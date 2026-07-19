The Israeli army announced today (Sunday) that the air force intercepted a drone detected in the border area with Syria, clarifying that the relevant authorities are examining the source of the drone's launch.



This came at a time when Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir stated that Israel is closely monitoring developments in Iran and is on high alert to return to combat immediately.



Israeli army spokesperson Captain Ella explained that Zamir emphasized, during a meeting with military leaders, the necessity for forces to remain on high alert in light of the targeting of the Aqaba area today, stressing Israel's readiness to act forcefully.



Israeli media reported that Israel launched several interceptor missiles towards debris from a missile fired by Iran at Jordan, confirming delays in flights from Ramon Airport to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.



The Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoted Israeli and American sources as saying that Washington informed Israel of its intention to escalate strikes against Iran in the coming days.



For its part, Channel 12 reported a senior Israeli official stating: We are on alert and may be forced to return to fierce fighting against Iran in the coming days.



Meanwhile, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper stated that Israel is waiting for the opportunity to enter the war against Iran, but it is the United States that determines the pace.



On another note, American officials told the New York Times today that the United States will send more warplanes to the Middle East, indicating that the Trump administration may be on the verge of escalating strikes against Iran.



The newspaper reported that American F-16 fighter jets are being transferred from Germany to the Middle East, in addition to transferring F-35 aircraft from Britain to the region as well.