U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to respond to any Iranian attack targeting ships in the Strait of Hormuz by targeting bridges and power stations. Trump stated in a post on his platform today (Wednesday): "From now on, every time Iran fires at a ship in Hormuz, whether with a missile, a drone, or any other weapon, we will respond by bombing and destroying a bridge or a power generation station, including those located in Tehran or near it."

The Revolutionary Guard responded that any U.S. targeting of energy facilities would be met with a similar Iranian response targeting infrastructure and energy facilities in the region, considering that its forces are at the highest level of readiness to thwart any incursion. Trump reiterated his assertion that Iran will pay a "heavy price" in response to its killing of American soldiers.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that Iran is in a significant predicament, noting that President Trump has many options if they do not cooperate. During a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang in Manila, he emphasized that his country would not accept any country's control over maritime passages.

Rubio clarified that the United States wishes to reach an agreement with Iran that ensures it does not acquire nuclear weapons.

He considered that China has not changed the course of the Iran war, pointing out that nothing Beijing has done has altered the trajectory of the conflict with Iran, and that it has been cooperative at times.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the National Security Committee in Iran claimed that Tehran is not seeking to resume negotiations with the U.S. to settle disputes, while Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi revealed that he has not yet met with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, stating that he does not believe anyone has seen him at this stage except for a very limited number of people.

In the meantime, a senior Israeli official considered that the expansion of the Iran war is solely in the hands of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Today, the "Ynet" website reported the official saying that Israel does not wish to join the direct confrontation between Washington and Tehran at this stage. He warned that any Iranian attack on Israel would lead to a widespread response and the full use of military capabilities. He confirmed that the economic situation in Iran and its repercussions serve Israel. The official revealed that a date for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington has not yet been set.