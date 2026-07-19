The Brazilian legend Pelé remained at the top of the record for the most assists in a single World Cup edition, having created 6 goals during the 1970 World Cup, a historic achievement that stood for decades without any player being able to surpass it.



However, in the 2026 World Cup, it was the turn of French star Michael Olise to immortalize his name in the tournament's records, as he succeeded in creating 7 goals, surpassing the historic record held by Pelé, and claiming the record for the most assists in a single World Cup edition.



From the Brazilian legend in the 1970 World Cup to the French star in the 2026 World Cup, the record has transitioned from one football era to another, writing a new chapter in the history of the World Cup and adding a new achievement to the records of the greatest football tournament in the world.