اختتم سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الجمهورية الفرنسية وإمارة موناكو، فهد بن معيوف الرويلي، مهام عمله الدبلوماسية بجولة شملت عدداً من المؤسسات والهيئات الفرنسية التي شهدت تعاوناً وثيقاً مع المملكة خلال السنوات الماضية، في إطار جهوده لتعزيز العلاقات الدبلوماسية والبرلمانية بين الرياض وباريس، ودعم الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين.
لقاءات برلمانية
واستهل الرويلي جولته بزيارة قصر لوكسمبورغ، مقر مجلس الشيوخ الفرنسي، حيث التقى السيناتور كريستيان كامبون، عضو لجنة الشؤون الخارجية والدفاع والقوات المسلحة والرئيس السابق للجنة والمبعوث الخاص لرئيس مجلس الشيوخ للعلاقات الدولية، كما التقى السيناتور أوليفييه كاديك، نائب رئيس لجنة الشؤون الخارجية والدفاع والقوات المسلحة، ورئيس مجموعة الصداقة بين فرنسا ودول الخليج في مجلس الشيوخ.
وتناول اللقاءان علاقات الصداقة والشراكة الإستراتيجية بين المملكة العربية السعودية وفرنسا، إلى جانب بحث آخر المستجدات الإقليمية والجهود المبذولة لتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.
حفل وداع
وكانت سفارة المملكة في باريس قد أقامت، نهاية الشهر الماضي، حفل توديع للسفير الرويلي بمناسبة انتهاء فترة عمله سفيراً لدى الجمهورية الفرنسية وإمارة موناكو، بحضور عدد من الشخصيات الفرنسية والدولية، والسفراء المعتمدين، وأعضاء السفارة.
وأعرب الرويلي، في كلمة ألقاها خلال الحفل، عن شكره وتقديره لما حظي به من دعم وتعاون طوال فترة عمله، مؤكداً أن العلاقات السعودية الفرنسية تشهد تطوراً متسارعاً في مختلف المجالات، بدعم وتوجيهات قيادتَي البلدين الصديقين.
كما تضمن الحفل كلمات أشادت بمتانة العلاقات الثنائية، وما تشهده المملكة من نهضة تنموية شاملة في ظل مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، وما وفرته من آفاق أوسع للتعاون والشراكة مع فرنسا.
The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the French Republic and the Principality of Monaco, Fahd bin Mayouf Al-Ruwaili, concluded his diplomatic mission with a tour that included several French institutions and bodies that have witnessed close cooperation with the Kingdom over the past years, as part of his efforts to enhance diplomatic and parliamentary relations between Riyadh and Paris, and to support the strategic partnership between the two countries.
Parliamentary Meetings
Al-Ruwaili began his tour with a visit to the Luxembourg Palace, the seat of the French Senate, where he met with Senator Christian Cambon, a member of the Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces Committee, the former president of the committee, and the special envoy of the President of the Senate for international relations. He also met with Senator Olivier Cadic, Vice President of the Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces Committee, and the head of the friendship group between France and Gulf countries in the Senate.
The meetings discussed the friendship and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and France, as well as the latest regional developments and the efforts made to enhance security and stability in the region.
Farewell Ceremony
The Embassy of the Kingdom in Paris held a farewell ceremony for Ambassador Al-Ruwaili at the end of last month, on the occasion of the conclusion of his term as Ambassador to the French Republic and the Principality of Monaco, attended by several French and international figures, accredited ambassadors, and embassy members.
In a speech delivered during the ceremony, Al-Ruwaili expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the support and cooperation he received throughout his tenure, affirming that Saudi-French relations are witnessing rapid development in various fields, supported by the guidance of the leaderships of the two friendly countries.
The ceremony also included speeches praising the strength of bilateral relations and the comprehensive developmental renaissance that the Kingdom is experiencing under the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which has provided broader horizons for cooperation and partnership with France.