- In an era where small screens have become the primary window to the world, many people have mixed up the concepts of "celebrity" and "media personality." While both have audiences and followers, the fundamental question remains: Is every celebrity considered a media personality?



- The Shock of Numbers in the Advertising Market



Given the current reality of the advertising market, I expected prices to soar to astronomical amounts, with the cost of a single advertisement exceeding one hundred thousand riyals. However, the real shock came when one of my media colleagues mentioned that some of their fees for covering events might not exceed 200 riyals, including a meal! (And of course, this applies to those who do not have millions of followers).



- Advertisers often prefer to invite as many attendees as possible to ensure the advertisement reaches various audiences and demographics. In contrast, the prices of celebrities vary from person to person based on their influence, engagement levels, and number of followers, in the absence of regulations and fixed pricing in the advertising market.



- The advertising market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has changed significantly; digital platforms have become the primary driver and controller. Despite this spread, it is by no means possible to classify some celebrities under the title of "media personality" or "journalist"; they ultimately cannot prepare a professional report or conduct a serious interview, nor do they possess a specialized platform that covers media aspects in its comprehensive sense.



- Media work fundamentally relies on professionalism, journalistic integrity, and ethical and social responsibility. A true media personality subjects their tools to verification and investigation, striving to convey the truth, educate the community, and critique issues from the perspective of the public interest.



- As for "celebrity" in its modern digital sense, it often depends on attracting attention, creating entertainment, or sharing details of daily life. A celebrity may be able to gather millions of followers thanks to simple interactive content, but this does not make them a public opinion maker in the systematic or journalistic sense; quick and momentary success often fades just as quickly, while cumulative building based on impact is what endures.



- Celebrities are divided in what they offer; some provide excellent and highly beneficial content, while others offer weak and worthless content, and a third group has chosen to take a middle-ground approach.



- The advertising market has opened a legitimate and accessible source of income for everyone, and it is a right for every person as long as they earn the trust of their followers, provided that this gain is not at their expense through deception, lies, and misinformation.



- A serious media personality is one who respects their profession and does not get swept away by advertisements they know do not add value; money is not everything. I personally know several media colleagues who have a very large fan base, but they have not been swayed by the pursuit of material gain, nor have they accepted attending events that add nothing to their professional portfolio other than "a few coins and a good meal"!



- Digital platforms have opened a wide door for talents; some have emerged and presented their names excellently, while others have fallen into the trap of financial temptation and lost their value in front of themselves and society.



- In conclusion, every successful media personality is necessarily a well-known or famous figure in their field, but not every celebrity on digital platforms is considered a media personality. Fame is the result of widespread recognition, while "media" is a profession, a message, and regulations.