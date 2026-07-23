أعلنت وزارة الطاقة الأمريكية، (الأربعاء)، توقيع اتفاقية تعاون نووي بين المملكة العربية السعودية والولايات المتحدة.


وقالت الوزارة في بيان إن اتفاقية التعاون النووي تساعد على تلبية احتياجات السعودية من الطاقة وتعزز منع الانتشار النووي، وتعزز أهدافاً اقتصادية وإستراتيجية.


وقالت الوزارة: سيتم رفع اتفاقية الشراكة مع السعودية إلى «الكونغرس» للمراجعة، مبينة الشراكة مع السعودية ستوسع صادرات التكنولوجيا النووية الأمريكية.


وأشارت إلى أن الاتفاقية مع السعودية تعزز الأمن الأمريكي والإقليمي، مبينة أن الاتفاقية تعزز العلاقات التجارية السعودية الأمريكية.

امتداد للشراكة الإستراتيجية

يأتي توقيع الاتفاقية في إطار الشراكة الإستراتيجية الراسخة التي تجمع المملكة العربية السعودية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، واستكمالاً لما أُعلن عنه خلال زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان إلى الولايات المتحدة في نوفمبر الماضي، بما يعكس متانة العلاقات الثنائية وتوسع آفاق التعاون بين البلدين.

تعاون نووي سلمي وفق أعلى المعايير

وتهدف الاتفاقية، التي وقعها وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان ونظيره الأمريكي كريس رايت، إلى تعزيز التعاون في مجال الاستخدامات السلمية للطاقة النووية، وتوسيع تبادل الخبرات والمعارف والتقنيات، بما يدعم تطوير العمل المشترك وفق أعلى المعايير الدولية للأمن والأمان النوويين ومنع الانتشار النووي، ويجسد الرؤية المشتركة للرياض وواشنطن لتعزيز التعاون في قطاعات الطاقة والتقنيات المستقبلية ودعم مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة.

دعم لتنويع مصادر الطاقة والاستثمار

وتمثل الاتفاقية محطة جديدة في مسار التعاون بين البلدين في قطاع الطاقة، إذ تسهم في دعم جهود تنويع مصادر الطاقة، وتطوير التقنيات المتقدمة، وتعزيز فرص الاستثمار والتعاون الاقتصادي، بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة للمملكة والولايات المتحدة ويعزز الشراكة طويلة الأمد بينهما