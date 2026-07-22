The security authorities in Cairo are investigating blogger Hadeer Abdelrazek following accusations of possessing a mobile phone inside prison, in violation of the regulations governing the reform and rehabilitation centers, after the phone was found with her during inspection procedures.

Investigation with Hadeer and Sara

The relevant authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident to determine how the phone entered her detention and whether there are any violations that warrant additional legal actions. The incident involving Hadeer Abdelrazek comes just days after similar measures were taken against broadcaster Sara Khalifa, after a mobile phone was found in her possession inside her detention for the second time.

Sara Khalifa was subjected to investigation after being confronted with the results of the inspection, which revealed a mobile phone inside her detention, before the authorities decided to refer her to trial regarding the incident.

Sara Khalifa is currently serving a period of pretrial detention in connection with cases under investigation, including accusations of drug trafficking, while investigations continue regarding the possession of the phone inside her detention, as it constitutes a violation of the regulations governing the reform and rehabilitation centers.

Case Reservation

In this context, the first circuit for rights and freedoms in the Administrative Court decided to reserve case number 12217 for the year 80 judicial, filed by Hadeer Abdelrazek, for a ruling in the session scheduled for October 28, regarding the challenge to the phrase "attacking any of the principles or family values in Egyptian society" stated in Article (25) of Law No. 175 of 2018 concerning the combating of information technology crimes. Hadeer Abdelrazek's lawyer, Dr. Hani Samah, submitted a memorandum arguing the unconstitutionality of the contested phrase, requesting the court to acknowledge the seriousness of the plea and refer the text to the Supreme Constitutional Court, or permit the plaintiff to file a constitutional lawsuit within the legal timeframe, while suspending consideration of the case until the constitutionality of the text is determined. The memorandum argued that the phrase "family values" carries social and cultural implications that may vary across different environments and times, asserting that criminalization should be based on clear and specific texts, allowing those subject to the law to know the actions that constitute crimes with certainty, in line with the principle of legality of crimes and penalties. The legal team for the plaintiff submitted a detailed memorandum challenging the constitutionality of the contested phrase, requesting the court to acknowledge the seriousness of the plea and refer the entire text to the Supreme Constitutional Court, or permit the plaintiff to file a constitutional lawsuit independently within the legal timeframe, while suspending the current case until the constitutional issue is resolved. The memorandum emphasized that in a rule of law state, legislative terms should not carry changing social, religious, or ideological implications that differ across environments and times.