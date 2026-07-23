سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري، اليوم، 13.57 جنيه للشراء، و13.61 جنيه للبيع.
وفي البنك الأهلي المصري بلغ السعر 13.62 جنيه للشراء، و13.68 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك مصر 13.62 جنيه للشراء، و13.68 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 13.60 جنيه للشراء، و13.67 جنيه للبيع. أما في البنك التجاري الدولي فسجل 13.61 جنيه للشراء، و13.65 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبوظبي التجاري 13.25 جنيه للشراء، و13.61 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 13.58 جنيه للشراء، و13.64 جنيه للبيع. وفي بنك قناة السويس بلغ السعر 13.62 جنيه للشراء، و13.71 جنيه للبيع.
تعاملات أمس
وفي تعاملات أمس، سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 13.57 جنيه للشراء، و13.61 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري بلغ السعر 13.62 جنيه للشراء، و13.68 جنيه للبيع. وفي بنك مصر 13.62 جنيه للشراء، و13.68 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 13.60 جنيه للشراء، و13.67 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك التجاري الدولي بلغ السعر 13.61 جنيه للشراء، و13.65 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبوظبي التجاري 13.25 جنيه للشراء، و13.61 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 13.58 جنيه للشراء، و13.64 جنيه للبيع.
The average exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt today is 13.57 EGP for buying and 13.61 EGP for selling.
At the National Bank of Egypt, the rate reached 13.62 EGP for buying and 13.68 EGP for selling, while at Bank Misr it was 13.62 EGP for buying and 13.68 EGP for selling. At Alexandria Bank, the rate was 13.60 EGP for buying and 13.67 EGP for selling. Meanwhile, at the Commercial International Bank, it recorded 13.61 EGP for buying and 13.65 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it was 13.25 EGP for buying and 13.61 EGP for selling. At Al Baraka Bank, the rate was 13.58 EGP for buying and 13.64 EGP for selling. At Suez Canal Bank, the rate reached 13.62 EGP for buying and 13.71 EGP for selling.
Yesterday's Transactions
In yesterday's transactions, the average exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was 13.57 EGP for buying and 13.61 EGP for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, the rate was 13.62 EGP for buying and 13.68 EGP for selling. At Bank Misr, it was 13.62 EGP for buying and 13.68 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank, it was 13.60 EGP for buying and 13.67 EGP for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, the rate was 13.61 EGP for buying and 13.65 EGP for selling, while at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it was 13.25 EGP for buying and 13.61 EGP for selling. At Al Baraka Bank, it was 13.58 EGP for buying and 13.64 EGP for selling.