A routine flight at one of Milan's airports turned into an extraordinary scene after dense swarms of mosquitoes forced the low-cost airline "Ryanair" to evacuate two planes and temporarily suspend their departures, in a rare incident that caused confusion inside the airport and led to delays of over 3 hours for two international flights.

The incident occurred while passengers were preparing to board the two flights heading to Naples, Italy, and Alicante, Spain, when the crew and passengers were surprised by a large number of mosquitoes inside one of the planes, prompting precautionary evacuation procedures to ensure the safety of the travelers.

Passenger Alice Pichetelli, who was preparing to travel to Alicante, recounted the details of the incident, describing it as a "bizarre scene" unlike anything she had ever seen before, confirming that the insects covered large areas of the cabin while crew members attempted to control the situation using electric fly swatters.

She added that the flight crew turned off the cabin lights in an attempt to drive the mosquitoes out, while the passengers' phone screens remained the only source of light inside the plane during the efforts to contain the situation.

After failing to eliminate the insects, Ryanair decided to transfer the passengers to an alternative aircraft, resulting in a delay of about 3 hours before the flight resumed normally.

The company has not yet issued a clarification regarding the reasons that led to the mosquito infestation inside the plane, but the incident sparked widespread astonishment among travelers, who described what happened as one of the strangest occurrences in the civil aviation sector.