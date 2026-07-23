Lawyers and legal consultants confirmed to "Okaz" that artificial intelligence has contributed to speeding up legal work procedures, enhancing the efficiency of research and analysis, and preparing initial drafts. However, it cannot replace the lawyer's expertise and professional diligence, nor can it take on the essential tasks related to evaluating evidence, legal classification, and drafting defenses.

They warned against complete reliance on the outputs of artificial intelligence tools, as they may contain inaccurate information, outdated legal texts, and incorrect rulings, in addition to the risks of violating client confidentiality and weak data protection. They emphasized that professional and legal responsibility remains entirely with the lawyer.

Lawyer and legal consultant Saad Ali Al-Husseini Al-Shahrani explained that legal work is witnessing an increasing presence of artificial intelligence tools, which assist lawyers in analyzing facts, sorting documents, speeding up research processes, and preparing initial drafts of memos, contributing to time savings and improved performance efficiency.

He stated that these tools should remain supportive means for the lawyer, not a substitute for them, and that all their outputs must undergo careful human review before being adopted, as they may rely on incorrect or outdated texts or rulings, and may fail to grasp the judicial context and the nuances of the dispute accurately.

Al-Shahrani added that artificial intelligence can be utilized to conduct an initial assessment of the strength of a case and identify its potential trajectories. However, predicting case outcomes remains a probabilistic matter, as the final judgment is linked to the evidence presented by the parties to the dispute, the exchanged defenses, and each party's ability to refute the other's arguments, in addition to the court's discretionary authority and the varying circumstances and details of each case.

He pointed out that the main challenges associated with using these tools include the potential violation of client confidentiality, weak data protection, and bias in outputs depending on the nature of the data on which the technical models were trained.

He affirmed that excessive reliance on artificial intelligence could weaken the lawyer's ability for independent legal analysis, while their professional responsibility remains complete for every memo or consultation presented in their name, noting that the optimal use of this technology lies in employing it to enhance efficiency and quality of work, without replacing legal expertise.

For her part, lawyer Abeer Daghriri clarified that artificial intelligence technologies represent supportive tools for the lawyer's work, and can be utilized in gathering information, organizing ideas, and facilitating access to relevant regulations. However, they cannot form a fundamental pillar relied upon entirely in practicing the profession.

She stated that each case has its own circumstances and specific documents, and while artificial intelligence may assist in analyzing data and forecasting the case's trajectory based on available documents, the final decision remains tied to the lawyer's diligence and the court's assessment.

In turn, lawyer Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Kasib confirmed that artificial intelligence has contributed to speeding up legal work and improving its efficiency, but it has not changed the essence of the legal profession, as its role is limited to supporting the lawyer in legal research, gathering information, analyzing facts, organizing ideas, and saving time and effort.

He explained that understanding the case, evaluating evidence, correctly classifying the facts, drafting defenses, and managing litigation before the judiciary are all tasks linked to the lawyer's experience and professional diligence, and artificial intelligence cannot perform them independently.

Al-Kasib pointed out that artificial intelligence cannot accurately determine the strength of a case or predict its outcomes, as resolving disputes is subject to multiple factors, the most prominent of which is the court's assessment of the evidence, and any new documents or defenses that may arise during the course of the case, in addition to the lawyer's skill in presenting facts, constructing legal arguments, and drafting effective defenses, which are elements that cannot be reduced to algorithms or technical models.

He indicated that one of the main risks of relying on artificial intelligence in preparing memos and legal consultations is the possibility of relying on inaccurate information, outdated regulations, or nonexistent materials, as well as weak legal classification of facts due to the technology's inability to encompass all the nuances of the case and relate them to the correct legal classification.

For his part, lawyer and legal consultant Ahmed bin Jumaan Al-Maliki confirmed that artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic technology, but has become a tangible reality in various fields of life, and its presence is no longer limited to the legal field, but has extended to more complex areas, such as the automotive industry and advanced surgical operations.

He explained that the optimal use of artificial intelligence in law lies in employing it as a supportive tool in legal research, preliminary drafting, monitoring and analyzing judicial rulings, regulations, and bylaws, without extending its role to core legal thinking, or the fundamental drafting of memos and contracts, or preparing legal opinions.

Al-Maliki added that these tasks should remain linked to human thought and the lawyer's expertise, as legal work fundamentally relies on the interaction between the lawyer and their client and the facts of the dispute, which no technology can replace.

He clarified that artificial intelligence tools may contribute to assessing the strength of a case, forecasting its trajectory, and highlighting some indicators that the lawyer can benefit from. However, these indicators should be treated as mere guiding tools and should not replace independent legal analysis or professional expertise.

He affirmed that the court's authority in assessing facts and evidence and applying regulations will remain intact, and any predictions provided by artificial intelligence tools cannot reach the level of certainty or replace the court's discretionary authority.

Al-Maliki warned against complete reliance on artificial intelligence in drafting memos and contracts and providing written consultations, stressing that this could turn the technology from a supportive means into a substitute for the lawyer's intellectual work, which would weaken their analytical and diligent capabilities and could lead to serious professional errors for which the lawyer would be responsible.