تتجه أنظار العالم، غداً (الأحد)، إلى ملعب «نيويورك نيوجيرسي»، لمتابعة نهائي كأس العالم 2026 بين إسبانيا والأرجنتين، في مواجهة لا تقتصر على الصراع فوق أرضية الملعب، بل تحمل أيضاً رقماً مالياً غير مسبوق في تاريخ البطولة.
ولأول مرة منذ انطلاق كأس العالم عام 1930، تتجاوز القيمة السوقية لمنتخبي طرفي المباراة النهائية حاجز ملياري يورو، في مؤشر يعكس حجم المواهب والنجوم الموجودين في المواجهة المرتقبة.
وبحسب بيانات موقع «ترانسفير ماركت»، تبلغ القيمة السوقية لقائمة المنتخب الإسباني نحو 1.22 مليار يورو، فيما تصل القيمة السوقية للمنتخب الأرجنتيني إلى 807 ملايين يورو، لتتجاوز القيمة الإجمالية لمنتخبي النهائي حاجز ملياري يورو، بما يعادل نحو 2.35 مليار دولار.
ويعكس هذا الرقم الضخم القيمة الكبيرة للجيل الحالي من لاعبي المنتخبين، في ظل امتلاك إسبانيا مجموعة من أبرز المواهب الشابة والنجوم الصاعدين، مقابل تشكيلة أرجنتينية تجمع بين الخبرة والعناصر ذات القيمة السوقية المرتفعة.
وتتفوق قيمة نهائي كأس العالم 2026 بشكل واضح على نهائي النسخة الماضية الذي جمع فرنسا والأرجنتين، إذ بلغت القيمة السوقية للمنتخبين آنذاك نحو 1.67 مليار يورو، ما يعني أن قيمة نهائي النسخة الحالية تتجاوزها بأكثر من 360 مليون يورو.
وبينما يبحث المنتخب الإسباني عن التتويج باللقب العالمي، وتسعى الأرجنتين إلى مواصلة كتابة التاريخ والدفاع عن تاجها العالمي، سيكون ملعب «نيويورك نيوجيرسي» مسرحاً لنهائي يجمع بين عراقة كرة القدم وقوة الاستثمار في المواهب، في مواجهة تتجاوز قيمتها السوقية حاجز الملياري يورو لأول مرة في تاريخ المونديال.
The eyes of the world will turn tomorrow (Sunday) to the "New York New Jersey" stadium to watch the final of the 2026 World Cup between Spain and Argentina, in a match that is not limited to the battle on the pitch, but also carries an unprecedented financial figure in the history of the tournament.
For the first time since the World Cup began in 1930, the market value of the two teams in the final exceeds the two billion euro mark, reflecting the size of the talents and stars present in the anticipated clash.
According to data from the "Transfermarkt" website, the market value of the Spanish national team is approximately 1.22 billion euros, while the market value of the Argentine team reaches 807 million euros, bringing the total market value of the two finalists to over two billion euros, equivalent to about 2.35 billion dollars.
This enormous figure reflects the significant value of the current generation of players from both teams, with Spain possessing a group of the most prominent young talents and rising stars, while the Argentine lineup combines experience and high market value elements.
The value of the 2026 World Cup final clearly surpasses that of the previous edition, which featured France and Argentina, as the market value of the two teams at that time was around 1.67 billion euros, meaning that the value of the current final exceeds it by more than 360 million euros.
While the Spanish national team seeks to clinch the world title, and Argentina aims to continue making history and defend its world crown, the "New York New Jersey" stadium will be the stage for a final that combines the heritage of football and the strength of investment in talent, in a match whose market value exceeds the two billion euro mark for the first time in World Cup history.