Yesterday, the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action distributed 797 food baskets through the Good Baskets Project to support food security in Khan Younis city in the Gaza Strip, benefiting 4,782 individuals from displaced groups, as part of the Saudi popular campaign to aid the Palestinian people in the region.



Field Program



The field teams affiliated with the Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage, the implementing partner of the King Salman Center for Relief in the Gaza Strip, carried out consecutive distribution operations according to a field program aimed at ensuring the continuous delivery of aid to those in need and expanding the circle of beneficiaries, in line with the increasing needs of families amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.



Recently, the central kitchen of the King Salman Center for Relief distributed 25,000 hot meals to the most needy groups in central and southern Gaza, benefiting 25,000 individuals, as part of the Saudi popular campaign to aid the Palestinian people in the region.



Medical and Volunteer Projects



The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action is implementing several volunteer medical projects that include general surgery, orthopedic surgery, joint replacement, neurosurgery, and urology in the Gaza Strip, during the period from July 2 to August 2, 2026.



Since the start of the campaign, the volunteer medical team affiliated with the center has examined 260 individuals and performed 17 operations in general surgery, 22 operations in orthopedic surgery and joint replacement, 8 operations in neurosurgery, and 12 operations in urology, all of which were completely successful.



These efforts embody the steadfast humanitarian approach of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which it implements through the King Salman Center for Relief in standing by the Palestinian people and providing assistance and basic needs to the affected groups there.