في خطوة تجسد النضج المؤسسي والمهنية العالية في العمل الخيري، وقعت جمعية الوداد الخيرية مذكرة تعاون إستراتيجية مع «أوقاف الوداد لرعاية الأيتام»، بهدف تعزيز الاستدامة المالية وتوسيع نطاق الخدمات النوعية المقدمة للأطفال الأيتام مجهولي الأبوين في المملكة.

وقع الاتفاقية كل من الرئيس التنفيذي بالإنابة لجمعية الوداد، عزام الغامدي، والرئيس التنفيذي للأوقاف، المهندس محمد الشريف.

تم تأسيس «أوقاف الوداد لرعاية الأيتام» في 3 فبراير 2026، ككيان وقفي خيري يتمتع بذمة مالية مستقلة وإطار حوكمة خاص به، مما يجعله الذراع الاستثمارية المستدامة للجمعية، وتأتي هذه المذكرة التي تمتد لـ18 شهراً لتشكل إطاراً تنظيمياً مرناً، إذ ستقدم الجمعية دعمها للوقف خلال مرحلة التأسيس من خلال الخدمات المساندة وخدمات تنمية الموارد المالية، دون أي مقابل مالي تجاه الجمعية، في إطار تكاملي يعزز انطلاقة الوقف.

ويهدف الوقف من خلال أصوله الاستثمارية إلى تأمين موارد مالية طويلة المدى لدعم برامج الجمعية، مع الالتزام التام بـ«شرط الواقف» الذي يحصر صرف ريع الأوقاف حصرياً لصالح جمعية الوداد الخيرية؛ لضمان توجيه الدعم إلى مستحقيه وتغطية الحاجات المتزايدة للمستفيدين.

وتُعد جمعية الوداد الجمعية الرائدة والوحيدة على مستوى المملكة المتخصصة في رعاية الأطفال الأيتام مجهولي الأبوين، إذ تتبنى منهجية عمل احترافية تتجاوز الرعاية التقليدية، لتشمل برامج التمكين والاحتضان، وإسناد الأطفال لأسر سعودية مؤهلة، مع تقديم الدعم والمتابعة المستمرة لضمان بيئة أسرية دافئة وتنشئة سليمة تسهم في دمجهم الإيجابي في المجتمع.

وتعكس هذه الشراكة التزام الجمعية بمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تنمية القطاع غير الربحي وتطوير موارده المالية عبر أدوات مؤسسية مستدامة، بما يضمن استمرارية الأثر الاجتماعي وتوفير مستقبل مشرق للأطفال الأيتام في كنف أسر سعودية تحتضنهم بكل رعاية.