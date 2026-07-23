- في عصر أصبحت فيه الشاشات الصغيرة هي النافذة الأولى على العالم، اختلطت المفاهيم لدى الكثيرين حول الفرق بين «المشهور» و«الإعلامي». فبينما يمتلك كلاهما جمهوراً ومتابعين، يظل السؤال الجوهري قائماً: هل كل مشهور يُعتبر إعلامياً؟


- صدمة الأرقام في سوق الإعلانات


في ظل الواقع الحالي لسوق الإعلانات، كنت أتوقع أن تصوب الأسعار عالياً وتصل إلى مبالغ فلكية، حيث يتجاوز سعر الإعلان الواحد مائة ألف ريال. لكن الصدمة الحقيقية كانت عندما ذكر لي أحد الزملاء الإعلاميين أن أجور بعضهم في تغطية الفعاليات قد لا تتجاوز 200 ريال مع وجبة ضيافة! (وبالطبع هذا ينطبق على من لا يملكون ملايين المتابعين).


- فالمعلن في كثير من الأحيان يفضل استدعاء أكبر عدد ممكن من الحضور لضمان انتشار الإعلان لوجهات وشرائح مختلفة. وفي المقابل، تختلف أسعار المشاهير من شخص لآخر بناءً على قوة تأثيره، حجم تفاعله، وعدد متابعيه، في ظل غياب ضوابط وأسعار محدودة ومؤطرة لسوق الإعلانات.


- لقد تغير سوق الإعلان في المملكة العربية السعودية كثيراً؛ إذ أصبحت المنصات الرقمية هي المحرك والمسيطر الأول. ورغم هذا الانتشار، لا يمكن بأي حال من الأحوال تصنيف بعض المشاهير تحت مسمى «إعلامي» أو «صحفي»؛ فهم في نهاية المطاف لا يستطيعون إعداد تقرير مهني أو إجراء لقاء صحفي رزين، ولا يملكون منصة متخصصة تغطي الجوانب الإعلامية بمفهومها الشامل.


- إن العمل الإعلامي يعتمد في جوهره على المهنية، الأمانة الصحفية، والمسؤولية الأخلاقية والاجتماعية. فالإعلامي الحقيقي يُخضع أدواته للتحقق والتقصي، ويسعى لنقل الحقيقة وتوعية المجتمع ونقد القضايا من منظور المصلحة العامة.


- أما «الشهرة» بمفهومها الرقمي الحديث، فتعتمد غالباً على جذب الانتباه، وصناعة الترفيه، أو مشاركة تفاصيل الحياة اليومية. قد يستطيع المشهور حشد ملايين المتابعين بفضل محتوى تفاعلي بسيط، لكن هذا لا يجعل منه صانع رأي عام بالمعنى المنهجي أو الصحفي؛ فالنجاح السريع واللحظي غالباً ما يزول بنفس السرعة، بينما البناء التراكمي القائم على الأثر هو ما يدوم.


- ينقسم المشاهير فيما يقدمونه؛ فمنهم من يقدم محتوى رائعاً وقمة في الفائدة، ومنهم من يقدم محتوى هزيلاً ولا قيمة له، بينما اختار فريق ثالث الإمساك بالعصا من المنتصف.


- إن سوق الإعلان فتح باب رزق مشروع ومتاح للجميع، وهو حق لكل شخص طالما أنه كسب ثقة المتابعين، بشرط ألا يكون هذا الكسب على حسابهم عبر التزييف والكذب والتضليل.


- والإعلامي الرزين هو من يحترم مهنته، ولا ينجرف وراء إعلانات يعلم أنها لا تقدم ولا تؤخر؛ فالمال ليس كل شيء. وأعرف شخصياً عدداً من الزملاء الإعلاميين ممن يملكون قاعدة جماهيرية كبيرة جداً، لكنهم لم ينجرفوا وراء السعي المادي، ولم يرتضوا لأنفسهم حضور مناسبات لا تضيف لرصيدهم المهني شيئاً سوى «دراهم معدودة وأكلة طيبة»!


- لقد فتحت المنصات الرقمية باباً واسعاً للمواهب؛ فهناك من برز وقدم اسمه بشكل رائع وممتاز، وهناك من سقط في مستنقع الإغراء المالي، وفقد قيمته أمام نفسه وأمام المجتمع.


- ختاماً، كل إعلامي ناجح هو بالضرورة شخصية مشهورة أو معروفة في مجاله، لكن ليس كل مشهور على المنصات الرقمية يُعد إعلامياً. فالشهرة نتاج ذيوع وانتشار، بينما «الإعلام» مهنة ورسالة وضوابط.