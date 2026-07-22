Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has settled the debate about his future with Al Nassr, confirming his continuation with "The Global" during the upcoming phase, in a message directed to the team's fans coinciding with the start of preparations for the new season.



The captain of Al Nassr posted on his official account on the "Instagram" platform: "A new chapter... the second with Al Nassr," adding: "Proud to be part of the Knight of Najd," in a message that reflects his pride in continuing his journey with the team.



Ronaldo's message comes as the team is in a training camp in Lisbon, Portugal, for the new season, which will continue until August 5, featuring four friendly matches.



Al Nassr will kick off its friendly matches against Benfica's second team today (Wednesday), before facing Mérida from Spain on July 28, then meeting Estrela da Amadora from Portugal on August 1, and concluding its friendly matches against Almería from Spain on the 4th of the same month.