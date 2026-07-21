وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس 797 سلة غذائية عبر مشروع سلال الخير لدعم الأمن الغذائي في مدينة خان يونس بقطاع غزة، استفاد منها 4,782 فرداً من الفئات النازحة، وذلك ضمن الحملة الشعبية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني في القطاع.


برنامج ميداني


ونفذت الفرق الميدانية التابعة للمركز السعودي للثقافة والتراث، الشريك المنفذ لمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة في قطاع غزة، عمليات توزيع متتابعة وفق برنامج ميداني يهدف إلى الحفاظ على استمرارية وصول المساعدات إلى مستحقيها، وتوسيع دائرة المستفيدين، بما يواكب الحاجات المتزايدة للأسر في ظل استمرار الأزمة الإنسانية.


وكان المطبخ المركزي التابع لمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة قد وزع أخيراً 25 ألف وجبة غذائية ساخنة على الفئات الأكثر حاجةً في وسط وجنوب قطاع غزة، استفاد منها 25 ألف فرد، وذلك ضمن الحملة الشعبية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني في القطاع.


مشاريع طبية وتطوعية


وينفذ مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية مشاريع طبية تطوعية عدة تشمل مجالات الجراحة العامة وجراحة العظام وتبديل المفاصل وجراحة المخ والأعصاب وجراحة المسالك البولية في قطاع غزة، وذلك خلال الفترة من 2 يوليو وحتى 2 أغسطس 2026.


ومنذ بدء الحملة كشف الفريق الطبي التطوعي التابع للمركز على 260 فرداً، وأجرى 17 عملية في مجال الجراحة العامة، و22 عملية في جراحة العظام وتبديل المفاصل، و8 عمليات في جراحة المخ والأعصاب، و12 عملية في جراحة المسالك البولية تكللت جميعها بالنجاح التام.


وتجسد هذه الجهود النهج الإنساني الراسخ للمملكة العربية السعودية الذي تنفذه عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة في الوقوف إلى جانب الشعب الفلسطيني وتوفير المساعدات والحاجات الأساسية للفئات المتضررة هناك.