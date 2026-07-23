أكد محامون ومستشارون قانونيون لـ«عكاظ» أن الذكاء الاصطناعي أسهم في تسريع إجراءات العمل القانوني، ورفع كفاءة البحث والتحليل وإعداد المسودات الأولية، إلا أنه لا يمكن أن يحل محل خبرة المحامي واجتهاده المهني، أو أن يتولى المهام الجوهرية المرتبطة بتقدير الأدلة والتكييف النظامي وصياغة الدفوع.

وحذّروا من الاعتماد الكامل على مخرجات أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي، لما قد تتضمنه من معلومات غير دقيقة أو نصوص نظامية ملغاة وأحكام غير صحيحة، إلى جانب مخاطر انتهاك سرية معلومات الموكلين وضعف حماية البيانات، مؤكدين أن المسؤولية المهنية والقانونية تظل كاملة على عاتق المحامي.

وأوضح المحامي والمستشار القانوني سعد علي الحسيني الشهراني أن العمل القانوني يشهد حضوراً متزايداً لأدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي، التي تساعد المحامين في تحليل الوقائع، وفرز المستندات، وتسريع عمليات البحث، وإعداد المسودات الأولية للمذكرات، بما يسهم في اختصار الوقت ورفع كفاءة الأداء.

وقال إن هذه الأدوات يجب أن تظل وسائل مساندة للمحامي، لا بديلاً عنه، وأن تخضع جميع مخرجاتها لمراجعة بشرية دقيقة قبل اعتمادها، إذ قد تستند إلى نصوص أو أحكام غير صحيحة أو غير محدثة، كما قد تعجز عن استيعاب السياق القضائي وملابسات النزاع بصورة دقيقة.

وأضاف الشهراني أنه يمكن الاستفادة من الذكاء الاصطناعي في إجراء تقييم أولي لقوة الدعوى ورصد مساراتها المحتملة، إلا أن توقع نتائج القضايا يظل أمراً احتمالياً، نظراً إلى ارتباط الحكم النهائي بالأدلة المقدمة من أطراف الخصومة، والدفوع المتبادلة، وقدرة كل طرف على تفنيد حجج الطرف الآخر، إضافة إلى سلطة المحكمة التقديرية واختلاف ظروف كل قضية وملابساتها.

وأشار إلى أن أبرز التحديات المرتبطة باستخدام هذه الأدوات تتمثل في احتمالية انتهاك سرية معلومات الموكلين، وضعف حماية البيانات، وانحياز المخرجات تبعاً لطبيعة البيانات التي دُرّبت عليها النماذج التقنية.

وأكد أن الإفراط في الاعتماد على الذكاء الاصطناعي قد يؤدي إلى إضعاف قدرة المحامي على التحليل القانوني المستقل، مع بقاء مسؤوليته المهنية كاملة عن كل مذكرة أو استشارة تُقدّم باسمه، لافتاً إلى أن الاستخدام الأمثل لهذه التقنية يتمثل في توظيفها لتعزيز الكفاءة وجودة العمل، دون أن تحل محل الخبرة القانونية.

من جانبها، أوضحت المحامية عبير دغريري أن تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي تمثل أدوات مساندة لعمل المحامي، ويمكن الاستفادة منها في جمع المعلومات، وترتيب الأفكار، وتسهيل الوصول إلى الأنظمة ذات الصلة، إلا أنها لا يمكن أن تشكل ركيزة أساسية يُعتمد عليها بصورة كاملة في ممارسة المهنة.

وقالت إن لكل قضية ظروفها ومستنداتها الخاصة، وإن الذكاء الاصطناعي قد يساعد في تحليل البيانات واستشراف مسار القضية استناداً إلى المستندات المتاحة، إلا أن القرار النهائي يظل مرتبطاً باجتهاد المحامي وتقدير المحكمة.

