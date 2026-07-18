التقى الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى في مدينة أوكلاند بنيوزيلندا كبار قيادات اتحاد الجمعيات الإسلامية ومجلس علماء نيوزيلندا.
وجرى خلال اللقاء مناقشة عدد من الموضوعات ذات الصلة باهتمام المجتمع الإسلامي في نيوزيلندا.
يذكر أن الشيخ يزور نيوزيلندا تلبية لدعوة رسمية يلتقي خلالها الجالية المسلمة، وعدداً من القيادات الحكومية والبرلمانية والدينية.
The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, the Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, met in Auckland, New Zealand, with senior leaders of the Union of Islamic Associations and the Council of Scholars of New Zealand.
During the meeting, several topics related to the interests of the Muslim community in New Zealand were discussed.
It is worth noting that the Sheikh is visiting New Zealand in response to an official invitation, during which he will meet with the Muslim community and a number of government, parliamentary, and religious leaders.