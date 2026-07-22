حسم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو الجدل حول مستقبله مع نادي النصر، مؤكداً استمراره مع «العالمي» خلال المرحلة القادمة، برسالة وجهها إلى جماهير الفريق تزامناً مع انطلاق التحضيرات للموسم الجديد.


ونشر قائد النصر عبر حسابه الرسمي في منصة «إنستغرام»: «فصل جديد.. ثانٍ مع نادي النصر»، مضيفاً: «فخور بأنني جزء من فارس نجد»، في رسالة تعكس اعتزازه بمواصلة مشواره مع الفريق.


وتأتي رسالة رونالدو بالتزامن مع معسكر الفريق الإعدادي بمدينة لشبونة البرتغالية للموسم الجديد، الذي يستمر حتى 5 أغسطس القادم، ويتخلله خوض أربع مباريات ودية.


ويفتتح النصر مواجهاته التجريبية أمام الفريق الثاني لنادي بنفيكا اليوم (الأربعاء)، قبل مواجهة ميريدا الإسباني في 28 يوليو الجاري، ثم يلتقي إستريلا دا أمادورا البرتغالي في الأول من أغسطس القادم، ويختتم مبارياته الودية أمام ألميريا الإسباني في 4 من الشهر ذاته.