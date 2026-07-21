Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah made two phone calls to both the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Italian Republic, Antonio Tajani, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain, José Manuel Albares.

During the calls, they discussed the developments in the region, condemned and denounced the terrorist attack carried out by the Houthi militia that targeted the southern region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in addition to affirming the importance of maintaining the security and freedom of maritime navigation in the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea, and rejecting any actions or practices that could threaten the security and safety of navigation in these waters.