توعّد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بالرد على أي اعتداء إيراني يستهدف السفن في مضيق هرمز، من خلال استهداف الجسور ومحطات الطاقة. وقال ترمب، في تدوينة عبر منصته، اليوم (الأربعاء): «من الآن فصاعداً في كل مرة تطلق فيها إيران النار على سفينة في هرمز سواء بصاروخ أو طائرة مسيّرة أو أي سلاح آخر، سنرد بقصف وتدمير جسر أو محطة توليد طاقة، بما في ذلك تلك الواقعة في طهران أو بالقرب منها».

ورد الحرس الثوري، بأن أي استهداف أمريكي لمنشآت

الطاقة سيقابل برد إيراني مماثل يستهدف البنى التحتية ومنشآت الطاقة في المنطقة، معتبراً أن قواته في أعلى درجات الجاهزية لإحباط أي توغل. وجدد ترمب تأكيده، أن إيران ستدفع «ثمناً باهظاً» رداً على قتلها جنوداً أمريكيين.

وأكد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، أن إيران في مأزق كبير، لافتاً إلى أن الرئيس ترمب لديه الكثير من الخيارات إذا لم تتعاون. وشدد خلال لقاء مع نظيره الصيني وانغ في مانيلا، على أن بلاده لن تقبل بسيطرة أي دولة على المعابر البحرية.

وأوضح روبيو، أن الولايات المتحدة تود التوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران يضمن عدم حصولها على سلاح نووي.

واعتبر روبيو، أن الصين لم تغير مسار حرب إيران، مشيراً إلى أنه لا شيء فعلته بكين غيّر مسار الصراع مع إيران، وأنها كانت متعاونة في بعض الأحيان.

وبينما زعم متحدث لجنة الأمن القومي في إيران، أن

طهران لا تسعى إلى استئناف التفاوض مع أمريكا لتسوية الخلافات، كشف وزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي، أنه لم يلتقِ المرشد مجتبى خامنئي حتى الآن، قائلاً إنه لا يعتقد أن أحداً رآه في المرحلة الحالية سوى عدد محدود جداً من الأشخاص.

في غضون ذلك، اعتبر مسؤول إسرائيلي كبير، أن توسيع حرب إيران أمر بيد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وحده.

ونقل موقع «واي نت»، اليوم، عن المسؤول قوله: إن إسرائيل لا ترغب في هذه المرحلة في الانضمام إلى المواجهة المباشرة بين واشنطن وطهران. وحذر من أن أي هجوم إيراني على إسرائيل سيؤدي إلى رد واسع النطاق واستخدام كامل القدرات العسكرية. وأكد، أن الوضع الاقتصادي في إيران وتداعياته يخدم إسرائيل. وكشف المسؤول، أنه لم يتم بعد تحديد موعد لزيارة رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو إلى واشنطن.