تقدمت المملكة إلى المركز الـ13 عالميًا بين أكبر الاقتصادات المستقبلة للاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر في عام 2025، مقارنة بالمركز الـ17 في عام 2024، وذلك وفقًا لتقرير الاستثمار العالمي الصادر عن مؤتمر الأمم المتحدة للتجارة والتنمية (الأونكتاد).
وبحسب التقرير، بلغ صافي تدفقات الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر إلى المملكة 32.6 مليار دولار في 2025، مقارنةً بـ21.3 مليار دولار في 2024، مسجلةً نموًا يقارب 53%، فيما ارتفع رصيد الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر داخل المملكة إلى 293.3 مليار دولار.
ويعكس هذا الأداء ارتفاع الثقة مع تنامي جاذبية القطاعات الإستراتيجية المتوافقة مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، بما في ذلك الطاقة، البنية التحتية، التقنية، الصناعات المتقدمة، والخدمات اللوجستية.
ويشكل الأداء رسالة ثقة من مجتمع الأعمال الدولي تجاه البيئة الاستثمارية السعودية، والتسهيلات التشريعية غير المسبوقة، وتمكين المستثمرين الإستراتيجيين من تحقيق أهدافهم الاقتصادية، عبر التكامل والمواءمة القطاعية بين الفرص الحكومية الكبرى ورؤوس الأموال المحلية والأجنبية.
وأكد التقرير قصة التطور التي شهدتها المملكة خلال الأعوام الخمسة الماضية، وتحقيق مستهدفات الإستراتيجية الوطنية للاستثمار، التي جاءت لرفع تنافسية البيئة الاستثمارية السعودية، عبر حزمةٍ من المبادرات لتمكين المستثمرين من دخول السوق بخطوات ميسرة.
The Kingdom has advanced to the 13th position globally among the largest economies receiving foreign direct investment in 2025, compared to the 17th position in 2024, according to the World Investment Report issued by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).
According to the report, net foreign direct investment flows to the Kingdom reached $32.6 billion in 2025, compared to $21.3 billion in 2024, marking a growth of nearly 53%, while the stock of foreign direct investment within the Kingdom rose to $293.3 billion.
This performance reflects increased confidence alongside the growing attractiveness of strategic sectors aligned with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, including energy, infrastructure, technology, advanced industries, and logistics services.
The performance serves as a message of confidence from the international business community towards the Saudi investment environment, the unprecedented legislative facilitation, and enabling strategic investors to achieve their economic goals through integration and sectoral alignment between major government opportunities and local and foreign capital.
The report confirmed the story of development that the Kingdom has witnessed over the past five years and the achievement of the objectives of the National Investment Strategy, which aims to enhance the competitiveness of the Saudi investment environment through a package of initiatives to facilitate investors' entry into the market.