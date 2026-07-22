خطف النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو القلوب خارج المستطيل الأخضر، بعدما أقدم على مبادرة إنسانية ملهمة نجح خلالها في تحويل حلم الشقيقين «مايكل» و«فلاديمير» —اللذين يعانيان من مرض الحثل العضلي— إلى واقع، عقب توقيعه على كرتين خاصتين لهما في أعقاب مباراة البرتغال وكرواتيا.

تعود كواليس هذه المفاجأة المونديالية إلى لقاء بالمصادفة جمع بين أم الطفلين «آنا بيريستوفسكي» ومنسقة الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا) لحقوق الإنسان والاستدامة ألينا هوبرج، خلال مباراة كولومبيا والبرتغال بمدينة ميامي. حينها أوضحت الأم أن طفلها الصغير «فلاديمير» يرتبط بـ«الدون» منذ سنوات طويلة، حيث كان يصر على ارتداء قميصه يومياً حتى بعدما أفقده المرض القدرة على السير. وفي لحظة فارقة، عبّر أفراد العائلة للمسؤولة الدولية عن أن مشاهدة رونالدو يلعب من الملاعب كانت «أجمل تجربة في حياتهم»، وسلموها رسالة مكتوبة أملاً في إيصالها للنجم البرتغالي.

لم تتردد مسؤولة الفيفا في حمل الرسالة ونقلها مباشرة إلى معسكر المنتخب البرتغالي، حيث استجاب رونالدو بترحيب كبير ووقع على الكرتين. وبالتنسيق مع فريق خدمات المنتخبات في الفيفا، تم تقديم الكرتين الموقعتين كـ«مفاجأة غير متوقعة» للعائلة أثناء حضورهم مباراة تحديد المركز الثالث بين إنجلترا وفرنسا. ودفعت هذه اللفتة الإنسانية العائلة إلى تدشين حساب رسمي على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي لنشر قصتهم وإلهام الآخرين، مؤكدين أن التمسك بالأحلام والتعالي على آلام المرض يتجاوزان كل الصعاب.

وقالت ألينا هوبرج (منسقة الفيفا): «أدركت حين سلمتني الأم الرسالة أن علي القيام بشيء ما حيالها، وعزمت على ألا أخذلهم.. كان الفتيان يبتسمان وفي غاية السعادة لمجرد تواجدهما في المدرجات، ولم يكن هناك مجال على الإطلاق لرفض طلبهم».