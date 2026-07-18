The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's strongest condemnation of the continued brutal Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, reaffirming its full support for the brotherly countries in the measures they take against the Iranian violations of international law and the principles of good neighborliness.

The Kingdom reiterated its complete rejection of the blatant attacks by Iran on infrastructure and vital civilian facilities, including a power station and water desalination plant in the State of Kuwait, emphasizing the importance of an immediate halt to all forms of military escalation, in order to preserve the security and stability of the countries in the region and their peoples.