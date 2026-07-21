رأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، الجلسة التي عقدها مجلس الوزراء اليوم في جدة.
وفي بداية الجلسة؛ اطّلع مجلس الوزراء على فحوى الاتصال الهاتفي الذي تلقاه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، من رئيس الجمهورية اللبنانية جوزاف عون، وما جرى خلاله من تثمين مواقف المملكة العربية السعودية الداعمة للبنان، وجهودها في تحقيق الاستقرار والسلام بالمنطقة.
وتابع المجلس مستجدات الأحداث على الساحة الإقليمية وتداعياتها على الأمن والسلم الدوليين، معرباً في هذا الإطار عن إدانته بأشد العبارات الادعاءات الباطلة لمليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية واتهاماتها الكاذبة التي لا تستند إلى أي أساس، وانخراطها في صراع في المنطقة لدعم أجندتها وأهدافها المشؤومة؛ مما أسهم في تعميق معاناة الشعب اليمني الشقيق وتهديد الأمن الإقليمي واستقراره، مجدداً التأكيد على استمرار المملكة العربية السعودية في دعم الشعب اليمني الشقيق وحكومته الشرعية، واتخاذ الإجراءات الحازمة لحماية أمنها وسفنها بما يتوافق مع القانون الدولي واتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لقانون البحار للعام 1982م.
ووافق مجلس الوزراء في جلسته أمس، على القواعد الموحدة لملاك العقارات المشتركة بدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية.
السعودية تجدّد التضامن مع الكويت والبحرين والأردن
وجدّد المجلس تضامن المملكة العربية السعودية ووقوفها الكامل مع دولة الكويت ومملكة البحرين والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية فيما تتخذه من إجراءات تجاه الاعتداءات الإيرانية الغاشمة والمخالفة للقانون الدولي ومبادئ حسن الجوار، والتأكيد على أهمية الوقف الفوري لكل أشكال التصعيد العسكري بما يحفظ استقرار دول المنطقة وشعوبها.
وأوضح وزير الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية وزير الإعلام بالنيابة المهندس أحمد بن سليمان الراجحي، في بيانه لوكالة الأنباء السعودية عقب الجلسة، أن مجلس الوزراء تناول إثر ذلك مخرجات الحضور الفاعل للمملكة في الاجتماعات والمحافل الدولية، مشيداً ضمن هذا السياق بالجهود الوطنية المشتركة وإسهاماتها في نجاح المشاركة في المنتدى السياسي رفيع المستوى لعام 2026م الذي عقد في منظمة الأمم المتحدة، وبما عكسه تقرير «الاستعراض الوطني الطوعي الثالث» من التقدم المستمر في تحقيق أهداف التنمية المستدامة لا سيما في مجالات دعم الأمن المائي، والتوسع في الطاقة المتجددة، وتحسين الوصول إلى خدمات الرعاية الصحية، وتطوير الحكومة الرقمية، وازدهار التنمية الصناعية، إضافة إلى شمولية النمو الاقتصادي.
استقرار التضخم ورفع نسبة تملك السعوديين للمساكن
وتطرق المجلس إلى مضامين اجتماع الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة رفيع المستوى بشأن الأجندة الحضرية، وما اشتمل عليه من إبراز نجاحات المملكة وإنجازاتها في بناء مدن أكثر استدامة وجودة للحياة برفع نسبة تملك الأسر السعودية للمساكن، وزيادة نصيب الفرد من المساحات والأماكن العامة، وتطوير منظومة التنقل، وتوسيع المشاركة المجتمعية في مسيرة التنمية.
ونظر مجلس الوزراء إلى مجموعة من التقارير والإحصاءات والمؤشرات ذات الصلة بالاقتصاد الوطني وإسهام الإصلاحات والسياسات التي تنتهجها المملكة في تحقيق أثر إيجابي على معدلات النمو؛ بما في ذلك استقرار معدل التضخم السنوي عند 1.8% في المدة الماضية ليواصل تسجيل مستويات منخفضة مقارنة بالعديد من الاقتصادات المتقدمة والناشئة.
المملكة وجهة عالمية جاذبة للاستثمار
ونوّه المجلس بما حققته المملكة من تقدمٍ إلى المركز الثالث عشر عالمياً بين أكبر الاقتصادات جذباً للاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر في عام 2025م؛ وفق تقرير مؤتمر الأمم المتحدة للتجارة والتنمية، مؤكداً أن هذا الإنجاز يعكس المكانة المتقدمة التي رسختها المملكة بوصفها جهة عالمية جاذبة للاستثمار، وما تحقق من فاعلية للإصلاحات الاقتصادية، وتنامي ثقة المستثمرين في البيئة الاستثمارية، مدعوماً بنمو صافي تدفقات الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر بنسبة 53% لتبلغ 32.6 مليار دولار، وارتفاع تنافسية القطاعات الإستراتيجية وفي مقدمتها الطاقة، والبنية التحتية، والتقنية، والصناعات المتقدمة، والخدمات اللوجستية.
