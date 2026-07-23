A responsible source at the General Transport Authority stated that the ship (ENCELIA), belonging to one of the Saudi companies, was targeted while sailing in the Red Sea, resulting in a fire at the front of the ship.

The source confirmed the safety of all crew members and that the relevant authorities have taken all necessary measures to secure the ship and its crew and to protect the marine environment.

These attacks are considered a violation of international laws and norms that ensure the safety of commercial vessels and their crews.