The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, received a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Jarah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

During the call, they condemned the heinous Iranian attacks that targeted the sisterly State of Kuwait and several countries in the region, and discussed the latest developments in the region, as well as the efforts of both countries aimed at maintaining security and stability there.