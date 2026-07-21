Kain, the younger brother of Spain's star Lamine Yamal, stole the spotlight from the immense joy surrounding the Spanish national team, its coaching staff, the attending fans, and all the viewers behind the silver screens. Kain succeeded in stealing the scene, becoming one of the most prominent heroes of the celebrations and one of the most talked-about personalities on social media platforms.

Kain, who is not yet four years old, became a familiar face to the fans during the World Cup thanks to his spontaneous interactions during the matches, before reaching the peak of his fame following the crowning of the world title at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

After the ceremony of Spain winning the World Cup, Kain rushed onto the pitch to celebrate with Yamal, as he was seen running after his older brother before embracing him amidst a festive atmosphere that garnered widespread attention. Social media platforms and global media outlets shared dozens of photos and videos of Kain, capturing the moment he held the match ball and a piece of the goal net, before taking commemorative pictures holding the World Cup alongside Lamine Yamal, in a scene that many considered one of the most amusing moments of the tournament.



A Policeman's Handshake



Kain also caught the attention when he approached a member of the New Jersey police and shook his hand, and even more so when he received the officer's official hat and placed it on his head, quickly turning the scene into one of the most widely circulated images after the final, amidst widespread interaction from fans who dubbed him the "Lucky Mascot of Spain."



He is my son



Yamal spoke during the tournament about his close relationship with his brother, saying: "I am happy to see my brother happy, and to see my mother living the life she has always dreamed of; this is the most beautiful dream a child can live." He added: "He means a lot to me; I feel like he is my son."