوداد لرعاية الأيتام»، بهدف تعزيز الاستدامة المالية وتوسيع نطاق الخدمات النوعية المقدمة للأطفال الأيتام مجهولي الأبوين في المملكة.
وقع الاتفاقية كل من الرئيس التنفيذي بالإنابة لجمعية الوداد، عزام الغامدي، والرئيس التنفيذي للأوقاف، المهندس محمد الشريف.
تم تأسيس «أوقاف الوداد لرعاية الأيتام» في 3 فبراير 2026، ككيان وقفي خيري يتمتع بذمة مالية مستقلة وإطار حوكمة خاص به، مما يجعله الذراع الاستثمارية المستدامة للجمعية، وتأتي هذه المذكرة التي تمتد لـ18 شهراً لتشكل إطاراً تنظيمياً مرناً، إذ ستقدم الجمعية دعمها للوقف خلال مرحلة التأسيس من خلال الخدمات المساندة وخدمات تنمية الموارد المالية، دون أي مقابل مالي تجاه الجمعية، في إطار تكاملي يعزز انطلاقة الوقف.
ويهدف الوقف من خلال أصوله الاستثمارية إلى تأمين موارد مالية طويلة المدى لدعم برامج الجمعية، مع الالتزام التام بـ«شرط الواقف» الذي يحصر صرف ريع الأوقاف حصرياً لصالح جمعية الوداد الخيرية؛ لضمان توجيه الدعم إلى مستحقيه وتغطية الحاجات المتزايدة للمستفيدين.
وتُعد جمعية الوداد الجمعية الرائدة والوحيدة على مستوى المملكة المتخصصة في رعاية الأطفال الأيتام مجهولي الأبوين، إذ تتبنى منهجية عمل احترافية تتجاوز الرعاية التقليدية، لتشمل برامج التمكين والاحتضان، وإسناد الأطفال لأسر سعودية مؤهلة، مع تقديم الدعم والمتابعة المستمرة لضمان بيئة أسرية دافئة وتنشئة سليمة تسهم في دمجهم الإيجابي في المجتمع.
وتعكس هذه الشراكة التزام الجمعية بمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تنمية القطاع غير الربحي وتطوير موارده المالية عبر أدوات مؤسسية مستدامة، بما يضمن استمرارية الأثر الاجتماعي وتوفير مستقبل مشرق للأطفال الأيتام في كنف أسر سعودية تحتضنهم بكل رعاية.
In a step that embodies institutional maturity and high professionalism in charitable work, Al-Wedad Charity Association signed a strategic cooperation memorandum with "Al-Wedad Endowment for Orphan Care," aimed at enhancing financial sustainability and expanding the range of quality services provided to orphaned children without parental care in the Kingdom.
The agreement was signed by the Acting CEO of Al-Wedad Association, Azam Al-Ghamdi, and the CEO of the endowment, Engineer Mohammed Al-Sharif.
"Al-Wedad Endowment for Orphan Care" was established on February 3, 2026, as a charitable endowment entity with an independent financial status and its own governance framework, making it the sustainable investment arm of the association. This memorandum, which extends for 18 months, will create a flexible organizational framework, as the association will provide its support to the endowment during the establishment phase through supportive services and financial resource development services, without any financial compensation to the association, in a complementary framework that enhances the launch of the endowment.
The endowment aims, through its investment assets, to secure long-term financial resources to support the association's programs, while fully adhering to the "donor's condition," which restricts the proceeds of the endowment exclusively for the benefit of Al-Wedad Charity Association; to ensure that support is directed to those in need and to cover the increasing needs of beneficiaries.
Al-Wedad Association is the leading and only association in the Kingdom specialized in caring for orphaned children without parental care, adopting a professional working methodology that goes beyond traditional care to include empowerment programs, foster care, and placing children with qualified Saudi families, while providing ongoing support and follow-up to ensure a warm family environment and healthy upbringing that contributes to their positive integration into society.
This partnership reflects the association's commitment to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in developing the non-profit sector and enhancing its financial resources through sustainable institutional tools, ensuring the continuity of social impact and providing a bright future for orphaned children in the care of Saudi families that embrace them with all care.