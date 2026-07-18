The Kingdom has advanced to the 13th position globally among the largest economies receiving foreign direct investment in 2025, compared to the 17th position in 2024, according to the World Investment Report issued by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

According to the report, net foreign direct investment flows to the Kingdom reached $32.6 billion in 2025, compared to $21.3 billion in 2024, marking a growth of nearly 53%, while the stock of foreign direct investment within the Kingdom rose to $293.3 billion.

This performance reflects increased confidence alongside the growing attractiveness of strategic sectors aligned with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, including energy, infrastructure, technology, advanced industries, and logistics services.

The performance serves as a message of confidence from the international business community towards the Saudi investment environment, the unprecedented legislative facilitation, and enabling strategic investors to achieve their economic goals through integration and sectoral alignment between major government opportunities and local and foreign capital.

The report confirmed the story of development that the Kingdom has witnessed over the past five years and the achievement of the objectives of the National Investment Strategy, which aims to enhance the competitiveness of the Saudi investment environment through a package of initiatives to facilitate investors' entry into the market.