بدوره، أكد المحامي عبدالله بن محمد الكاسب أن الذكاء الاصطناعي أسهم في تسريع العمل القانوني ورفع كفاءته، لكنه لم يغيّر جوهر مهنة المحاماة، إذ يقتصر دوره على دعم المحامي في البحث القانوني، وجمع المعلومات، وتحليل الوقائع، وتنظيم الأفكار، واختصار الوقت والجهد.

وأوضح أن فهم القضية، وتقدير الأدلة، والتكييف النظامي الصحيح للوقائع، وصياغة الدفوع، وإدارة المرافعة أمام القضاء، جميعها مهام ترتبط بخبرة المحامي واجتهاده المهني، ولا يمكن للذكاء الاصطناعي القيام بها بصورة مستقلة.

وأشار الكاسب إلى أن الذكاء الاصطناعي لا يستطيع تحديد قوة القضية أو التنبؤ بنتائجها بدقة، لأن الفصل في المنازعات يخضع لعوامل متعددة، من أبرزها تقدير المحكمة للأدلة، وما قد يستجد أثناء سير الدعوى من مستندات أو دفوع، إضافة إلى مهارة المحامي في عرض الوقائع وبناء الحجج القانونية وصياغة الدفوع المؤثرة، وهي عناصر لا يمكن اختزالها في خوارزميات أو نماذج تقنية.

وبيّن أن من أبرز مخاطر الاعتماد على الذكاء الاصطناعي في إعداد المذكرات والاستشارات القانونية، احتمال الاستناد إلى معلومات غير دقيقة، أو أنظمة ملغاة، أو مواد لا وجود لها، فضلاً عن ضعف التكييف القانوني للوقائع، نتيجة عدم قدرة التقنية على الإحاطة بجميع ملابسات القضية وربطها بالتكييف النظامي الصحيح.

من جهته، أكد المحامي والمستشار القانوني أحمد بن جمعان المالكي أن الذكاء الاصطناعي لم يعد تقنية مستقبلية، بل أصبح واقعاً ملموساً في مختلف مجالات الحياة، ولم يعد حضوره مقتصراً على المجال القانوني، وإنما امتد إلى مجالات أكثر تعقيداً، مثل صناعة السيارات والعمليات الجراحية المتقدمة.

وأوضح أن الاستخدام الأمثل للذكاء الاصطناعي في المحاماة يتمثل في توظيفه أداةً مساعدة في البحث القانوني، والتحرير الأولي، ورصد الأحكام القضائية والأنظمة واللوائح وتحليلها، دون أن يمتد دوره إلى التفكير القانوني الجوهري، أو الصياغة الأساسية للمذكرات والعقود، أو إعداد الرأي القانوني.

وأضاف المالكي أن هذه المهام يجب أن تظل مرتبطة بالفكر البشري وخبرة المحامي، باعتبار أن العمل القانوني يقوم في جوهره على التفاعل بين المحامي وموكله ووقائع النزاع، وهو ما لا يمكن لأي تقنية أن تحل محله.

وبيّن أن أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي قد تسهم في تقييم قوة القضية، أو استشراف مسارها، وإبراز بعض المؤشرات التي يستفيد منها المحامي، إلا أن هذه المؤشرات يجب أن تُعامل بوصفها وسائل استرشادية فقط، ولا يجوز أن تكون بديلاً عن التحليل القانوني المستقل أو الخبرة المهنية.

وأكد أن سلطة المحكمة في تقدير الوقائع والأدلة وتطبيق الأنظمة ستظل قائمة، وأن أي توقعات تقدمها أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي لا يمكن أن ترقى إلى مستوى اليقين أو تحل محل السلطة التقديرية للقضاء.

وحذّر المالكي من الاعتماد الكامل على الذكاء الاصطناعي في صياغة المذكرات والعقود وتقديم الاستشارات المكتوبة، مؤكداً أن ذلك قد يحوّل التقنية من وسيلة مساعدة إلى بديل عن العمل الفكري للمحامي، بما يضعف قدراته على التحليل والاجتهاد، وقد يؤدي إلى أخطاء مهنية جسيمة يتحمل المحامي مسؤوليتها.