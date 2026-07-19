أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الأحد)، أن سلاح الجو اعترض طائرة مسيّرة رُصدت في منطقة الحدود مع سورية، موضحاً أن الجهات المختصة تفحص مصدر إطلاق الطائرة.


جاء ذلك في الوقت الذي قال رئيس الأركان الإسرائيلي إيال زامير إن إسرائيل تتابع التطورات في إيران عن كثب وهي على أهبة الاستعداد للعودة فوراً للقتال.


وأوضحت المتحدثة باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي كابتن إيلا، أن زامير شدد، خلال اجتماع مع قادة عسكريين، على ضرورة بقاء القوات على أهبة الاستعداد في ظل استهداف منطقة العقبة اليوم، مشدداً على استعداد إسرائيل للعمل بقوة.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية، أن إسرائيل أطلقت عدة صواريخ اعتراضية باتجاه حطام صاروخ أطلقته إيران على الأردن، مؤكدة حدوث تأخيرات في رحلات جوية من مطار رامون إلى مطار بن جوريون في تل أبيب.


ونقلت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية عن مصدرين إسرائيلي وأمريكي، قولهما إن واشنطن أبلغت إسرائيل بنيتها تصعيد ضرب إيران الأيام القادمة.


بدورها، نقلت القناة 12 الإسرائيلية عن مسؤول إسرائيلي كبير، قوله: نحن متأهبون وقد يُضطرون إلى العودة إلى القتال الضاري ضد إيران خلال الأيام القادمة.


من جهتها، قالت صحيفة يديعوت أحرونوت، إن إسرائيل تتحين الفرصة للدخول في الحرب ضد إيران، لكنّ الولايات المتحدة هي من يحدد الإيقاع.


من جهة ثانية، قال مسؤولون أمريكيون، لصحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» اليوم، إن الولايات المتحدة سترسل المزيد من الطائرات الحربية إلى الشرق الأوسط، في إشارة إلى أن إدارة ترمب قد تكون بصدد تصعيد الضربات ضد إيران.


ونقلت الصحيفة عن مسؤولين أمريكيين أن مقاتلات أمريكية من طراز «إف-16» تابعة للقوات الجوية الأمريكية تُنقل من ألمانيا إلى الشرق الأوسط، إضافة إلى نقل طائرات «إف-35» من بريطانيا إلى المنطقة أيضاً.