The average exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt today is 13.57 EGP for buying and 13.61 EGP for selling.

At the National Bank of Egypt, the rate reached 13.62 EGP for buying and 13.68 EGP for selling, while at Bank Misr it was 13.62 EGP for buying and 13.68 EGP for selling. At Alexandria Bank, the rate was 13.60 EGP for buying and 13.67 EGP for selling. Meanwhile, at the Commercial International Bank, it recorded 13.61 EGP for buying and 13.65 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it was 13.25 EGP for buying and 13.61 EGP for selling. At Al Baraka Bank, the rate was 13.58 EGP for buying and 13.64 EGP for selling. At Suez Canal Bank, the rate reached 13.62 EGP for buying and 13.71 EGP for selling.



Yesterday's Transactions



In yesterday's transactions, the average exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was 13.57 EGP for buying and 13.61 EGP for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, the rate was 13.62 EGP for buying and 13.68 EGP for selling. At Bank Misr, it was 13.62 EGP for buying and 13.68 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank, it was 13.60 EGP for buying and 13.67 EGP for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, the rate was 13.61 EGP for buying and 13.65 EGP for selling, while at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it was 13.25 EGP for buying and 13.61 EGP for selling. At Al Baraka Bank, it was 13.58 EGP for buying and 13.64 EGP for selling.