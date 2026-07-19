اختتم سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الجمهورية الفرنسية وإمارة موناكو، فهد بن معيوف الرويلي، مهام عمله الدبلوماسية بجولة شملت عدداً من المؤسسات والهيئات الفرنسية التي شهدت تعاوناً وثيقاً مع المملكة خلال السنوات الماضية، في إطار جهوده لتعزيز العلاقات الدبلوماسية والبرلمانية بين الرياض وباريس، ودعم الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين.

لقاءات برلمانية

واستهل الرويلي جولته بزيارة قصر لوكسمبورغ، مقر مجلس الشيوخ الفرنسي، حيث التقى السيناتور كريستيان كامبون، عضو لجنة الشؤون الخارجية والدفاع والقوات المسلحة والرئيس السابق للجنة والمبعوث الخاص لرئيس مجلس الشيوخ للعلاقات الدولية، كما التقى السيناتور أوليفييه كاديك، نائب رئيس لجنة الشؤون الخارجية والدفاع والقوات المسلحة، ورئيس مجموعة الصداقة بين فرنسا ودول الخليج في مجلس الشيوخ.

وتناول اللقاءان علاقات الصداقة والشراكة الإستراتيجية بين المملكة العربية السعودية وفرنسا، إلى جانب بحث آخر المستجدات الإقليمية والجهود المبذولة لتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.

حفل وداع

وكانت سفارة المملكة في باريس قد أقامت، نهاية الشهر الماضي، حفل توديع للسفير الرويلي بمناسبة انتهاء فترة عمله سفيراً لدى الجمهورية الفرنسية وإمارة موناكو، بحضور عدد من الشخصيات الفرنسية والدولية، والسفراء المعتمدين، وأعضاء السفارة.

وأعرب الرويلي، في كلمة ألقاها خلال الحفل، عن شكره وتقديره لما حظي به من دعم وتعاون طوال فترة عمله، مؤكداً أن العلاقات السعودية الفرنسية تشهد تطوراً متسارعاً في مختلف المجالات، بدعم وتوجيهات قيادتَي البلدين الصديقين.

كما تضمن الحفل كلمات أشادت بمتانة العلاقات الثنائية، وما تشهده المملكة من نهضة تنموية شاملة في ظل مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، وما وفرته من آفاق أوسع للتعاون والشراكة مع فرنسا.