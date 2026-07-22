حسم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو الجدل حول مستقبله مع نادي النصر، مؤكداً استمراره مع «العالمي» خلال المرحلة القادمة، برسالة وجهها إلى جماهير الفريق تزامناً مع انطلاق التحضيرات للموسم الجديد.
ونشر قائد النصر عبر حسابه الرسمي في منصة «إنستغرام»: «فصل جديد.. ثانٍ مع نادي النصر»، مضيفاً: «فخور بأنني جزء من فارس نجد»، في رسالة تعكس اعتزازه بمواصلة مشواره مع الفريق.
وتأتي رسالة رونالدو بالتزامن مع معسكر الفريق الإعدادي بمدينة لشبونة البرتغالية للموسم الجديد، الذي يستمر حتى 5 أغسطس القادم، ويتخلله خوض أربع مباريات ودية.
ويفتتح النصر مواجهاته التجريبية أمام الفريق الثاني لنادي بنفيكا اليوم (الأربعاء)، قبل مواجهة ميريدا الإسباني في 28 يوليو الجاري، ثم يلتقي إستريلا دا أمادورا البرتغالي في الأول من أغسطس القادم، ويختتم مبارياته الودية أمام ألميريا الإسباني في 4 من الشهر ذاته.
Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has settled the debate about his future with Al Nassr, confirming his continuation with "The Global" during the upcoming phase, in a message directed to the team's fans coinciding with the start of preparations for the new season.
The captain of Al Nassr posted on his official account on the "Instagram" platform: "A new chapter... the second with Al Nassr," adding: "Proud to be part of the Knight of Najd," in a message that reflects his pride in continuing his journey with the team.
Ronaldo's message comes as the team is in a training camp in Lisbon, Portugal, for the new season, which will continue until August 5, featuring four friendly matches.
Al Nassr will kick off its friendly matches against Benfica's second team today (Wednesday), before facing Mérida from Spain on July 28, then meeting Estrela da Amadora from Portugal on August 1, and concluding its friendly matches against Almería from Spain on the 4th of the same month.