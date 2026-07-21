وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس 797 سلة غذائية عبر مشروع سلال الخير لدعم الأمن الغذائي في مدينة خان يونس بقطاع غزة، استفاد منها 4,782 فرداً من الفئات النازحة، وذلك ضمن الحملة الشعبية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني في القطاع.
برنامج ميداني
ونفذت الفرق الميدانية التابعة للمركز السعودي للثقافة والتراث، الشريك المنفذ لمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة في قطاع غزة، عمليات توزيع متتابعة وفق برنامج ميداني يهدف إلى الحفاظ على استمرارية وصول المساعدات إلى مستحقيها، وتوسيع دائرة المستفيدين، بما يواكب الحاجات المتزايدة للأسر في ظل استمرار الأزمة الإنسانية.
وكان المطبخ المركزي التابع لمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة قد وزع أخيراً 25 ألف وجبة غذائية ساخنة على الفئات الأكثر حاجةً في وسط وجنوب قطاع غزة، استفاد منها 25 ألف فرد، وذلك ضمن الحملة الشعبية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني في القطاع.
مشاريع طبية وتطوعية
وينفذ مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية مشاريع طبية تطوعية عدة تشمل مجالات الجراحة العامة وجراحة العظام وتبديل المفاصل وجراحة المخ والأعصاب وجراحة المسالك البولية في قطاع غزة، وذلك خلال الفترة من 2 يوليو وحتى 2 أغسطس 2026.
ومنذ بدء الحملة كشف الفريق الطبي التطوعي التابع للمركز على 260 فرداً، وأجرى 17 عملية في مجال الجراحة العامة، و22 عملية في جراحة العظام وتبديل المفاصل، و8 عمليات في جراحة المخ والأعصاب، و12 عملية في جراحة المسالك البولية تكللت جميعها بالنجاح التام.
وتجسد هذه الجهود النهج الإنساني الراسخ للمملكة العربية السعودية الذي تنفذه عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة في الوقوف إلى جانب الشعب الفلسطيني وتوفير المساعدات والحاجات الأساسية للفئات المتضررة هناك.
Yesterday, the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action distributed 797 food baskets through the Good Baskets Project to support food security in Khan Younis city in the Gaza Strip, benefiting 4,782 individuals from displaced groups, as part of the Saudi popular campaign to aid the Palestinian people in the region.
Field Program
The field teams affiliated with the Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage, the implementing partner of the King Salman Center for Relief in the Gaza Strip, carried out consecutive distribution operations according to a field program aimed at ensuring the continuous delivery of aid to those in need and expanding the circle of beneficiaries, in line with the increasing needs of families amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
Recently, the central kitchen of the King Salman Center for Relief distributed 25,000 hot meals to the most needy groups in central and southern Gaza, benefiting 25,000 individuals, as part of the Saudi popular campaign to aid the Palestinian people in the region.
Medical and Volunteer Projects
The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action is implementing several volunteer medical projects that include general surgery, orthopedic surgery, joint replacement, neurosurgery, and urology in the Gaza Strip, during the period from July 2 to August 2, 2026.
Since the start of the campaign, the volunteer medical team affiliated with the center has examined 260 individuals and performed 17 operations in general surgery, 22 operations in orthopedic surgery and joint replacement, 8 operations in neurosurgery, and 12 operations in urology, all of which were completely successful.
These efforts embody the steadfast humanitarian approach of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which it implements through the King Salman Center for Relief in standing by the Palestinian people and providing assistance and basic needs to the affected groups there.