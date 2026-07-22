أجرى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اتصالاً هاتفياً بوزير خارجية الجمهورية الهيلينية جيورجوس جيرابيتريسيس.
وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية، وبحث مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، والتأكيد على أهمية أمن وحرية الملاحة في الخليج العربي والبحر الأحمر، ورفض أية أعمال أو ممارسات تهدد سلامتها.
The Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, made a phone call to the Foreign Minister of the Hellenic Republic, Georgios Gerapetritis.
During the call, they reviewed bilateral relations, discussed the latest developments in the region, and emphasized the importance of security and freedom of navigation in the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea, rejecting any actions or practices that threaten their safety.