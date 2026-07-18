The eyes of the world will turn tomorrow (Sunday) to the "New York New Jersey" stadium to watch the final of the 2026 World Cup between Spain and Argentina, in a match that is not limited to the battle on the pitch, but also carries an unprecedented financial figure in the history of the tournament.



For the first time since the World Cup began in 1930, the market value of the two teams in the final exceeds the two billion euro mark, reflecting the size of the talents and stars present in the anticipated clash.



According to data from the "Transfermarkt" website, the market value of the Spanish national team is approximately 1.22 billion euros, while the market value of the Argentine team reaches 807 million euros, bringing the total market value of the two finalists to over two billion euros, equivalent to about 2.35 billion dollars.



This enormous figure reflects the significant value of the current generation of players from both teams, with Spain possessing a group of the most prominent young talents and rising stars, while the Argentine lineup combines experience and high market value elements.



The value of the 2026 World Cup final clearly surpasses that of the previous edition, which featured France and Argentina, as the market value of the two teams at that time was around 1.67 billion euros, meaning that the value of the current final exceeds it by more than 360 million euros.



While the Spanish national team seeks to clinch the world title, and Argentina aims to continue making history and defend its world crown, the "New York New Jersey" stadium will be the stage for a final that combines the heritage of football and the strength of investment in talent, in a match whose market value exceeds the two billion euro mark for the first time in World Cup history.