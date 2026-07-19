The special advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, founder and chairman of the Board of Trustees of the non-profit Heritage Foundation, Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, honored the Egyptian scholar Dr. Saleh Lamei Mustafa; in recognition of a scientific and professional journey that has spanned 70 years in the halls of heritage.

The honoring ceremony included a documentary film that highlighted key moments from Dr. Saleh Lamei's 70-year journey in the halls of heritage, in addition to a documentary exhibition showcasing Dr. Lamei's works in Al-Adhaybat, along with several of his prominent projects in the Kingdom.

This honor comes as part of Prince Sultan bin Salman's initiatives to celebrate the pioneers of heritage and document their biographies and achievements; the Heritage Foundation has published an encyclopedic book titled "Pages from a Lifetime... Seventy Years in the Halls of Heritage," which is the fifth publication about Dr. Saleh Lamei's works, following four books that documented his projects in Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, Diriyah, and Cairo.