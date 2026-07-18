Qatar condemned in the strongest terms the renewed Iranian assaults on the territories of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the State of Kuwait, affirming that they represent a violation of the sovereignty of the targeted states and the integrity of their territories, as well as a breach of international law, the United Nations Charter, and the principles of good neighborliness.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized in a statement today that targeting electricity stations and water desalination facilities in the State of Kuwait exceeds all red lines and constitutes a violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817, which includes the affirmation of respect for the sovereignty of states and the integrity of their territories, and the rejection of targeting civilians and vital installations.

It stressed the necessity of an immediate and complete cessation of all military actions and assaults that threaten the security and stability of the region, refraining from escalating tensions, and returning to the path of dialogue and negotiations while adhering to the understandings achieved through diplomatic efforts.