سحب الطفل كاين شقيقه نجم منتخب إسبانيا لامين يامال البساط من الفرحة الكبيرة التابعة للمنتخب الإسباني وجهازه الفني والجماهير الحاضرة وكافة المتابعين من خلف الشاشات الفضية. إذ نجح كاين في سرقة المشهد، ليصبح أحد أبرز أبطال الاحتفالات وأكثر الشخصيات تداولاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

وتحول كاين، الشقيق الأصغر لنجم إسبانيا لامين يامال، الذي لم يكمل عامه الرابع بعد، إلى وجه مألوف لدى الجماهير خلال كأس العالم بفضل تفاعله العفوي مع المباريات، قبل أن يبلغ ذروة شهرته عقب التتويج باللقب العالمي على ملعب ميتلايف في نيوجيرسي.

وبعد مراسم تتويج إسبانيا بكأس العالم، اندفع كاين إلى أرضية الملعب للاحتفال مع يامال، إذ ظهر وهو يركض خلف شقيقه الأكبر قبل أن يعانقه وسط أجواء احتفالية لاقت تفاعلاً واسعاً. وتناقلت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي ووسائل الإعلام العالمية، عشرات الصور ومقاطع الفيديو لكاين، التي خطفت الأنظار وهو يحمل كرة المباراة وقطعة من شباك المرمى، قبل أن يلتقط صوراً تذكارية ممسكاً بكأس العالم إلى جانب لامين يامال، في مشهد اعتبره كثيرون من أكثر اللقطات طرافة في البطولة.


مصافحة شرطي


كما خطف كاين الأنظار عندما ذهب إلى أحد أفراد شرطة نيوجيرسي وقام بمصافحته، بل الأكثر من ذلك أنه حصل على قبعته الرسمية ووضعها على رأسه، ليتحول المشهد سريعاً إلى واحدة من أكثر الصور انتشاراً بعد النهائي، وسط تفاعل واسع من الجماهير التي أطلقت عليه لقب «تميمة إسبانيا المحظوظة».


إنه ابني


وتحدث يامال خلال البطولة عن علاقته الوثيقة بشقيقه، قائلاً: يسعدني أن أرى أخي سعيداً، وأن أرى والدتي تعيش الحياة التي حلمت بها دائماً، هذا هو أجمل حلم يمكن أن يعيشه طفل، مضيفاً: إنه يعني لي الكثير، أشعر وكأنه ابني.