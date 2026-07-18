The Muslim World League strongly condemned Iran's continued aggression against the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, renewed the condemnation of the repeated Iranian criminal aggressions, targeting infrastructure and vital civilian facilities, which violate all religious values, laws, and international and humanitarian norms, and represent a serious threat to the security and stability of the region and the safety of its peoples.

He emphasized full solidarity with Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan in all measures they take to preserve their security, sovereignty, and the safety of their citizens and residents on their territories.