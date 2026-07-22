أجرى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اتصالاً هاتفياً بوزير خارجية الجمهورية الهيلينية جيورجوس جيرابيتريسيس.

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية، وبحث مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، والتأكيد على أهمية أمن وحرية الملاحة في الخليج العربي والبحر الأحمر، ورفض أية أعمال أو ممارسات تهدد سلامتها.