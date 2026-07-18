The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, the Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, met in Auckland, New Zealand, with senior leaders of the Union of Islamic Associations and the Council of Scholars of New Zealand.

During the meeting, several topics related to the interests of the Muslim community in New Zealand were discussed.

It is worth noting that the Sheikh is visiting New Zealand in response to an official invitation, during which he will meet with the Muslim community and a number of government, parliamentary, and religious leaders.