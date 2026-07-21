The Saudi student team participating in the "Wathiq" program in Athlone, Ireland, organized the "Saudi Cultural Day" event, attended by the director of the Chamber of Commerce, Tommy Hogan, several dignitaries from the city, faculty members from the educational academy, along with a group of individuals interested in Saudi culture.

The event featured a variety of folk arts, highlighted by the Saudi Ardha, Samri, and Rifi, in addition to cultural corners that introduced visitors to the national identity, the Arabic language, and the art of Arabic calligraphy, along with models that represented the most prominent architectural, cultural, and historical landmarks in the Kingdom.

The program also included a visual presentation showcasing the humanitarian efforts provided by the Kingdom regionally and internationally, while Saudi coffee and authentic hospitality received notable attention, through the presentation of several local products, including Maamoul, Qalijah, and dates offered by "Riyadh Roastery," in a scene that reflected the values of generosity and hospitality deeply rooted in Saudi culture.

During introductory presentations, the program's students showcased several national projects and the developmental renaissance witnessed by the Kingdom across various sectors, reflecting the rapid transformations within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030.

The General Supervisor of the "Wathiq" programs, Tariq bin Mohammed Al-Yahya, affirmed the program's commitment to enhancing the presence of Saudi culture in international forums and instilling national identity in the hearts of students during their studies abroad.

Al-Yahya praised the continuous support provided by the leadership for various educational initiatives and programs, emphasizing that the attention given to the "Wathiq" program has contributed to its continuity for over 20 years and achieving its mission of serving students and representing the Kingdom in an honorable manner.