قرارات:
واطّلع مجلس الوزراء على الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعماله، من بينها موضوعات اشترك مجلس الشورى في دراستها، كما اطّلع على ما انتهى إليه كل من مجلسي الشؤون السياسية والأمنية، والشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية، واللجنة العامة لمجلس الوزراء، وهيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء في شأنها، وقد انتهى المجلس إلى ما يلي:
- تفويض وزير الداخلية -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب المالديفي في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة الداخلية في المملكة العربية السعودية وخدمة الشرطة المالديفية في جمهورية المالديف في مجال الأنشطة العلمية والتدريبية والبحثية، والتوقيع عليه.
- تفويض وزير الخارجية -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الأسترالي في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم في شأن المشاورات السياسية بين وزارة خارجية المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة خارجية كومنولث أستراليا، والتوقيع عليه.
- تفويض وزير الثقافة رئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة المتاحف -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الأردني في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجال المتاحف بين الهيئة ودائرة الآثار العامة في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، والتوقيع عليه.
- تفويض وزير التجارة رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة السعودية للمواصفات والمقاييس والجودة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الصيني في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم في مجال التعاون بشأن العوائق الفنية أمام التجارة بين الهيئة وإدارة الدولة لتنظيم السوق بجمهورية الصين الشعبية، والتوقيع عليه.
- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين الإدارة العامة للتحريات المالية برئاسة أمن الدولة في المملكة العربية السعودية وخدمة الاستخبارات المالية في جمهورية إثيوبيا الفيدرالية الديمقراطية للتعاون في مجال تبادل المعلومات المتعلقة بمكافحة غسل الأموال والجرائم ذات الصلة وتمويل الإرهاب.
- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجال الاستخدام السلمي للفضاء الخارجي بين وكالة الفضاء السعودية ومنظمة الأمم المتحدة.
- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين المركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي في المملكة العربية السعودية وهيئة تنظيم الأعمال الخيرية في دولة قطر للتعاون في مجال القطاع غير الربحي.
- الموافقة على القواعد الموحدة لملاك العقارات المشتركة بدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية.
- نقل اختصاص إصدار إذن استيراد المواد الكيميائية المتداولة في الأسواق المحلية وتصديرها وإعادة تصديرها وإذن فسحها -الوارد في نظام إدارة المواد الكيميائية- من وزارة التجارة إلى كلٍ من: وزارة الداخلية والهيئة العليا للأمن الصناعي، ووزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية، والهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء.
- الموافقة على آلية تكامل الأدوار بين هيئة الرقابة النووية والإشعاعية والمركز الوطني للسرطان بالمجلس الصحي السعودي لتحقيق متطلبات الرقابة النووية والإشعاعية.
- اعتماد الحسابات الختامية للهيئة العامة للمساحة والمعلومات الجيومكانية، والمركز الوطني للتنافسية (سابقاً)، وجامعات: (أم القرى، والملك عبدالعزيز، والإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل، وحفر الباطن، وجدة)، لأعوام مالية سابقة.
- التوجيه بما يلزم بشأن عدد من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمال مجلس الوزراء، من بينها تقارير سنوية لمؤسسة حديقة الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وجامعات (الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل، والقصيم، وتبوك، والسعودية الإلكترونية).
تعيينات وترقيات:
- تعيين الدكتور عبداللّه بن حسين القاضي، والدكتور محمد بن حمدي الجحدلي، والدكتور سلطان بن منصور الشريف؛ أعضاءً في مجلس إدارة المركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية.
- الموافقة على ترقية محمد بن هديبان المخلفي إلى وظيفة (مستشار أول أعمال) بالمرتبة (الخامسة عشرة) بوزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، وترقية علي بن مريع بن مريع علي إلى وظيفة (مستشار استثمار) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بأمانة منطقة عسير.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz chaired the session held by the Council of Ministers today in Jeddah.
At the beginning of the session, the Council of Ministers reviewed the content of the phone call received by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz from the President of the Lebanese Republic, Joseph Aoun, during which he praised the positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia supporting Lebanon and its efforts to achieve stability and peace in the region.
The council followed up on the developments in the regional arena and their implications for international peace and security, expressing in this context its strong condemnation of the baseless allegations made by the terrorist Houthi militia and their false accusations that have no foundation, and their involvement in the regional conflict to support their agenda and nefarious goals; which has contributed to deepening the suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people and threatening regional security and stability, reiterating the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's commitment to continue supporting the brotherly Yemeni people and their legitimate government, and taking decisive measures to protect its security and vessels in accordance with international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of 1982.
The Council of Ministers approved yesterday the unified regulations for owners of common properties in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
Saudi Arabia Reiterates Solidarity with Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan
The council reiterated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's solidarity and full support for the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in the measures they take against the brutal Iranian aggressions that violate international law and the principles of good neighborliness, emphasizing the importance of an immediate halt to all forms of military escalation to preserve the stability of the countries and peoples of the region.
Minister of Human Resources and Social Development and Acting Minister of Media Engineer Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi, in his statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session, indicated that the Council of Ministers then discussed the outcomes of the Kingdom's active participation in international meetings and forums, praising in this context the joint national efforts and their contributions to the success of participation in the High-Level Political Forum for 2026 held at the United Nations, as reflected in the "Third Voluntary National Review" report of the continuous progress in achieving sustainable development goals, particularly in areas supporting water security, expanding renewable energy, improving access to healthcare services, developing digital government, and fostering industrial development, in addition to inclusive economic growth.
Stability of Inflation and Increasing Home Ownership Among Saudis
The council addressed the contents of the High-Level United Nations General Assembly meeting regarding the urban agenda, which highlighted the Kingdom's successes and achievements in building more sustainable and quality cities by increasing the percentage of Saudi households owning homes, increasing per capita share of public spaces, developing the mobility system, and expanding community participation in the development process.
The Council of Ministers reviewed a set of reports, statistics, and indicators related to the national economy and the contribution of the reforms and policies pursued by the Kingdom in achieving a positive impact on growth rates; including the stability of the annual inflation rate at 1.8% in the past period, continuing to record low levels compared to many advanced and emerging economies.
The Kingdom as an Attractive Global Investment Destination
The council noted the progress the Kingdom has made to rank thirteenth globally among the largest economies attracting foreign direct investment in 2025, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development report, affirming that this achievement reflects the advanced position the Kingdom has established as a global investment destination, and the effectiveness of economic reforms, and the growing confidence of investors in the investment environment, supported by a 53% increase in net foreign direct investment inflows to reach $32.6 billion, and the competitiveness of strategic sectors, led by energy, infrastructure, technology, advanced industries, and logistics services.
Decisions:
The Council of Ministers reviewed the topics listed on its agenda, including topics studied by the Shura Council, as well as what was concluded by both the Political and Security Affairs Council and the Economic and Development Affairs Council, the General Committee of the Council of Ministers, and the Experts Committee at the Council of Ministers regarding them, and the council concluded the following:
- Authorizing the Minister of Interior - or his representative - to negotiate with the Maldivian side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Interior in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Maldives Police Service in the Maldives in the field of scientific, training, and research activities, and to sign it.
- Authorizing the Minister of Foreign Affairs - or his representative - to negotiate with the Australian side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding concerning political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Commonwealth of Australia, and to sign it.
- Authorizing the Minister of Culture, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Museums Authority - or his representative - to negotiate with the Jordanian side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of museums between the authority and the Department of Antiquities in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and to sign it.
- Authorizing the Minister of Commerce, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization - or his representative - to negotiate with the Chinese side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding in the field of cooperation regarding technical barriers to trade between the authority and the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People's Republic of China, and to sign it.
- Approving a memorandum of understanding between the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Presidency of State Security in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Financial Intelligence Service of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia for cooperation in the field of exchanging information related to combating money laundering and related crimes and financing terrorism.
- Approving a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the peaceful use of outer space between the Saudi Space Agency and the United Nations.
- Approving a memorandum of understanding between the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Charity Regulatory Authority in the State of Qatar for cooperation in the non-profit sector.
- Approving the unified regulations for owners of common properties in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
- Transferring the authority to issue import permits for chemicals traded in local markets and their export and re-export and clearance permits - as stated in the Chemical Management System - from the Ministry of Commerce to each of: the Ministry of Interior, the High Commission for Industrial Security, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.
- Approving the mechanism for integrating roles between the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority and the National Cancer Center at the Saudi Health Council to meet the requirements for nuclear and radiological regulation.
- Approving the final accounts of the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information, the National Center for Competitiveness (formerly), and the universities of: (Umm Al-Qura, King Abdulaziz, Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal, Hafr Al-Batin, and Jeddah) for previous financial years.
- Directing what is necessary regarding a number of topics listed on the Council of Ministers' agenda, including annual reports for the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Park Foundation, and the universities of (Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal, Al-Qassim, Tabuk, and the Saudi Electronic University).
Appointments and Promotions:
- Appointing Dr. Abdallah bin Hussein Al-Qadi, Dr. Mohammed bin Hamdi Al-Jahdali, and Dr. Sultan bin Mansour Al-Sharif as members of the Board of Directors of the National Center for Wildlife Development.
- Approving the promotion of Mohammed bin Hudaiban Al-Mukhlef to the position of (Senior Business Consultant) at the (fifteenth) rank at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, and promoting Ali bin Murai bin Murai Ali to the position of (Investment Consultant) at the (fourteenth) rank at the Asir Region Municipality.