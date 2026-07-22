تحقق الجهات الأمنية في القاهرة مع البلوغر هدير عبدالرازق، على خلفية اتهامها بحيازة هاتف محمول داخل السجن، في مخالفة للوائح المنظمة لقطاع مراكز الإصلاح والتأهيل، وذلك بعد ضبط الهاتف معها خلال إجراءات التفتيش.
التحقيق مع هدير وسارة
وتحقق الجهات المختصة في ملابسات الواقعة، لمعرفة كيفية دخول الهاتف إلى محبسها، ومدى وجود مخالفات تستوجب اتخاذ إجراءات قانونية إضافية. وتأتي واقعة هدير عبد الرازق بعد أيام من اتخاذ جهات التحقيق إجراءات مماثلة بحق المذيعة سارة خليفة، عقب ضبط هاتف محمول بحوزتها داخل محبسها للمرة الثانية.
سارة خليفة
وخضعت سارة خليفة للتحقيق بعد مواجهتها بنتيجة التفتيش، التي أسفرت عن العثور على هاتف محمول داخل محبسها، قبل أن تقرر جهات التحقيق إحالتها إلى المحاكمة على خلفية الواقعة.
وتقضي سارة خليفة حالياً فترة حبس احتياطي على ذمة قضايا تُحقق فيها، من بينها اتهامات بالإتجار بالمواد المخدرة، بينما تتواصل التحقيقات في واقعة حيازة الهاتف داخل محبسها، باعتبارها مخالفة للوائح المنظمة لقطاع مراكز الإصلاح والتأهيل.
حجز دعوى
وفي السياق، قررت الدائرة الأولى للحقوق والحريات في محكمة القضاء الإداري حجز الدعوى الرقم 12217 لسنة 80 قضائية، المقامة من هدير عبد الرازق، للحكم بجلسة 28 أكتوبر القادم، وذلك في الطعن على عبارة «الاعتداء على أيٍ من المبادئ أو القيم الأسرية في المجتمع المصري» الواردة في المادة (25) من القانون الرقم 175 لسنة 2018 بشأن مكافحة جرائم تقنية المعلومات. وتقدم محامي هدير عبد الرازق الدكتور هاني سامح، بمذكرة دفع بعدم دستورية العبارة محل الطعن، مطالباً المحكمة بتقرير جدية الدفع وإحالة النص إلى المحكمة الدستورية العليا، أو التصريح للمدعية بإقامة دعوى دستورية خلال الميعاد القانوني، مع وقف نظر الدعوى لحين الفصل في مدى دستورية النص. واستندت المذكرة إلى أن عبارة «القيم الأسرية» تحمل مضامين اجتماعية وثقافية قد تختلف باختلاف البيئات والأزمنة، معتبرةً أن التجريم الجنائي يجب أن يستند إلى نصوص واضحة ومحددة، بما يتيح للمخاطبين بالقانون معرفة الأفعال التي تشكل جرائم على نحو يقيني، اتساقاً مع مبدأ شرعية الجرائم والعقوبات. وقدّم الفريق القانوني للمدعية مذكرة طعن تفصيلية بعدم دستورية العبارة محل النزاع، مطالباً المحكمة بتقرير جدية الدفع وإحالة النص برمته إلى المحكمة الدستورية العليا، أو التصريح للمدعية بإقامة الدعوى الدستورية بشكل مستقل خلال الميعاد القانوني، مع وقف السير في الدعوى الحالية لحين الفصل في المسألة الدستورية. وأكدت المذكرة أنه لا يجوز في دولة القانون تحميل المصطلحات التشريعية مضامين اجتماعية، دينية، أو أيديولوجية متغيرة تختلف باختلاف البيئات والأزمنة.
The security authorities in Cairo are investigating blogger Hadeer Abdelrazek following accusations of possessing a mobile phone inside prison, in violation of the regulations governing the reform and rehabilitation centers, after the phone was found with her during inspection procedures.
Investigation with Hadeer and Sara
The relevant authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident to determine how the phone entered her detention and whether there are any violations that warrant additional legal actions. The incident involving Hadeer Abdelrazek comes just days after similar measures were taken against broadcaster Sara Khalifa, after a mobile phone was found in her possession inside her detention for the second time.
Sara Khalifa was subjected to investigation after being confronted with the results of the inspection, which revealed a mobile phone inside her detention, before the authorities decided to refer her to trial regarding the incident.
Sara Khalifa is currently serving a period of pretrial detention in connection with cases under investigation, including accusations of drug trafficking, while investigations continue regarding the possession of the phone inside her detention, as it constitutes a violation of the regulations governing the reform and rehabilitation centers.
Case Reservation
In this context, the first circuit for rights and freedoms in the Administrative Court decided to reserve case number 12217 for the year 80 judicial, filed by Hadeer Abdelrazek, for a ruling in the session scheduled for October 28, regarding the challenge to the phrase "attacking any of the principles or family values in Egyptian society" stated in Article (25) of Law No. 175 of 2018 concerning the combating of information technology crimes. Hadeer Abdelrazek's lawyer, Dr. Hani Samah, submitted a memorandum arguing the unconstitutionality of the contested phrase, requesting the court to acknowledge the seriousness of the plea and refer the text to the Supreme Constitutional Court, or permit the plaintiff to file a constitutional lawsuit within the legal timeframe, while suspending consideration of the case until the constitutionality of the text is determined. The memorandum argued that the phrase "family values" carries social and cultural implications that may vary across different environments and times, asserting that criminalization should be based on clear and specific texts, allowing those subject to the law to know the actions that constitute crimes with certainty, in line with the principle of legality of crimes and penalties. The legal team for the plaintiff submitted a detailed memorandum challenging the constitutionality of the contested phrase, requesting the court to acknowledge the seriousness of the plea and refer the entire text to the Supreme Constitutional Court, or permit the plaintiff to file a constitutional lawsuit independently within the legal timeframe, while suspending the current case until the constitutional issue is resolved. The memorandum emphasized that in a rule of law state, legislative terms should not carry changing social, religious, or ideological implications that differ across environments and times.