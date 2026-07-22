"Okaz" learned from its sources close to Al-Ittihad Club that player Hossam Aouar is tied to a contract with the club for the next two seasons, as his professional contract with the club will end in the summer of 2029.



Hossam Aouar is scheduled to join the Al-Ittihad team's training camp tomorrow (Thursday) in Marbella, Spain, after completing his vacation granted to him following his participation with the Algerian national team in the recent World Cup.



On another note, the Al-Ittihad team continues its daily training sessions in the Marbella camp under the supervision of coach Jens Wissing, as the club prepares to play its second friendly match against Las Palmas on Saturday at 8:00 PM.



The Al-Ittihad team opened its friendly matches with a victory over the South African team Orlando Pirates with a score of 1-4.



The Al-Ittihad team is preparing for the new sports season, during which it will compete in both the Roshen Saudi League and the King's Cup, in addition to the Asian playoff match against the UAE's Al-Jazeera team on Tuesday, August 11, at 7:00 PM at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, with the winner qualifying to participate in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.



