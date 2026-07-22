علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها المقربة من نادي الاتحاد أن اللاعب حسام عوار مرتبط بعقد مع النادي لموسمين قادمين، إذ سينتهي العقد الاحترافي له مع العميد في صيف 2029.


ومن المقرر أن ينضم حسام عوار لمعسكر الفريق الاتحادي غداً (الخميس)، في مدينة ماربيا الإسبانية، بعد انتهاء إجازته التي مُنحت له عقب مشاركته مع منتخب الجزائر في كأس العالم الأخيرة.


من جانب آخر، يواصل الفريق الاتحادي تدريباته اليومية في معسكر ماربيا تحت إشراف المدرب ينز فيسينغ، إذ يستعد العميد لخوض ثاني مبارياته الودية أمام فريق لاس بالماس، السبت القادم، الساعة 8:00 مساء.


وكان فريق الاتحاد افتتح مبارياته الودية بالانتصار على فريق أورلاندو بايرتس الجنوب أفريقي بنتيجة 1/4.


ويستعد الفريق الاتحادي للموسم الرياضي الجديد الذي سيخوض خلاله بطولتي دوري روشن السعودي وكأس الملك، إضافة إلى مباراة الملحق الآسيوي أمام فريق الجزيرة الإماراتي، الثلاثاء 11 أغسطس القادم، الساعة 7:00 مساء، على استاد محمد بن زايد في مدينة أبوظبي، والفائز سيتأهل للمشاركة في دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة.