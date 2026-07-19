ظلّ الأسطورة البرازيلية بيليه متربعًا على عرش الرقم القياسي لأكثر عدد من التمريرات الحاسمة في نسخة واحدة من كأس العالم، بعدما تمكن من صناعة 6 أهداف خلال مونديال 1970، في إنجاز تاريخي بقي صامدًا لعقود طويلة دون أن يتمكن أي لاعب من تجاوزه.


لكن في مونديال 2026 جاء الدور على النجم الفرنسي مايكل أوليسيه ليخلّد اسمه في سجلات البطولة، بعدما نجح في صناعة 7 أهداف، متجاوزًا الرقم التاريخي الذي حمله بيليه، ومنفردًا بالرقم القياسي لأكثر التمريرات الحاسمة في نسخة واحدة من كأس العالم.


ومن أسطورة البرازيل في مونديال 1970 إلى نجم فرنسا في مونديال 2026، انتقل الرقم من حقبة كروية إلى أخرى، ليُكتب فصل جديد في تاريخ كأس العالم، ويُضاف إنجاز جديد إلى سجلات أعظم بطولة كروية في العالم.