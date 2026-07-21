The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz chaired the session held by the Council of Ministers today in Jeddah.



At the beginning of the session, the Council of Ministers reviewed the content of the phone call received by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz from the President of the Lebanese Republic, Joseph Aoun, during which he praised the positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia supporting Lebanon and its efforts to achieve stability and peace in the region.



The council followed up on the developments in the regional arena and their implications for international peace and security, expressing in this context its strong condemnation of the baseless allegations made by the terrorist Houthi militia and their false accusations that have no foundation, and their involvement in the regional conflict to support their agenda and nefarious goals; which has contributed to deepening the suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people and threatening regional security and stability, reiterating the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's commitment to continue supporting the brotherly Yemeni people and their legitimate government, and taking decisive measures to protect its security and vessels in accordance with international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of 1982.



The Council of Ministers approved yesterday the unified regulations for owners of common properties in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Solidarity with Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan

The council reiterated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's solidarity and full support for the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in the measures they take against the brutal Iranian aggressions that violate international law and the principles of good neighborliness, emphasizing the importance of an immediate halt to all forms of military escalation to preserve the stability of the countries and peoples of the region.



Minister of Human Resources and Social Development and Acting Minister of Media Engineer Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi, in his statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session, indicated that the Council of Ministers then discussed the outcomes of the Kingdom's active participation in international meetings and forums, praising in this context the joint national efforts and their contributions to the success of participation in the High-Level Political Forum for 2026 held at the United Nations, as reflected in the "Third Voluntary National Review" report of the continuous progress in achieving sustainable development goals, particularly in areas supporting water security, expanding renewable energy, improving access to healthcare services, developing digital government, and fostering industrial development, in addition to inclusive economic growth.

Stability of Inflation and Increasing Home Ownership Among Saudis

The council addressed the contents of the High-Level United Nations General Assembly meeting regarding the urban agenda, which highlighted the Kingdom's successes and achievements in building more sustainable and quality cities by increasing the percentage of Saudi households owning homes, increasing per capita share of public spaces, developing the mobility system, and expanding community participation in the development process.



The Council of Ministers reviewed a set of reports, statistics, and indicators related to the national economy and the contribution of the reforms and policies pursued by the Kingdom in achieving a positive impact on growth rates; including the stability of the annual inflation rate at 1.8% in the past period, continuing to record low levels compared to many advanced and emerging economies.

The Kingdom as an Attractive Global Investment Destination

The council noted the progress the Kingdom has made to rank thirteenth globally among the largest economies attracting foreign direct investment in 2025, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development report, affirming that this achievement reflects the advanced position the Kingdom has established as a global investment destination, and the effectiveness of economic reforms, and the growing confidence of investors in the investment environment, supported by a 53% increase in net foreign direct investment inflows to reach $32.6 billion, and the competitiveness of strategic sectors, led by energy, infrastructure, technology, advanced industries, and logistics services.

Decisions:

The Council of Ministers reviewed the topics listed on its agenda, including topics studied by the Shura Council, as well as what was concluded by both the Political and Security Affairs Council and the Economic and Development Affairs Council, the General Committee of the Council of Ministers, and the Experts Committee at the Council of Ministers regarding them, and the council concluded the following:



- Authorizing the Minister of Interior - or his representative - to negotiate with the Maldivian side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Interior in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Maldives Police Service in the Maldives in the field of scientific, training, and research activities, and to sign it.



- Authorizing the Minister of Foreign Affairs - or his representative - to negotiate with the Australian side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding concerning political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Commonwealth of Australia, and to sign it.



- Authorizing the Minister of Culture, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Museums Authority - or his representative - to negotiate with the Jordanian side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of museums between the authority and the Department of Antiquities in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and to sign it.



- Authorizing the Minister of Commerce, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization - or his representative - to negotiate with the Chinese side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding in the field of cooperation regarding technical barriers to trade between the authority and the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People's Republic of China, and to sign it.



- Approving a memorandum of understanding between the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Presidency of State Security in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Financial Intelligence Service of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia for cooperation in the field of exchanging information related to combating money laundering and related crimes and financing terrorism.



- Approving a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the peaceful use of outer space between the Saudi Space Agency and the United Nations.



- Approving a memorandum of understanding between the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Charity Regulatory Authority in the State of Qatar for cooperation in the non-profit sector.



- Approving the unified regulations for owners of common properties in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.



- Transferring the authority to issue import permits for chemicals traded in local markets and their export and re-export and clearance permits - as stated in the Chemical Management System - from the Ministry of Commerce to each of: the Ministry of Interior, the High Commission for Industrial Security, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.



- Approving the mechanism for integrating roles between the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority and the National Cancer Center at the Saudi Health Council to meet the requirements for nuclear and radiological regulation.



- Approving the final accounts of the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information, the National Center for Competitiveness (formerly), and the universities of: (Umm Al-Qura, King Abdulaziz, Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal, Hafr Al-Batin, and Jeddah) for previous financial years.



- Directing what is necessary regarding a number of topics listed on the Council of Ministers' agenda, including annual reports for the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Park Foundation, and the universities of (Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal, Al-Qassim, Tabuk, and the Saudi Electronic University).

Appointments and Promotions:

- Appointing Dr. Abdallah bin Hussein Al-Qadi, Dr. Mohammed bin Hamdi Al-Jahdali, and Dr. Sultan bin Mansour Al-Sharif as members of the Board of Directors of the National Center for Wildlife Development.



- Approving the promotion of Mohammed bin Hudaiban Al-Mukhlef to the position of (Senior Business Consultant) at the (fifteenth) rank at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, and promoting Ali bin Murai bin Murai Ali to the position of (Investment Consultant) at the (fourteenth) rank at the Asir Region Municipality.