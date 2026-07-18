تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اتصالاً هاتفياً من وزير الخارجية في دولة الكويت الشيخ جراح جابر الأحمد الصباح.

وجرى خلال الاتصال إدانة الاعتداءات الإيرانية الآثمة التي استهدفت دولة الكويت الشقيقة وعدداً من دول المنطقة، وبحث آخر تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة، وجهود البلدين الرامية إلى الحفاظ على الأمن والاستقرار فيها.