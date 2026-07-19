أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الأحد)، أن سلاح الجو اعترض طائرة مسيّرة رُصدت في منطقة الحدود مع سورية، موضحاً أن الجهات المختصة تفحص مصدر إطلاق الطائرة.
جاء ذلك في الوقت الذي قال رئيس الأركان الإسرائيلي إيال زامير إن إسرائيل تتابع التطورات في إيران عن كثب وهي على أهبة الاستعداد للعودة فوراً للقتال.
وأوضحت المتحدثة باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي كابتن إيلا، أن زامير شدد، خلال اجتماع مع قادة عسكريين، على ضرورة بقاء القوات على أهبة الاستعداد في ظل استهداف منطقة العقبة اليوم، مشدداً على استعداد إسرائيل للعمل بقوة.
وذكرت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية، أن إسرائيل أطلقت عدة صواريخ اعتراضية باتجاه حطام صاروخ أطلقته إيران على الأردن، مؤكدة حدوث تأخيرات في رحلات جوية من مطار رامون إلى مطار بن جوريون في تل أبيب.
ونقلت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية عن مصدرين إسرائيلي وأمريكي، قولهما إن واشنطن أبلغت إسرائيل بنيتها تصعيد ضرب إيران الأيام القادمة.
بدورها، نقلت القناة 12 الإسرائيلية عن مسؤول إسرائيلي كبير، قوله: نحن متأهبون وقد يُضطرون إلى العودة إلى القتال الضاري ضد إيران خلال الأيام القادمة.
من جهتها، قالت صحيفة يديعوت أحرونوت، إن إسرائيل تتحين الفرصة للدخول في الحرب ضد إيران، لكنّ الولايات المتحدة هي من يحدد الإيقاع.
من جهة ثانية، قال مسؤولون أمريكيون، لصحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» اليوم، إن الولايات المتحدة سترسل المزيد من الطائرات الحربية إلى الشرق الأوسط، في إشارة إلى أن إدارة ترمب قد تكون بصدد تصعيد الضربات ضد إيران.
ونقلت الصحيفة عن مسؤولين أمريكيين أن مقاتلات أمريكية من طراز «إف-16» تابعة للقوات الجوية الأمريكية تُنقل من ألمانيا إلى الشرق الأوسط، إضافة إلى نقل طائرات «إف-35» من بريطانيا إلى المنطقة أيضاً.
The Israeli army announced today (Sunday) that the air force intercepted a drone detected in the border area with Syria, clarifying that the relevant authorities are examining the source of the drone's launch.
This came at a time when Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir stated that Israel is closely monitoring developments in Iran and is on high alert to return to combat immediately.
Israeli army spokesperson Captain Ella explained that Zamir emphasized, during a meeting with military leaders, the necessity for forces to remain on high alert in light of the targeting of the Aqaba area today, stressing Israel's readiness to act forcefully.
Israeli media reported that Israel launched several interceptor missiles towards debris from a missile fired by Iran at Jordan, confirming delays in flights from Ramon Airport to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.
The Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoted Israeli and American sources as saying that Washington informed Israel of its intention to escalate strikes against Iran in the coming days.
For its part, Channel 12 reported a senior Israeli official stating: We are on alert and may be forced to return to fierce fighting against Iran in the coming days.
Meanwhile, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper stated that Israel is waiting for the opportunity to enter the war against Iran, but it is the United States that determines the pace.
On another note, American officials told the New York Times today that the United States will send more warplanes to the Middle East, indicating that the Trump administration may be on the verge of escalating strikes against Iran.
The newspaper reported that American F-16 fighter jets are being transferred from Germany to the Middle East, in addition to transferring F-35 aircraft from Britain to the region as well.