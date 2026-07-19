تحولت رحلة جوية اعتيادية في أحد مطارات مدينة ميلانو الإيطالية إلى مشهد استثنائي، بعدما أجبرت أسراب كثيفة من البعوض شركة الطيران منخفضة التكلفة «ريان إير» على إخلاء طائرتين وتعليق إقلاعهما مؤقتًا، في واقعة نادرة تسببت بحالة من الارتباك داخل المطار وأدت إلى تأخير رحلتين دوليتين لأكثر من 3 ساعات.

ووقعت الحادثة أثناء استعداد الركاب للصعود إلى الطائرتين المتجهتين إلى نابولي الإيطالية وأليكانتي الإسبانية، حيث فوجئ الطاقم والركاب بانتشار أعداد كبيرة من البعوض داخل إحدى الطائرتين، الأمر الذي استدعى تنفيذ إجراءات إخلاء احترازية حفاظًا على سلامة المسافرين.

وروت الراكبة أليس بيشيتيللي، التي كانت تستعد للسفر إلى مدينة أليكانتي، تفاصيل الواقعة، ووصفتها بأنها «مشهد عبثي» لم يسبق لها أن شاهدت مثله، مؤكدة أن الحشرات غطت أجزاء واسعة من المقصورة، فيما حاول أفراد الطاقم السيطرة على الموقف باستخدام مضارب كهربائية مخصصة لمكافحة الحشرات.

وأضافت أن طاقم الطائرة عمد إلى إطفاء أضواء المقصورة في محاولة لدفع البعوض إلى الخروج، بينما بقيت شاشات هواتف الركاب المصدر الوحيد للإضاءة داخل الطائرة خلال محاولات احتواء الموقف.

وبعد تعذر القضاء على الحشرات، قررت شركة «ريان إير» نقل الركاب إلى طائرة بديلة، ما أدى إلى تأخير موعد الإقلاع لنحو 3 ساعات قبل استئناف الرحلة بصورة طبيعية.

ولم تصدر الشركة حتى الآن توضيحًا بشأن الأسباب التي أدت إلى انتشار البعوض داخل الطائرة، إلا أن الحادثة أثارت موجة واسعة من الاستغراب بين المسافرين، الذين وصفوا ما جرى بأنه من أكثر الوقائع غرابة في قطاع الطيران المدني.