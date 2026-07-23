أعلنت وزارة الطاقة الأمريكية، (الأربعاء)، توقيع اتفاقية تعاون نووي بين المملكة العربية السعودية والولايات المتحدة.
وقالت الوزارة في بيان إن اتفاقية التعاون النووي تساعد على تلبية احتياجات السعودية من الطاقة وتعزز منع الانتشار النووي، وتعزز أهدافاً اقتصادية وإستراتيجية.
وقالت الوزارة: سيتم رفع اتفاقية الشراكة مع السعودية إلى «الكونغرس» للمراجعة، مبينة الشراكة مع السعودية ستوسع صادرات التكنولوجيا النووية الأمريكية.
وأشارت إلى أن الاتفاقية مع السعودية تعزز الأمن الأمريكي والإقليمي، مبينة أن الاتفاقية تعزز العلاقات التجارية السعودية الأمريكية.
امتداد للشراكة الإستراتيجية
يأتي توقيع الاتفاقية في إطار الشراكة الإستراتيجية الراسخة التي تجمع المملكة العربية السعودية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، واستكمالاً لما أُعلن عنه خلال زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان إلى الولايات المتحدة في نوفمبر الماضي، بما يعكس متانة العلاقات الثنائية وتوسع آفاق التعاون بين البلدين.
تعاون نووي سلمي وفق أعلى المعايير
وتهدف الاتفاقية، التي وقعها وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان ونظيره الأمريكي كريس رايت، إلى تعزيز التعاون في مجال الاستخدامات السلمية للطاقة النووية، وتوسيع تبادل الخبرات والمعارف والتقنيات، بما يدعم تطوير العمل المشترك وفق أعلى المعايير الدولية للأمن والأمان النوويين ومنع الانتشار النووي، ويجسد الرؤية المشتركة للرياض وواشنطن لتعزيز التعاون في قطاعات الطاقة والتقنيات المستقبلية ودعم مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة.
دعم لتنويع مصادر الطاقة والاستثمار
وتمثل الاتفاقية محطة جديدة في مسار التعاون بين البلدين في قطاع الطاقة، إذ تسهم في دعم جهود تنويع مصادر الطاقة، وتطوير التقنيات المتقدمة، وتعزيز فرص الاستثمار والتعاون الاقتصادي، بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة للمملكة والولايات المتحدة ويعزز الشراكة طويلة الأمد بينهما
The U.S. Department of Energy announced on Wednesday the signing of a nuclear cooperation agreement between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States.
The department stated in a statement that the nuclear cooperation agreement helps meet Saudi Arabia's energy needs, enhances nuclear non-proliferation, and promotes economic and strategic goals.
The department said: The partnership agreement with Saudi Arabia will be submitted to Congress for review, indicating that the partnership with Saudi Arabia will expand U.S. nuclear technology exports.
It pointed out that the agreement with Saudi Arabia enhances American and regional security, stating that the agreement strengthens Saudi-American trade relations.
Both the Associated Press and The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. officials said the agreement establishes a legal framework for cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, through what is known as the "Section 123 Agreement" derived from the U.S. Atomic Energy Act of 1954, which regulates civilian nuclear cooperation between the United States and other countries, with the requirement to adhere to strict non-proliferation standards.
The agreement allows American companies to participate in the design and development of the infrastructure for the Saudi nuclear program.
Among the key provisions of the agreement is the possibility of establishing a uranium enrichment facility within the Kingdom, as a joint U.S.-Saudi study demonstrated the project's feasibility from both economic and technical perspectives.
In contrast, informed sources clarified that the agreement does not obligate the United States to transfer uranium enrichment technologies or capabilities to Saudi Arabia, but it provides the legal framework that allows for future cooperation in this area, while the program continues to be subject to special oversight guarantees regarding the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.
The U.S. administration intends to refer the agreement to Congress in the coming days for review, but its entry into force does not require a vote of approval, as it can only be blocked if Congress succeeds in passing joint legislation that receives a two-thirds majority to override any presidential veto, which limits the chances of obstruction.
The agreement comes as part of the Kingdom's efforts to diversify energy sources within the targets of Saudi Vision 2030 and reduce dependence on oil, by developing a nuclear program dedicated to peaceful purposes, at a time when Washington emphasizes that any nuclear cooperation adheres to the highest standards of safety, oversight, and non-proliferation.