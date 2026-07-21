عملت خادمة لديه 43 عاماً وتبين أنه والدها.. صدمة وريثة الملياردير التركي

The events of the most thrilling drama series pale in comparison to this true story that took place in the province of "Manisa" in western Turkey, where the court has closed the curtain on one of the strangest cases of lineage and inheritance, after it was officially proven that an elderly woman who worked as a "housemaid" for 43 years in the home of a famous businessman is, in fact, his legitimate biological daughter and the heir to his financial empire worth billions of lira.

The details of this family tragedy date back to the 1950s:

The hidden relationship: A relationship developed between Niyazi Özmez (who was 16 at the time) and a worker at the brick factory owned by his family named Umit Atiyuzin (21 years old), resulting in the birth of the baby girl "Qalbiya".

The tragedy of the infant: The mother later married the factory guard "Anwar Zorlu Kaya", who initially rejected the infant and threw her into a wild area, before his conscience awakened and he returned to rescue her and raise her without ever revealing her lineage secret.

Early marriage and widowhood: "Qalbiya" married at the age of 14 and had two children, but the early death of her husband forced her to face a harsh struggle with the burdens of life to secure her daily sustenance.

43 years of working as a "maid" under the roof of the hidden father

At the age of twenty-eight, fate brought "Qalbiya" back to the embrace of the Özmez family, but as a housemaid whose daily life intersected with the homeowners without her knowing their true identity:

Decades of service: "Qalbiya" lived for 43 years cleaning and serving in the house, fulfilling the requests of businessman Niyazi Özmez, without knowing that he was the reason for her existence in this life.

Years of silence and striking resemblance: Despite the close features and remarkable resemblance between her and the homeowner, her mother passed away in 1996 while keeping the secret, and her husband remained silent as well.

Final bed confession: In 2022, before his death at the age of 88, Turkish billionaire Niyazi Özmez decided to break this heavy silence and confront the maid with the shocking truth: "You are my real daughter!".

Following the businessman’s death, the courts in Manisa witnessed a decisive evidentiary process, where genetic DNA tests confirmed that "Qalbiya" (75 years old) was definitively related to Niyazi Özmez, leading the court to officially register her as the late man's fourth daughter and grant her all her legal and rightful entitlements.

With this historic judicial decision, the woman who spent four decades performing arduous household tasks became one of the largest owners of the Özmez investment empire, estimated at around one billion Turkish lira (approximately 21 million US dollars), which includes:

Two large factories for brick production.

More than 30 properties and investment complexes.

Liquidity, financial assets, and shares in multiple companies.

Thus, the journey of soft servitude and long suffering ended with the transformation of the patient maid into one of the wealthiest women in the region.