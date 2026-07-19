The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the French Republic and the Principality of Monaco, Fahd bin Mayouf Al-Ruwaili, concluded his diplomatic mission with a tour that included several French institutions and bodies that have witnessed close cooperation with the Kingdom over the past years, as part of his efforts to enhance diplomatic and parliamentary relations between Riyadh and Paris, and to support the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Parliamentary Meetings

Al-Ruwaili began his tour with a visit to the Luxembourg Palace, the seat of the French Senate, where he met with Senator Christian Cambon, a member of the Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces Committee, the former president of the committee, and the special envoy of the President of the Senate for international relations. He also met with Senator Olivier Cadic, Vice President of the Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces Committee, and the head of the friendship group between France and Gulf countries in the Senate.

The meetings discussed the friendship and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and France, as well as the latest regional developments and the efforts made to enhance security and stability in the region.

Farewell Ceremony

The Embassy of the Kingdom in Paris held a farewell ceremony for Ambassador Al-Ruwaili at the end of last month, on the occasion of the conclusion of his term as Ambassador to the French Republic and the Principality of Monaco, attended by several French and international figures, accredited ambassadors, and embassy members.

In a speech delivered during the ceremony, Al-Ruwaili expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the support and cooperation he received throughout his tenure, affirming that Saudi-French relations are witnessing rapid development in various fields, supported by the guidance of the leaderships of the two friendly countries.

The ceremony also included speeches praising the strength of bilateral relations and the comprehensive developmental renaissance that the Kingdom is experiencing under the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which has provided broader horizons for cooperation and partnership with France.