التقى الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى في مدينة أوكلاند بنيوزيلندا كبار قيادات اتحاد الجمعيات الإسلامية ومجلس علماء نيوزيلندا.

وجرى خلال اللقاء مناقشة عدد من الموضوعات ذات الصلة باهتمام المجتمع الإسلامي في نيوزيلندا.

يذكر أن الشيخ يزور نيوزيلندا تلبية لدعوة رسمية يلتقي خلالها الجالية المسلمة، وعدداً من القيادات الحكومية والبرلمانية والدينية.