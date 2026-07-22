The Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo captured hearts off the field after he took an inspiring humanitarian initiative that turned the dream of the two brothers, "Michael" and "Vladimir" — who suffer from muscular dystrophy — into reality, following his signing of two special balls for them after the Portugal vs. Croatia match.

The backstory of this World Cup surprise dates back to a chance meeting between the children's mother, "Anna Beristovski," and FIFA's Human Rights and Sustainability Coordinator, Alina Huberg, during the Colombia vs. Portugal match in Miami. At that time, the mother explained that her young son "Vladimir" has been connected to "the Don" for many years, as he insisted on wearing his jersey daily even after the disease took away his ability to walk. In a pivotal moment, the family expressed to the international official that watching Ronaldo play from the stands was "the most beautiful experience of their lives," and they handed her a written message hoping to deliver it to the Portuguese star.

The FIFA official did not hesitate to take the message and deliver it directly to the Portuguese national team camp, where Ronaldo responded with great enthusiasm and signed the two balls. In coordination with FIFA's national teams services team, the signed balls were presented as an "unexpected surprise" to the family while they attended the third-place match between England and France. This humanitarian gesture prompted the family to launch an official account on social media platforms to share their story and inspire others, affirming that holding on to dreams and rising above the pains of illness transcends all difficulties.

Alina Huberg (FIFA Coordinator) said: "I realized when the mother handed me the message that I had to do something about it, and I was determined not to let them down... The boys were smiling and extremely happy just to be in the stands, and there was absolutely no way to refuse their request."