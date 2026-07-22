The National Center for the Prevention of Plant Pests and Animal Diseases and their Control (Waqaa) has launched a campaign to vaccinate pets against rabies in various regions of the Kingdom, which will continue until tomorrow (Thursday).

This campaign is part of the center's ongoing efforts to enhance the animal health system, improve prevention against zoonotic diseases, and limit the spread of rabies, in order to protect the health of animals and the safety of all community members.

The "Waqaa" Center clarified that the designated times for receiving breeders and beneficiaries at the vaccination points and locations are from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM throughout the days of the campaign, inviting those interested in benefiting from the free service to check the specified vaccination sites via the electronic link https://mewagovsa-my.sharepoint.com/:b:/g/personal/khjalshammari_mewa_gov_sa/IQAwUKuCeQR2TITzA95TeFzcAXImjq8j5sZwtg7WYQFlcEk?e=DfZP1D and as detailed in the center's official accounts.

The "Waqaa" Center continues to implement such preventive campaigns periodically to raise health awareness and activate the principle of prevention to protect livestock and public health in all regions of the Kingdom.