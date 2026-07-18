بعد توجيه أمير منطقة عسير رئيس هيئة تطويرها الأمير تركي بن طلال، افتتح (اليوم) جسر طريق «مرحباً ألف» بطول 600 متر، فيما بدأت تستخدمه الحركة المرورية ضمن مشروع تجمع مطار أبها الدولي، الذي سيسهم في تعزيز انسيابيتها، وخدمة أهالي منطقة عسير والمصطافين والزوار. ويأتي افتتاحه بعد أن نفذته الأمانة بالشراكة مع إمارة المنطقة وهيئة تطويرها. ويقع الجسر على امتداد طريق «مرحباً ألف» الرابط بين مدينة أبها ومحافظة خميس مشيط، ويتقاطع مع طريق الأمير منصور بن مقرن المؤدي إلى جامعة الملك خالد من مطار أبها الدولي، بينما يتوازى الطريق مع طريق الملك فهد.

وقال المواطنون سفر آل سعد وناصر الحميدي وسلطان مسلط إن افتتاح الجسر سيسهم في تخفيف الازدحام، ورفع كفاءة الحركة المرورية، وتعزيز السلامة على الطريق، ويسهّل التنقل لسكان المنطقة ومصطافيها وزوارها، وينعكس إيجاباً على جودة الحياة. وقالوا إنه خطوة تنموية تجسد الاهتمام برفع جودة البنية التحتية، وتحسين تجربة التنقل في منطقة عسير.