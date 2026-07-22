تحقق الجهات الأمنية في القاهرة مع البلوغر هدير عبدالرازق، على خلفية اتهامها بحيازة هاتف محمول داخل السجن، في مخالفة للوائح المنظمة لقطاع مراكز الإصلاح والتأهيل، وذلك بعد ضبط الهاتف معها خلال إجراءات التفتيش.

التحقيق مع هدير وسارة

وتحقق الجهات المختصة في ملابسات الواقعة، لمعرفة كيفية دخول الهاتف إلى محبسها، ومدى وجود مخالفات تستوجب اتخاذ إجراءات قانونية إضافية. وتأتي واقعة هدير عبد الرازق بعد أيام من اتخاذ جهات التحقيق إجراءات مماثلة بحق المذيعة سارة خليفة، عقب ضبط هاتف محمول بحوزتها داخل محبسها للمرة الثانية.

سارة خليفة

سارة خليفة

وخضعت سارة خليفة للتحقيق بعد مواجهتها بنتيجة التفتيش، التي أسفرت عن العثور على هاتف محمول داخل محبسها، قبل أن تقرر جهات التحقيق إحالتها إلى المحاكمة على خلفية الواقعة.

وتقضي سارة خليفة حالياً فترة حبس احتياطي على ذمة قضايا تُحقق فيها، من بينها اتهامات بالإتجار بالمواد المخدرة، بينما تتواصل التحقيقات في واقعة حيازة الهاتف داخل محبسها، باعتبارها مخالفة للوائح المنظمة لقطاع مراكز الإصلاح والتأهيل.

حجز دعوى

وفي السياق، قررت الدائرة الأولى للحقوق والحريات في محكمة القضاء الإداري حجز الدعوى الرقم 12217 لسنة 80 قضائية، المقامة من هدير عبد الرازق، للحكم بجلسة 28 أكتوبر القادم، وذلك في الطعن على عبارة «الاعتداء على أيٍ من المبادئ أو القيم الأسرية في المجتمع المصري» الواردة في المادة (25) من القانون الرقم 175 لسنة 2018 بشأن مكافحة جرائم تقنية المعلومات. وتقدم محامي هدير عبد الرازق الدكتور هاني سامح، بمذكرة دفع بعدم دستورية العبارة محل الطعن، مطالباً المحكمة بتقرير جدية الدفع وإحالة النص إلى المحكمة الدستورية العليا، أو التصريح للمدعية بإقامة دعوى دستورية خلال الميعاد القانوني، مع وقف نظر الدعوى لحين الفصل في مدى دستورية النص. واستندت المذكرة إلى أن عبارة «القيم الأسرية» تحمل مضامين اجتماعية وثقافية قد تختلف باختلاف البيئات والأزمنة، معتبرةً أن التجريم الجنائي يجب أن يستند إلى نصوص واضحة ومحددة، بما يتيح للمخاطبين بالقانون معرفة الأفعال التي تشكل جرائم على نحو يقيني، اتساقاً مع مبدأ شرعية الجرائم والعقوبات. وقدّم الفريق القانوني للمدعية مذكرة طعن تفصيلية بعدم دستورية العبارة محل النزاع، مطالباً المحكمة بتقرير جدية الدفع وإحالة النص برمته إلى المحكمة الدستورية العليا، أو التصريح للمدعية بإقامة الدعوى الدستورية بشكل مستقل خلال الميعاد القانوني، مع وقف السير في الدعوى الحالية لحين الفصل في المسألة الدستورية. وأكدت المذكرة أنه لا يجوز في دولة القانون تحميل المصطلحات التشريعية مضامين اجتماعية، دينية، أو أيديولوجية متغيرة تختلف باختلاف البيئات والأزمنة.