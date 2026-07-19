كرّم المستشار الخاص لخادم الحرمين الشريفين مؤسس ورئيس مجلس أمناء مؤسسة التراث غير الربحية الأمير سلطان بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، العالم المصري الدكتور صالح لمعي مصطفى؛ تقديراً لمسيرة علمية ومهنية امتدت 70 عاماً في أروقة التراث.
وتضمن حفل التكريم فيلماً وثائقياً اختزل محطات من مسيرة الدكتور صالح لمعي الممتدة 70 عاماً في أروقة التراث، إضافة إلى معرض توثيقي ضم أعمال الدكتور لمعي في العذيبات، وعدداً من أبرز مشاريعه في المملكة.
ويأتي التكريم امتداداً لمبادرات الأمير سلطان بن سلمان في الاحتفاء بروّاد التراث وتوثيق سيرهم ومنجزاتهم؛ إذ أصدرت مؤسسة التراث كتاباً موسوعياً بعنوان «صفحات من العمر.. سبعون عاماً في أروقة التراث»، يُعد خامس إصداراتها عن أعمال الدكتور صالح لمعي، بعد أربعة كتب وثّقت مشاريعه في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والدرعية والقاهرة.
The special advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, founder and chairman of the Board of Trustees of the non-profit Heritage Foundation, Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, honored the Egyptian scholar Dr. Saleh Lamei Mustafa; in recognition of a scientific and professional journey that has spanned 70 years in the halls of heritage.
The honoring ceremony included a documentary film that highlighted key moments from Dr. Saleh Lamei's 70-year journey in the halls of heritage, in addition to a documentary exhibition showcasing Dr. Lamei's works in Al-Adhaybat, along with several of his prominent projects in the Kingdom.
This honor comes as part of Prince Sultan bin Salman's initiatives to celebrate the pioneers of heritage and document their biographies and achievements; the Heritage Foundation has published an encyclopedic book titled "Pages from a Lifetime... Seventy Years in the Halls of Heritage," which is the fifth publication about Dr. Saleh Lamei's works, following four books that documented his projects in Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, Diriyah, and Cairo.