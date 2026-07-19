كرّم المستشار الخاص لخادم الحرمين الشريفين مؤسس ورئيس مجلس أمناء مؤسسة التراث غير الربحية الأمير سلطان بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، العالم المصري الدكتور صالح لمعي مصطفى؛ تقديراً لمسيرة علمية ومهنية امتدت 70 عاماً في أروقة التراث.

وتضمن حفل التكريم فيلماً وثائقياً اختزل محطات من مسيرة الدكتور صالح لمعي الممتدة 70 عاماً في أروقة التراث، إضافة إلى معرض توثيقي ضم أعمال الدكتور لمعي في العذيبات، وعدداً من أبرز مشاريعه في المملكة.

ويأتي التكريم امتداداً لمبادرات الأمير سلطان بن سلمان في الاحتفاء بروّاد التراث وتوثيق سيرهم ومنجزاتهم؛ إذ أصدرت مؤسسة التراث كتاباً موسوعياً بعنوان «صفحات من العمر.. سبعون عاماً في أروقة التراث»، يُعد خامس إصداراتها عن أعمال الدكتور صالح لمعي، بعد أربعة كتب وثّقت مشاريعه في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والدرعية والقاهرة.