•• If we elevate the role of development and progress, we will build with our own hands the future of a nation we are proud of and cherish.. And if we nurture bright, promising minds among our children, we will keep pace with ambitions and strategies and enhance the status of our homeland.. And if we celebrate the ideas of our youth, we will plant the love of giving to the nation and continue the journey.. And if we persist in creating keys for a strong national economy, we will soar high to the highest peaks of glory globally.. Thus, we deserve the honor of citizenship to shape the nation of the future.

•• When we inhale a dose of love while engaging in the development of the homeland; we are overwhelmed by messages of happiness and life’s time slaps us with love for the homeland, causing our hearts to tremble and our pride to grow.. That love makes the branches of our lives shake within our chests as we embrace the homeland.. Our spirits strut with brilliance like the collision of the sun rising in the face of a long night, making us feel an elegant taste of the sweetness of giving.. And when love for the homeland captures a soul and caresses a heart, we close our eyes in the enchantment of pleasure.

•• If we know how to instill in our children and youth the "understanding of serving the flag"; they will grasp the comprehensive concept of this essential service under the banner of "love for the homeland", embedding feelings of patriotism within them, strengthening belonging, increasing loyalty, and fostering dedication.. These noble national values that achieve growth for the spirit of work for the homeland; solidify social peace and community stability.. It is the citizen’s service to the homeland through their contribution to giant development plans.

•• It is the homeland that rests in the embrace of the world and occupies its center, and we, its children, ride the pride upon its land with a brush of light.. Its life is rich and abundant with its treasures and the thoughts of its children, and no one can uproot the land from beneath it.. When its lights speak, they articulate the essence of a creative life experience that is more serene and productive.. And when the peoples of the world talk about it, they speak with grace and generosity.. A homeland that has created within us emotional states whose fragrance is made from the most beautiful flowers.