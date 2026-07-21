نظّم الفريق الطلابي السعودي المشارك في برنامج «واثق» بمدينة أثلون الأيرلندية فعالية «اليوم الثقافي السعودي»، بحضور مدير الغرفة التجارية تومي هوغان، وعدد من أعيان المدينة وأعضاء هيئة التدريس في الأكاديمية التعليمية، إلى جانب جمع من المهتمين بالثقافة السعودية.

وقدّمت الفعالية باقة من الفنون الشعبية، تصدرتها العرضة السعودية والسامري والرفيحي، إلى جانب أركان ثقافية عرّفت الزوار بالهوية الوطنية واللغة العربية وفنون الخط العربي، ومجسمات جسدت أبرز المعالم العمرانية والثقافية والتاريخية في المملكة.

كما تضمن البرنامج عرضاً مرئياً استعرض الجهود الإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة إقليمياً ودولياً، فيما حظيت القهوة السعودية والضيافة الأصيلة بحضور لافت، من خلال تقديم عدد من المنتجات المحلية، شملت المعمول والكليجا والتمور المقدمة من «محمصة الرياض»، في مشهد عكس قيم الكرم والضيافة المتجذرة في الثقافة السعودية.

واستعرض طلاب البرنامج، خلال عروض تعريفية، عدداً من المشاريع الوطنية ومظاهر النهضة التنموية التي تشهدها المملكة في مختلف القطاعات، وما تعكسه من تحولات متسارعة في إطار رؤية السعودية 2030.

وأكد المشرف العام على برامج «واثق» طارق بن محمد اليحيى حرص البرنامج على تعزيز حضور الثقافة السعودية في المحافل الدولية، وترسيخ الهوية الوطنية في نفوس الطلاب خلال دراستهم في الخارج.

وأشاد اليحيى بالدعم المستمر الذي توليه القيادة لمختلف المبادرات والبرامج التربوية، مؤكداً أن الاهتمام الذي يحظى به برنامج «واثق» أسهم في استمراره لأكثر من 20 عاماً، وتحقيق رسالته في خدمة الطلاب وتمثيل المملكة بصورة مشرّفة.