سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري، اليوم، 13.57 جنيه للشراء، و13.61 جنيه للبيع.

وفي البنك الأهلي المصري بلغ السعر 13.62 جنيه للشراء، و13.68 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك مصر 13.62 جنيه للشراء، و13.68 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 13.60 جنيه للشراء، و13.67 جنيه للبيع. أما في البنك التجاري الدولي فسجل 13.61 جنيه للشراء، و13.65 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبوظبي التجاري 13.25 جنيه للشراء، و13.61 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 13.58 جنيه للشراء، و13.64 جنيه للبيع. وفي بنك قناة السويس بلغ السعر 13.62 جنيه للشراء، و13.71 جنيه للبيع.


تعاملات أمس


وفي تعاملات أمس، سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 13.57 جنيه للشراء، و13.61 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري بلغ السعر 13.62 جنيه للشراء، و13.68 جنيه للبيع. وفي بنك مصر 13.62 جنيه للشراء، و13.68 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 13.60 جنيه للشراء، و13.67 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك التجاري الدولي بلغ السعر 13.61 جنيه للشراء، و13.65 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبوظبي التجاري 13.25 جنيه للشراء، و13.61 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 13.58 جنيه للشراء، و13.64 جنيه للبيع.