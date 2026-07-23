تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالين هاتفيين من كلٍّ من رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية دولة قطر الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن جاسم آل ثاني، ونائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية أيمن الصفدي.

وجرى خلال الاتصالين بحث التطورات الإقليمية، والجهود المبذولة لخفض التصعيد وضمان حرية الملاحة البحرية في الخليج العربي والبحر الأحمر، إلى جانب التنسيق والتشاور بشأن المساعي الدبلوماسية الرامية إلى تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.