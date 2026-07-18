After the directive from the Emir of the Asir region, the Chairman of its Development Authority, Prince Turki bin Talal, the "Marhaba Alf" road bridge, which is 600 meters long, was inaugurated (today). It has started to be used by traffic as part of the Abha International Airport cluster project, which will contribute to improving traffic flow and serving the residents of the Asir region, vacationers, and visitors. Its opening comes after it was implemented by the municipality in partnership with the Emirate of the region and its Development Authority. The bridge is located along the "Marhaba Alf" road, linking the city of Abha with the province of Khamis Mushait, and intersects with Prince Mansour bin Muqrin Road leading to King Khalid University from Abha International Airport, while the road runs parallel to King Fahd Road.

Citizens Safar Al-Saad, Nasser Al-Humaidi, and Sultan Musallat stated that the opening of the bridge will help alleviate congestion, enhance traffic efficiency, and improve safety on the road. It will facilitate movement for the residents of the area, its vacationers, and visitors, positively impacting the quality of life. They said it is a developmental step that embodies the commitment to improving infrastructure quality and enhancing the travel experience in the Asir region.