•• إن عظّمنا دور التنمية والتطوير، سوف نبني بأيدينا مستقبل وطن الفخر والاعتزاز.. وإن أوجدنا من أبنائنا عقولاً واعدة نيِّرة، سوف نواكب الطموحات والإستراتيجيات ونعزّز مكانة الوطن.. وإن احتفينا بأفكار شبابنا، سوف نزرع حب العطاء للوطن ونواصل المسيرة.. وإن استمررنا في صناعة مفاتيح اقتصاد وطني قوي، سوف نحلّق عالياً في أعلى قمم المجد عالمياً.. بذلك نستحق شرف المواطنة لصناعة وطن المستقبل.

•• حين نستنشق جرعة حب ونحن نخوض تطوير الوطن؛ تداهمنا رسائل السعادة ويصفعنا زمن الحياة بحب الوطن فترتعش قلوبنا ونزداد فخراً.. ذلك الحب يجعل أغصان حياتنا تهتز داخل صدورنا ونحن نعانق الوطن.. فتتبختر أرواحنا ألقاً مثل ارتطام شمس تشرق في وجه ليل طويل، فنشعر بطعم أنيق من ملاحة عطاء.. وعندما يختطف حب الوطن روحاً ويداعب قلباً نُغمض أعيننا من فتنة المتعة.

•• فإن عرفنا كيف نغرس في أبنائنا وشبابنا «فقه خدمة العَلَم»؛ فسيدركون المفهوم الشامل لتلك الخدمة الجوهرية تحت شعار «حب الوطن»، فتثبت في دواخلهم مشاعر الوطنية، وتقوية الانتماء، وزيادة الولاء وغزارة التفاني.. هذه القِيم الوطنية النبيلة التي تحقّق النماء لروح العمل للوطن؛ ترسِّخ السلام الاجتماعي والاستقرار المجتمعي.. إنها خدمة المواطن للوطن بمساهمته في خطط التنمية العملاقة.

•• إنه الوطن الذي يتوسد فضاء العالم ويتوسطه فنمتطي نحن أبناؤه الفخر فوق أرضه بفرشاة من نور.. حياته ثرية غنية بنفائسه وفكر أبنائه ولن يستطيع أحد أن يقتلع الأرض من تحته.. حين تنطق أنواره فتنطق بخلاصة تجربة إبداعية حياتية أكثر هدوءاً وإنتاجاً.. وعندما يتحدث شعوب العالم عنه يتحدثون برشاقة وسخاء.. وطنٌ أوجد في دواخلنا حالات وجدانية عطرها صُنع من أجمل الزهور.