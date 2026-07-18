أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي باستنكار شديد مواصلة إيران اعتداءاتها على دولة الكويت ومملكة البحرين والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية.

وفي بيان للأمانة العامة للرابطة، جدّد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، التنديد بالاعتداءات الإيرانية الإجرامية المتكررة، واستهدافها البنى التحتية والمنشآت المدنية والحيوية، التي تنتهك كل القيم الدينية والقوانين والأعراف الدولية والإنسانية، وتمثّل تهديداً خطراً على أمن المنطقة واستقرارها وسلامة شعوبها.

وشدّد على التضامن الكامل مع الكويت والبحرين والأردن في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات تحفظ أمنها وسيادتها وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها.