تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
- في عصر أصبحت فيه الشاشات الصغيرة هي النافذة الأولى على العالم، اختلطت المفاهيم لدى الكثيرين حول الفرق بين «المشهور» و«الإعلامي». فبينما يمتلك كلاهما جمهوراً ومتابعين، يظل السؤال الجوهري قائماً: هل كل مشهور يُعتبر إعلامياً؟
- صدمة الأرقام في سوق الإعلانات
في ظل الواقع الحالي لسوق الإعلانات، كنت أتوقع أن تصوب الأسعار عالياً وتصل إلى مبالغ فلكية، حيث يتجاوز سعر الإعلان الواحد مائة ألف ريال. لكن الصدمة الحقيقية كانت عندما ذكر لي أحد الزملاء الإعلاميين أن أجور بعضهم في تغطية الفعاليات قد لا تتجاوز 200 ريال مع وجبة ضيافة! (وبالطبع هذا ينطبق على من لا يملكون ملايين المتابعين).
- فالمعلن في كثير من الأحيان يفضل استدعاء أكبر عدد ممكن من الحضور لضمان انتشار الإعلان لوجهات وشرائح مختلفة. وفي المقابل، تختلف أسعار المشاهير من شخص لآخر بناءً على قوة تأثيره، حجم تفاعله، وعدد متابعيه، في ظل غياب ضوابط وأسعار محدودة ومؤطرة لسوق الإعلانات.
- لقد تغير سوق الإعلان في المملكة العربية السعودية كثيراً؛ إذ أصبحت المنصات الرقمية هي المحرك والمسيطر الأول. ورغم هذا الانتشار، لا يمكن بأي حال من الأحوال تصنيف بعض المشاهير تحت مسمى «إعلامي» أو «صحفي»؛ فهم في نهاية المطاف لا يستطيعون إعداد تقرير مهني أو إجراء لقاء صحفي رزين، ولا يملكون منصة متخصصة تغطي الجوانب الإعلامية بمفهومها الشامل.
- إن العمل الإعلامي يعتمد في جوهره على المهنية، الأمانة الصحفية، والمسؤولية الأخلاقية والاجتماعية. فالإعلامي الحقيقي يُخضع أدواته للتحقق والتقصي، ويسعى لنقل الحقيقة وتوعية المجتمع ونقد القضايا من منظور المصلحة العامة.
- أما «الشهرة» بمفهومها الرقمي الحديث، فتعتمد غالباً على جذب الانتباه، وصناعة الترفيه، أو مشاركة تفاصيل الحياة اليومية. قد يستطيع المشهور حشد ملايين المتابعين بفضل محتوى تفاعلي بسيط، لكن هذا لا يجعل منه صانع رأي عام بالمعنى المنهجي أو الصحفي؛ فالنجاح السريع واللحظي غالباً ما يزول بنفس السرعة، بينما البناء التراكمي القائم على الأثر هو ما يدوم.
- ينقسم المشاهير فيما يقدمونه؛ فمنهم من يقدم محتوى رائعاً وقمة في الفائدة، ومنهم من يقدم محتوى هزيلاً ولا قيمة له، بينما اختار فريق ثالث الإمساك بالعصا من المنتصف.
- إن سوق الإعلان فتح باب رزق مشروع ومتاح للجميع، وهو حق لكل شخص طالما أنه كسب ثقة المتابعين، بشرط ألا يكون هذا الكسب على حسابهم عبر التزييف والكذب والتضليل.
- والإعلامي الرزين هو من يحترم مهنته، ولا ينجرف وراء إعلانات يعلم أنها لا تقدم ولا تؤخر؛ فالمال ليس كل شيء. وأعرف شخصياً عدداً من الزملاء الإعلاميين ممن يملكون قاعدة جماهيرية كبيرة جداً، لكنهم لم ينجرفوا وراء السعي المادي، ولم يرتضوا لأنفسهم حضور مناسبات لا تضيف لرصيدهم المهني شيئاً سوى «دراهم معدودة وأكلة طيبة»!
- لقد فتحت المنصات الرقمية باباً واسعاً للمواهب؛ فهناك من برز وقدم اسمه بشكل رائع وممتاز، وهناك من سقط في مستنقع الإغراء المالي، وفقد قيمته أمام نفسه وأمام المجتمع.
- ختاماً، كل إعلامي ناجح هو بالضرورة شخصية مشهورة أو معروفة في مجاله، لكن ليس كل مشهور على المنصات الرقمية يُعد إعلامياً. فالشهرة نتاج ذيوع وانتشار، بينما «الإعلام» مهنة ورسالة وضوابط.
- In an era where small screens have become the primary window to the world, many people have mixed up the concepts of "celebrity" and "media personality." While both have audiences and followers, the fundamental question remains: Is every celebrity considered a media personality?
- The Shock of Numbers in the Advertising Market
Given the current reality of the advertising market, I expected prices to soar to astronomical amounts, with the cost of a single advertisement exceeding one hundred thousand riyals. However, the real shock came when one of my media colleagues mentioned that some of their fees for covering events might not exceed 200 riyals, including a meal! (And of course, this applies to those who do not have millions of followers).
- Advertisers often prefer to invite as many attendees as possible to ensure the advertisement reaches various audiences and demographics. In contrast, the prices of celebrities vary from person to person based on their influence, engagement levels, and number of followers, in the absence of regulations and fixed pricing in the advertising market.
- The advertising market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has changed significantly; digital platforms have become the primary driver and controller. Despite this spread, it is by no means possible to classify some celebrities under the title of "media personality" or "journalist"; they ultimately cannot prepare a professional report or conduct a serious interview, nor do they possess a specialized platform that covers media aspects in its comprehensive sense.
- Media work fundamentally relies on professionalism, journalistic integrity, and ethical and social responsibility. A true media personality subjects their tools to verification and investigation, striving to convey the truth, educate the community, and critique issues from the perspective of the public interest.
- As for "celebrity" in its modern digital sense, it often depends on attracting attention, creating entertainment, or sharing details of daily life. A celebrity may be able to gather millions of followers thanks to simple interactive content, but this does not make them a public opinion maker in the systematic or journalistic sense; quick and momentary success often fades just as quickly, while cumulative building based on impact is what endures.
- Celebrities are divided in what they offer; some provide excellent and highly beneficial content, while others offer weak and worthless content, and a third group has chosen to take a middle-ground approach.
- The advertising market has opened a legitimate and accessible source of income for everyone, and it is a right for every person as long as they earn the trust of their followers, provided that this gain is not at their expense through deception, lies, and misinformation.
- A serious media personality is one who respects their profession and does not get swept away by advertisements they know do not add value; money is not everything. I personally know several media colleagues who have a very large fan base, but they have not been swayed by the pursuit of material gain, nor have they accepted attending events that add nothing to their professional portfolio other than "a few coins and a good meal"!
- Digital platforms have opened a wide door for talents; some have emerged and presented their names excellently, while others have fallen into the trap of financial temptation and lost their value in front of themselves and society.
- In conclusion, every successful media personality is necessarily a well-known or famous figure in their field, but not every celebrity on digital platforms is considered a media personality. Fame is the result of widespread recognition, while "media" is a profession, a message, and regulations.