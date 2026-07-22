أطلق المركز الوطني للوقاية من الآفات النباتية والأمراض الحيوانية ومكافحتها (وقاء) حملة لتحصين الحيوانات الأليفة ضد مرض السعار (Rabies) في مختلف مناطق المملكة، التي تستمر حتى غد (الخميس).

وتأتي الحملة ضمن جهود المركز المستمرة لتعزيز منظومة الصحة الحيوانية، والرفع من مستوى الوقاية ضد الأمراض المشتركة بين الإنسان والحيوان، والحد من انتشار مرض السعار، حفاظاً على صحة الحيوانات وسلامة أفراد المجتمع كافة.

وأوضح مركز «وقاء» أن المواعيد المخصصة لاستقبال المربين والمستفيدين في نقاط ومواقع التحصين تبدأ من الساعة 4:00 مساءً وحتى 8:00 مساءً طيلة أيام الحملة، داعياً الراغبين في الاستفادة من الخدمة المجانية إلى الاطلاع على مواقع التحصين المحددة عبر الرابط الإلكتروني https://mewagovsa-my.sharepoint.com/:b:/g/personal/khjalshammari_mewa_gov_sa/IQAwUKuCeQR2TITzA95TeFzcAXImjq8j5sZwtg7WYQFlcEk?e=DfZP1D والموضحة في حسابات المركز الرسمية.

ويواصل مركز «وقاء» تنفيذ مثل هذه الحملات الوقائية بشكل دوري لرفع الوعي الصحي وتفعيل مبدأ الوقاية لحماية الثروة الحيوانية والصحة العامة في مناطق المملكة كافة.