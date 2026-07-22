أطلق المركز الوطني للوقاية من الآفات النباتية والأمراض الحيوانية ومكافحتها (وقاء) حملة لتحصين الحيوانات الأليفة ضد مرض السعار (Rabies) في مختلف مناطق المملكة، التي تستمر حتى غد (الخميس).
وتأتي الحملة ضمن جهود المركز المستمرة لتعزيز منظومة الصحة الحيوانية، والرفع من مستوى الوقاية ضد الأمراض المشتركة بين الإنسان والحيوان، والحد من انتشار مرض السعار، حفاظاً على صحة الحيوانات وسلامة أفراد المجتمع كافة.
وأوضح مركز «وقاء» أن المواعيد المخصصة لاستقبال المربين والمستفيدين في نقاط ومواقع التحصين تبدأ من الساعة 4:00 مساءً وحتى 8:00 مساءً طيلة أيام الحملة، داعياً الراغبين في الاستفادة من الخدمة المجانية إلى الاطلاع على مواقع التحصين المحددة عبر الرابط الإلكتروني https://mewagovsa-my.sharepoint.com/:b:/g/personal/khjalshammari_mewa_gov_sa/IQAwUKuCeQR2TITzA95TeFzcAXImjq8j5sZwtg7WYQFlcEk?e=DfZP1D والموضحة في حسابات المركز الرسمية.
ويواصل مركز «وقاء» تنفيذ مثل هذه الحملات الوقائية بشكل دوري لرفع الوعي الصحي وتفعيل مبدأ الوقاية لحماية الثروة الحيوانية والصحة العامة في مناطق المملكة كافة.
The National Center for the Prevention of Plant Pests and Animal Diseases and their Control (Waqaa) has launched a campaign to vaccinate pets against rabies in various regions of the Kingdom, which will continue until tomorrow (Thursday).
This campaign is part of the center's ongoing efforts to enhance the animal health system, improve prevention against zoonotic diseases, and limit the spread of rabies, in order to protect the health of animals and the safety of all community members.
The "Waqaa" Center clarified that the designated times for receiving breeders and beneficiaries at the vaccination points and locations are from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM throughout the days of the campaign, inviting those interested in benefiting from the free service to check the specified vaccination sites via the electronic link https://mewagovsa-my.sharepoint.com/:b:/g/personal/khjalshammari_mewa_gov_sa/IQAwUKuCeQR2TITzA95TeFzcAXImjq8j5sZwtg7WYQFlcEk?e=DfZP1D and as detailed in the center's official accounts.
The "Waqaa" Center continues to implement such preventive campaigns periodically to raise health awareness and activate the principle of prevention to protect livestock and public health in all regions of the Kingdom.