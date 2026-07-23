Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received two phone calls from both the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi.

During the calls, regional developments were discussed, along with efforts to de-escalate tensions and ensure freedom of maritime navigation in the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea, as well as coordination and consultation regarding diplomatic efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in the region.