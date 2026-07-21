تتضاءل أحداث أكثر المسلسلات الدرامية إثارة أمام هذه الواقعة الحقيقية التي شهدتها محافظة «مانيسا» غربي تركيا، حيث أسدلت المحكمة الستار على واحدة من أغرب قضايا النسب والإرث، بعدما ثبت رسمياً أن سيدة مسنة ظلت تعمل «خادمة منزلية» طوال 43 عاماً في منزل رجل أعمال شهير، هي في الحقيقة ابنته البيولوجية الشرعية ووريثة إمبراطوريته المالية المكونة من مليارات الليرات.

وتعود تفاصيل هذه المأساة العائلية إلى خمسينيات القرن الماضي:

  • العلاقة الخفية: نشأت علاقة بين نيازي أوزميز (وكان بعمر 16 عاماً حينها) وعاملة بمصنع الطوب المملوك لأسرته تُدعى أوميت اتيوزين (21 عاماً)، ونجم عن هذه العلاقة ولادة الطفلة «قلبية».
  • مأساة الرضيعة: تزوجت الأم لاحقاً من حارس المصنع «أنور زورلوكايا»، والذي رفض الرضيعة في البداية وقام برميها في منطقة برية، قبل أن يستفيق ضميره ويعود لانتشالها وتربيتها دون أن يكشف لها مطلقاً عن سر نسبها.
  • زواج مبكر وترمل: تزوجت «قلبية» وهي في الـ 14 من عمرها وأنجبت طفلين، لكن رحيل زوجها المبكر وضعها أمام مواجهة قاسية مع أعباء الحياة لتأمين قوت يومها.

عملت خادمة لديه 43 عاماً وتبين أنه والدها.. صدمة وريثة الملياردير التركي

43 عاماً من العمل «خادمة» تحت سقف الوالد الخفي

في سن الثامنة والعشرين، شاءت الأقدار أن تعود «قلبية» إلى أحضان أسرة أوزميز، لكن بصفتها خادمة منزلية يتقاطع يومها مع أصحاب المنزل دون أن تدري حقيقتهم:

  • عقود من الخدمة: عاشت «قلبية» 43 عاماً تنظف وتخدم في المنزل وتلبي طلبات رجل الأعمال نيازي أوزميز، دون أن تعلم أنه السبب في وجودها في هذه الحياة.

  • صمت السنين والشبه الجلي: رغم الملامح المتقاربة والشبه اللافت بينها وبين صاحب المنزل، رحلت والدتها عام 1996 وهي تكتم السر، وظل زوجها صامتاً أيضاً.
  • اعتراف الفراش الأخير: في عام 2022 وقبل وفاته بعمر 88 عاماً، قرر الملياردير التركي نيازي أوزميز كسر هذا الصمت الثقيل ومواجهة الخادمة بالحقيقة الصادمة: «أنتِ ابنتي الحقيقية!».

عقب وفاة رجل الأعمال، شهدت أروقة المحاكم في مانيسا مساراً إثباتياً حاسماً، حيث أكدت فحوصات الحمض النووي الوراثي (DNA) مطابقة نسب «قلبية» (75 عاماً) قطعيًا لنيازي أوزميز، لتقضي المحكمة رسمياً بقيدها الابنة الرابعة للراحل وتمنحها كافة حقوقها الشرعية والقانونية.

عملت خادمة لديه 43 عاماً وتبين أنه والدها.. صدمة وريثة الملياردير التركي

وبهذا القرار القضائي التاريخي، تحولت السيدة التي قضت أربعة عقود في أداء المهام المنزلية الشاقة، إلى إحدى أكبر المالكين لإمبراطورية أوزميز الاستثمارية، والتي تُقدر بنحو مليار ليرة تركية (نحو 21 مليون دولار أمريكي)، وتشتمل على:

  • مصنعين ضخمين لإنتاج الطوب.
  • أكثر من 30 عقاراً ومجمعات استثمارية.
  • سيولة وأرصدة مالية وحصص بشركات متعددة.

لتنتهي رحلة العبودية الناعمة والشقاء الطويل بتحول الخادمة الصابرة إلى إحدى أثرى سيدات المنطقة.