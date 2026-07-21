سحب الطفل كاين شقيقه نجم منتخب إسبانيا لامين يامال البساط من الفرحة الكبيرة التابعة للمنتخب الإسباني وجهازه الفني والجماهير الحاضرة وكافة المتابعين من خلف الشاشات الفضية. إذ نجح كاين في سرقة المشهد، ليصبح أحد أبرز أبطال الاحتفالات وأكثر الشخصيات تداولاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
وتحول كاين، الشقيق الأصغر لنجم إسبانيا لامين يامال، الذي لم يكمل عامه الرابع بعد، إلى وجه مألوف لدى الجماهير خلال كأس العالم بفضل تفاعله العفوي مع المباريات، قبل أن يبلغ ذروة شهرته عقب التتويج باللقب العالمي على ملعب ميتلايف في نيوجيرسي.
وبعد مراسم تتويج إسبانيا بكأس العالم، اندفع كاين إلى أرضية الملعب للاحتفال مع يامال، إذ ظهر وهو يركض خلف شقيقه الأكبر قبل أن يعانقه وسط أجواء احتفالية لاقت تفاعلاً واسعاً. وتناقلت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي ووسائل الإعلام العالمية، عشرات الصور ومقاطع الفيديو لكاين، التي خطفت الأنظار وهو يحمل كرة المباراة وقطعة من شباك المرمى، قبل أن يلتقط صوراً تذكارية ممسكاً بكأس العالم إلى جانب لامين يامال، في مشهد اعتبره كثيرون من أكثر اللقطات طرافة في البطولة.
مصافحة شرطي
كما خطف كاين الأنظار عندما ذهب إلى أحد أفراد شرطة نيوجيرسي وقام بمصافحته، بل الأكثر من ذلك أنه حصل على قبعته الرسمية ووضعها على رأسه، ليتحول المشهد سريعاً إلى واحدة من أكثر الصور انتشاراً بعد النهائي، وسط تفاعل واسع من الجماهير التي أطلقت عليه لقب «تميمة إسبانيا المحظوظة».
إنه ابني
وتحدث يامال خلال البطولة عن علاقته الوثيقة بشقيقه، قائلاً: يسعدني أن أرى أخي سعيداً، وأن أرى والدتي تعيش الحياة التي حلمت بها دائماً، هذا هو أجمل حلم يمكن أن يعيشه طفل، مضيفاً: إنه يعني لي الكثير، أشعر وكأنه ابني.
Kain, the younger brother of Spain's star Lamine Yamal, stole the spotlight from the immense joy surrounding the Spanish national team, its coaching staff, the attending fans, and all the viewers behind the silver screens. Kain succeeded in stealing the scene, becoming one of the most prominent heroes of the celebrations and one of the most talked-about personalities on social media platforms.
Kain, who is not yet four years old, became a familiar face to the fans during the World Cup thanks to his spontaneous interactions during the matches, before reaching the peak of his fame following the crowning of the world title at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
After the ceremony of Spain winning the World Cup, Kain rushed onto the pitch to celebrate with Yamal, as he was seen running after his older brother before embracing him amidst a festive atmosphere that garnered widespread attention. Social media platforms and global media outlets shared dozens of photos and videos of Kain, capturing the moment he held the match ball and a piece of the goal net, before taking commemorative pictures holding the World Cup alongside Lamine Yamal, in a scene that many considered one of the most amusing moments of the tournament.
A Policeman's Handshake
Kain also caught the attention when he approached a member of the New Jersey police and shook his hand, and even more so when he received the officer's official hat and placed it on his head, quickly turning the scene into one of the most widely circulated images after the final, amidst widespread interaction from fans who dubbed him the "Lucky Mascot of Spain."
He is my son
Yamal spoke during the tournament about his close relationship with his brother, saying: "I am happy to see my brother happy, and to see my mother living the life she has always dreamed of; this is the most beautiful dream a child can live." He added: "He means a lot to me; I feel like he is my son."